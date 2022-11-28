ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Next Web

Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy

All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Interesting Engineering

UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet

U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
Motorious

1964 Ford Falcon Runs On Hydrogen Power

There’s plenty of talk in the automotive news media about electrifying classic cars, however one shop has shown off a completely different proposition at the SEMA Show. Arrington Performance caused quite the stir revealing its hydrogen-powered 1964 Ford Falcon. What’s more, it’s not a fuel-cell vehicle like you might expect but instead uses a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to combust hydrogen instead of the dyno juice.
seafoodsource.com

Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct

A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
CarBuzz.com

Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range

Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
Recycling Today

UK metal recycler expands fleet with Hiab

Northern Metal Recycling Ltd., based in Durham, U.K., has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new trucks from Hiab, headquartered in Sweden. Northern Metal Recycling’s services include metal recycling, demolition and factory clearance. The company has invested in a Hiab Multilift Futura 18 skip loader fitted to a truck manufactured by Dutch company DAF and Multilift Ultima 24S hook loader on an 8 x 4 truck made by Scania of Sweden to meet growing demand for its services.
teslarati.com

Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production

Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
Good News Network

Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe

Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
HAWAII STATE
marinelink.com

New Ship Technology Will Produce Hydrogen on Board from LNG

The technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a joint development agreement with Hycamite TCD Technologies, a privately-owned Finnish company specializing in the development of a technology for producing clean hydrogen and solid carbon from methane. The two companies will work together to enable cost-effective production of hydrogen from liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board marine vessels. The concept design will be ready by mid 2023 and the prototype testing unit will be ready during the second half of 2024.

Comments / 0

Community Policy