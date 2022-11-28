Read full article on original website
Related
Top 4 symptoms of new COVID subvariants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
What is BQ.11? Is BA.11 omicron subvaraint a cause for concern? Is another COVID-19 wave coming?
COVID cases are on the rise again this autumn. Here are the symptoms to look out for
What symptoms should you look for? The short answer: not necessarily the same symptoms that signaled COVID at the pandemic's outset.
Asylum seekers with diphtheria symptoms to be isolated amid rise in cases
Asylum seekers with symptoms of diphtheria will be put into isolation after a rise in the number of infections among those coming to the UK.The immigration minister told MPs that migrants showing signs of the highly-contagious disease will be separated for a “short period” at the Manston processing centre in Kent or held in a “designated isolation centre” while they are treated.Any asylum seekers who may have the infection but are already in hotels will be told to isolate in their rooms, Robert Jenrick said.It comes after Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced criticism about overcrowding and outbreaks of disease at...
China's COVID cases spike to record high; lockdowns ordered in major cities
The number of COVID-19 cases in China spiked to a record high on Thursday as officials ordered lockdown measures in major cities, including Zhengzhou, where protests were staged at an iPhone factory.
Sick with a new Omicron variant? Be prepared for this symptom, new study says
If you’ve come down with one of the newer COVID variants related to “stealth Omicron” BA.2, you might want some fever-reducer at the ready. Among more than 200 patients in India who were infected with several BA.2 strains, the vast majority—82%—experienced a fever, according to an article published last week in Cureus Journal of Medical Science.
Moderna says updated booster generated 'significantly higher' neutralizing antibodies against BA.4/BA.5 subvariants
(CNN) -- Moderna said on Monday its updated Covid-19 booster generated "significantly higher" neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants than its earlier shot. The bivalent booster used in the United States is known as mRNA-1273.222; it contains Moderna's original vaccine and a vaccine specifically designed against the BA.4 and...
CDC now tracking BN.1, the latest new COVID variant on the rise
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now tracking the rise of another COVID-19 variant known as BN.1, according to figures published by the agency this month, marking the latest new Omicron descendant now spreading around the country this fall. Some 4.3% of new COVID-19 cases nationwide are now...
The Weather Channel
Next Major COVID-19 Variant Could be Dangerous, Even As Deadly As the Original Wuhan Strain: Study
As the world headed deeper into the COVID-19 pandemic, it saw the original novel coronavirus strain mutate and transform into multiple variants. This evolution followed an expected trend wherein the newer copies of the virus were ‘milder’ than their predecessors — a mutation that allowed them to spread more easily and conquer the globe.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Uganda reports new Ebola case, First in 11 days
Uganda health officials reported today an additional Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case and death, the first in eleven days. According to a tweet earlier today, the Ministry of Health reports:. The positive Ebola case today, 28 Nov 2022, is a 28-week male stillborn to an Ebola survivor mother. The mother,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
China: Human H5N1 avian influenza case/death reported in Guangxi
Health officials in Hong Kong report closely monitoring a human case of avian influenza A(H5N1) in the Mainland. The case involves a 38-year-old woman living in Qinzhou, Guangxi, who had exposure to live domestic poultry before onset. She developed symptoms on September 22 and was admitted for treatment on September 25. She passed away on October 18.
Jiang Zemin, who guided China's economic rise, dies
State media report former Chinese President Jiang Zemin has died at age 96
Paxlovid is Australia's first-line COVID antiviral but Lagevrio also prevents severe disease in over-70s
Australia is experiencing the fourth wave of COVID for 2022, with the number of people hospitalised with COVID trending to levels seen in winter and ongoing high levels of deaths. New COVID waves are expected to occur every three to four months for some time. Earlier in the pandemic, COVID treatments mostly focused on those hospitalised with serious infection. Now, oral antiviral medicines nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) and molnupiravir (Lagevrio) are largely prescribed by GPs for people who test positive for COVID and are at greater risk of severe illness. In our roles in Victoria’s Department of Health, we analysed the...
Asylum seekers hospitalised with diphtheria as monthly infections rise by 50% after Manston centre death
Two asylum seekers have been hospitalised with diphtheria following a 50 per cent rise in cases of the infectious disease in the past month, new data has revealed. It comes after the Home Office confirmed that a man who died after staying at the Manston processing centre did have diphtheria. Diphtheria is a highly contagious infection that is very rare in the UK due to high levels of vaccination in the general population. According to data published by the UK Health Security Agency on Monday, 50 asylum seekers who recently arrived in the UK tested positive for toxigenic C...
foodsafetynews.com
Sweden provides detail on outbreaks in 2021
Sweden has noted an increase in foodborne outbreaks and illnesses in 2021 but levels were still below pre-COVID-19 pandemic figures. The number of outbreaks reported to the Swedish Food Agency (Livsmedelsverket) in 2020 and 2021 was affected by measures taken during the pandemic. There were 251 reports of suspected or...
Los Angeles Covid Hospitalizations Top 1,000 For The First Time In Months
Winter in Los Angeles means cold nights, Santa Anas, a traffic crush around malls and, for the past few years, a surge in Covid cases. Over the past two weeks, the 7-day average test positivity in L.A. County has grown more than 100%, from 6.5% the Wednesday before last to 14.7% today, public health officials reported. Daily case numbers have fluctuated, with 3,077 new infections reported last Wednesday and 2,370 today. Either way, county officials say, those numbers are an undercount given the underreporting of at-home test results. But the number that officials really watch is hospitalizations. When hospitals overflow,...
US revises up last quarter’s economic growth to 2.9% rate
WASHINGTON (AP) — Despite high interest rates and chronic inflation, the U.S. economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, the government said Wednesday in a healthy upgrade from its initial estimate. Last quarter’s rise in the U.S. gross domestic product — the economy’s total output...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Philippines measles cases top 500 in 2022
The Epidemiology Bureau of the Philippines Department of Health, in an update today, now reports 515 cumulative measles cases through November 5 this year. This is a more than 200 percent increase in cases (201%) compared to the same period in 2021 when 171 cases were reported. Regions reporting the...
Politics news – live: Diphtheria cases rise by 50 per cent but public risk ‘low’
New data has revealed a 50 per cent rise in the number of cases of diptheria in the past month, while two asylum-seekers have been hospitalised with the disease. Health secretary Steve Barclay has insisted the risk of the public getting diphtheria is “very low” despite an expected rise in the number of infections being recorded.He said hundreds of migrants were vaccinated against the highly contagious disease before being moved out of the Manston processing centre in Kent to hotels around the country, but stressed the situation was being monitored “closely”.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) had identified 39...
Air pollution linked to almost a million stillbirths a year
Almost a million stillbirths a year can be attributed to air pollution, according to the first global study. The research estimated that almost half of stillbirths could be linked to exposure to pollution particles smaller than 2.5 microns (PM2.5), mostly produced from the burning of fossil fuels. The study covered...
Comments / 0