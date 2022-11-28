With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO