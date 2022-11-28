Asylum seekers with symptoms of diphtheria will be put into isolation after a rise in the number of infections among those coming to the UK.The immigration minister told MPs that migrants showing signs of the highly-contagious disease will be separated for a “short period” at the Manston processing centre in Kent or held in a “designated isolation centre” while they are treated.Any asylum seekers who may have the infection but are already in hotels will be told to isolate in their rooms, Robert Jenrick said.It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced criticism about overcrowding and outbreaks of disease at...

1 DAY AGO