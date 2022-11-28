1 person hospitalized following accident in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to hospital following an accident in Dayton Sunday evening, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Crews were dispatch to the intersection of N. Keowee Street and Valley Street at around 6:17 p.m.

Two vehicles were involved and one person was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries, dispatchers told News Center 7.

Photos from the scene shows one vehicle sustained front-end damage.

The crash remains under investigation.

