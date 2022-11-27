Lionel Messi's rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS' Inter Miami for next season

Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland
It was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment for Argentina -- the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona's shadow for the national team -- but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia in...
World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports: US goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital
US star forward Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after he scored a first-half goal that gave the Americans a crucial 1-0 victory over Iran during group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports. During post-match coverage, FoxSports broadcaster Rob Stone said of the 24-year-old...
Germany needs vital win to avoid embarrassment at Qatar 2022
After a poor start to its World Cup campaign, Germany is now staring down the barrel of elimination heading into its last Group E game at Qatar 2022. Its shock defeat to Japan on the opening day put the Germans in a difficult position, but it rallied in its second game against Spain to earn a hard-fought draw.
Soaking up the atmosphere at Qatar 2022: What it's like at a 'dry' World Cup
Drinking alcohol before, during and after soccer matches is a habit loved by many supporters around the world. But, at Qatar 2022, alcohol is not as readily available. That's because two days before the start of the 2022 tournament, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed a ban of alcoholic beverages at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup.
United States Women's National Team earns more money from men's World Cup than its previous two women's tournaments
The United States Women's National Team (USWNT) earned more money from its male equivalent reaching the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar than it did from winning its own tournaments in 2015 and 2019. As a result of the equal pay agreement forged earlier this year...
'It's now only a question about competency': Stéphanie Frappart to make history as the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match
When a referee generates column inches, it is normally some indictment of their performance; the result of an uproar after a controversial decision. But Stéphanie Frappart's traditional anonymity has been broken for a different reason -- she will make history on Thursday as the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match.
Germany knocked out of World Cup after extraordinary finale to Group E
Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica. At varying points of the two games, fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries might be on their way to the knockout phase.
Marcus Rashford dedicates goals to late friend
Marcus Rashford dedicated his England World Cup goals to a friend who recently died of cancer. The Manchester United striker scored twice in the second half to help his team to a 3-0 win over Wales on Wednesday (29.11.22) and he revealed after the game in Qatar he had been dealing with a personal tragedy in the days leading up to the game.
