The Next Web
Norway’s floating offshore wind farm is a lesson in hypocrisy
All over Europe, companies are looking to reduce energy costs and their carbon footprint. And it’s more than just talk — the weekend saw the world’s largest floating (offshore) wind farm, Hywind Tampen, begin energy production. Developed by Equinor and located about 140 kilometres off the coast...
Netherlands to buy out and close 3,000 farms to meet climate goals
The Dutch government is planning to buy out and close as many as 3,000 farms in the country, exacerbating an already-bitter dispute with growers as leaders attempt to halve the country’s nitrogen emissions by 2030.
CNBC
Renault wants to use water from depths of 4,000 meters to supply heat to an old production plant
The Renault Group's CEO, Luca de Meo, describes plans for company's Douai plant as "one of the most ambitious decarbonisation projects on a European industrial site." The U.S. Department of Energy says geothermal energy "supplies renewable power around the clock and emits little or no greenhouse gases." Renault says it's...
Evidence grows of forced labour and slavery in production of solar panels, wind turbines
The Australian clean energy industry has warned of growing evidence linking renewable energy supply chains to modern slavery, and urged companies and governments to act to eliminate it. A report by the Clean Energy Council, representing renewable energy companies and solar installers, has called for more local renewable energy production...
World's largest floating wind farm is now powering gas and oil production
Hywind Tampen, the world's largest floating wind farm, located off the coast of Norway, has become operational, a company press release said. Of the 11 turbines involved in the project, the first turbine began power production on November 13, with another six scheduled to go online this year. With the...
France 24
US blocks more than 1,000 shipments of solar energy equipment from China over slave labor
More than 1,000 shipments of solar energy components worth hundreds of millions of dollars have piled up at U.S. ports since June under a new law banning imports from China's Xinjiang region over concerns about slave labor, according to federal customs officials and industry sources. The level of seizures, which...
UK startup's nuclear fusion gun will fire a 1-billion-G projectile at a fusion fuel pellet
U.K.-based startup First Light Fusion is developing its prototype Big Friendly Gun (BFG) in a bid to achieve nuclear fusion without relying on lasers and powerful magnets. The company recently performed a test-fire of its BFG prototype at its facility in Oxford, a Newsweek report explains. The company's test campaign could finally unlock the potential of nuclear fusion by using an alternative method to mimic the Sun's energy production method.
1964 Ford Falcon Runs On Hydrogen Power
There’s plenty of talk in the automotive news media about electrifying classic cars, however one shop has shown off a completely different proposition at the SEMA Show. Arrington Performance caused quite the stir revealing its hydrogen-powered 1964 Ford Falcon. What’s more, it’s not a fuel-cell vehicle like you might expect but instead uses a modified 5.0-liter Coyote V8 to combust hydrogen instead of the dyno juice.
Digging 10 miles underground could yield enough geothermal energy to power Earth
A geothermal power company 'is developing technology to blast rock with microwaves to potentially drill the deepest holes on Earth.'
seafoodsource.com
Study shows electric car batteries can be powered from crustacean byproduct
A newly published academic study has found chitin to be a plausible sustainable energy source for electric vehicles. The paper, "A sustainable chitosan-zinc electrolyte for high-rate zinc-metal batteries," was authored by University of Maryland Professor Liangbing Hu, was published in September 2022 in the scientific journal Matter. Chitin is the...
Volkswagen Is Working On A Hydrogen Car With 1,242 Miles Of Range
Volkswagen is working on a hydrogen-powered car that can travel 1,242 miles on a single tank. Autocar reports the German automaker has reputedly applied for the patent registration of hydrogen fuel cells and a hydrogen vehicle that may be sold alongside existing electric cars like the ID.4 but also capable of traveling long distances without refueling.
'Cold hearts': New Airbus aircraft to be powered by hydrogen stored at -253°C
Airbus is engineering novel cryogenic hydrogen storage tanks to support future aircraft fueled by liquid hydrogen, according to a blog published by the company last week. They call them cold hearts, and they are at the center of their new hydrogen-based ZEROe aircraft. “Hydrogen is key to our mission to...
In a first, Rolls-Royce and easyJet successfully test a hydrogen-powered aircraft engine
In what can be considered a promising first step towards transforming the aviation industry to become carbon-neutral, a project led by Rolls Royce and easyJet has successfully tested a modern-day jet engine that runs solely on hydrogen. The prototype for the experiment, which was conducted at a test facility at...
Recycling Today
UK metal recycler expands fleet with Hiab
Northern Metal Recycling Ltd., based in Durham, U.K., has expanded its fleet with the addition of two new trucks from Hiab, headquartered in Sweden. Northern Metal Recycling’s services include metal recycling, demolition and factory clearance. The company has invested in a Hiab Multilift Futura 18 skip loader fitted to a truck manufactured by Dutch company DAF and Multilift Ultima 24S hook loader on an 8 x 4 truck made by Scania of Sweden to meet growing demand for its services.
teslarati.com
Canada commits $27 million to E3 Lithium, helping to launch production
Canada committed $27 million to E3 Lithium’s $87 million project for the construction of a demonstration plant specializing in Lithium production, the country’s Department of Innovation, Science, and Economic Development announced today. The $27 million contribution will help accelerate Canada’s efforts to create jobs, reduce greenhouse gas emissions,...
Good News Network
Two Swiss Reservoirs Turned into World’s Largest ‘Water Battery’ to Power Southern Europe
Next week a revolutionary new form of energy storage will debut in Switzerland after 14 years of engineering and installation. With a storage capacity of 20 million kilowatt hours, enough to store the energy from wind, solar, nuclear or hydro and channel it to nearly 1 million homes, the Nant de Drance hydro-electric plant is ready to change the energy picture for Southern Europe.
You Can Now Power Your Home And EV With Hyundai Home's Solar Panels
It's been almost exactly a year since Hyundai Home was introduced by the Korean automaker. Essentially a green energy ecosystem for your home that utilizes solar power, Hyundai Home is now officially launching in 16 states across the country. For owners of an electric vehicle like the Hyundai Ioniq 5...
Europe's biggest battery storage goes live, can power 300,000 UK homes for two hours
The Pillswood project, a 98MW capacity battery energy storage system located near Hull, went live on Monday. Developed by Harmony Energy Limited, the project is considered Europe's biggest battery energy storage system and is managed by a Tesla 2-hour Megapack system. This allows it to store up to 196MWh (megawatt...
marinelink.com
New Ship Technology Will Produce Hydrogen on Board from LNG
The technology group Wärtsilä has entered into a joint development agreement with Hycamite TCD Technologies, a privately-owned Finnish company specializing in the development of a technology for producing clean hydrogen and solid carbon from methane. The two companies will work together to enable cost-effective production of hydrogen from liquefied natural gas (LNG) on board marine vessels. The concept design will be ready by mid 2023 and the prototype testing unit will be ready during the second half of 2024.
Renault-Airbus partnership to develop new generation of electric batteries
PARIS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - European planemaker Airbus (AIR.PA) announced on Wednesday a partnership with French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) to develop a new generation of electric batteries for cars and planes.
