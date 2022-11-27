ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Lionel Messi's rep denies report that Argentina captain is in negotiations with MLS' Inter Miami for next season

By Homero De La Fuente, CNN
KTBS
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Lionel Messi and Argentina face crunch game against Poland

It was meant to be Lionel Messi's crowning moment for Argentina -- the tournament in which he steps out of Diego Maradona's shadow for the national team -- but the 2022 World Cup has been a mixed experience for the 35-year-old so far. Argentina was stunned by Saudi Arabia in...
KTBS

World Cup broadcaster Fox Sports: US goal scorer Christian Pulisic taken to hospital

US star forward Christian Pulisic was taken to the hospital after he scored a first-half goal that gave the Americans a crucial 1-0 victory over Iran during group play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, according to Fox Sports. During post-match coverage, FoxSports broadcaster Rob Stone said of the 24-year-old...
KTBS

Germany needs vital win to avoid embarrassment at Qatar 2022

After a poor start to its World Cup campaign, Germany is now staring down the barrel of elimination heading into its last Group E game at Qatar 2022. Its shock defeat to Japan on the opening day put the Germans in a difficult position, but it rallied in its second game against Spain to earn a hard-fought draw.
KTBS

Soaking up the atmosphere at Qatar 2022: What it's like at a 'dry' World Cup

Drinking alcohol before, during and after soccer matches is a habit loved by many supporters around the world. But, at Qatar 2022, alcohol is not as readily available. That's because two days before the start of the 2022 tournament, soccer's world governing body FIFA confirmed a ban of alcoholic beverages at the eight stadiums hosting the World Cup.
KTBS

Germany knocked out of World Cup after extraordinary finale to Group E

Germany was knocked out of the 2022 World Cup on Thursday after a quite extraordinary finale to Group E, despite beating Costa Rica. At varying points of the two games, fans of Spain and Japan as well as Costa Rica and Germany each thought that their countries might be on their way to the knockout phase.
KTBS

Marcus Rashford dedicates goals to late friend

Marcus Rashford dedicated his England World Cup goals to a friend who recently died of cancer. The Manchester United striker scored twice in the second half to help his team to a 3-0 win over Wales on Wednesday (29.11.22) and he revealed after the game in Qatar he had been dealing with a personal tragedy in the days leading up to the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy