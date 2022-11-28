Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
BREAKING: Wisconsin OL Commit Flips to Notre Dame
Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard West class of 2023 offensive lineman Christopher Terek has flipped his commitment from Wisconsin to Notre Dame. The 6-5, 320-pound three-star recruit had been rumored to be leaning to the Fighting Irish as of late according to Irish Illustrated and 247Sports reporting and made it official today.
Former Teammates Cam Williams And Christopher Terek Will Be Reunited At Notre Dame
Notre Dame 2024 commit Cam Williams and new 2023 commit Christopher Terek were teammates at a young age and they'll soon be reunited
Notre Dame football transfer wish list
With the holidays approaching, we’ll dive into our holiday wish list for the positions we think Notre Dame should target in the transfer portal. With championship games still to be played and bowl games to be fleshed out, the transfer portal is already filling up quickly. Some of the top quarterbacks currently in the portal include Jeff Sims, Cade McNamara, Luke Altmyer, and Jack Tuttle. Cade was a one-time Notre Dame commit before Michigan was able to flip him. With all honesty, these guys would only move the needle a moderate amount for the position room.
Caleb Williams painted his fingernails with profane message for Notre Dame
USC quarterback Caleb Williams is exploding on the national college football scene. Now, fans are learning about an odd tradition he has. The AP’s Greg Beacham shared on Twitter Saturday that Williams had “F–K ND” painted across his nails. There was one letter on each of his finger nails to spell out the profane message for USC’s rival. The nails on his right hand had the F-word listed. On his left hand was N-D-X-X.
Discover South Bend's Hidden Gem (and It's Close to Notre Dame)
When you marry a lifelong Notre Dame fan, it's only a matter of time until you find yourself in South Bend. The city of just over 103,000 residents is largely defined by the University of Notre Dame...and its football team.
kentuckytoday.com
TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
WNDU
2 Indiana men arrested, charged for involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
South Bend Airport hosting 11th annual ‘Bears in the Air’ program. The program provides teddy bears to children in local hospitals and assistance to veterans at the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran's Center. LaPorte Co. man receives 70-year sentence for death of 4-year-old son. A LaPorte County father...
abc57.com
Indiana Michigan Power announces Transmission Line Project in South Bend, Niles in 2025
Representatives with Indiana Michigan Power announced plans to invest $41 million for the Transmission Line Project in South Bend and Niles. The project involves the following planned improvements:. Rebuilding about four miles of power line from the FourFlag Substation in Niles to the Indiana State Line. Rebuilding about eight miles...
‘We’re growing’: Longtime Kalamazoo business to cut ribbon on facility expansion
The addition cost approximately $6 million, with $4.7 million set aside solely for upgrading equipment and machinery.
abc57.com
Indiana men arrested in connection with January 6 Capitol breach
Two Indiana men were recently arrested in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Dale Huttle, 61, of Crown Point, was charged with the following felonies:. Assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. Related...
abc57.com
South Bend Transpo announces cancellations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Due to staffing shortages, the following trips on South Bend Transpo will be missed on Friday:. #4 - 5:35 a.m. (inbound), 5:50 a.m., 7:50 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 1:50 p.m., 3:50 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 5:50 p.m. #6 - 2:20 p.m., 3:20 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:20...
swmichigandining.com
Saylor’s Front Street Pizzeria
Getting a little closer to home but still on the road….Hey! At least I’m back in “Southwest Michigan” with this one. My Friday night overtime shifts have come to an end for the year. I had one more that took me down to Edwardsburg for an assignment about two weeks ago.
abc57.com
Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
abc57.com
One injured in shooting on Werwinski Street
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One person was injured in a shooting on Werwinski Street Saturday night, according to the South Bend Police Department. The shooting took place just before 8 p.m. in the 1800 block of Werwinski Street. One male victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
WNDU
Ask the Doctor: Headaches, carbonated drinks, heart health
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Martha): “I don’t like taking medicine if I can help it. What is the best natural way to get rid of a headache?”
Times-Union Newspaper
Church Of God (Restoration) Announces Rozella Road Property
The Church of God (Restoration) located in Warsaw, announced the purchase of the property at 1509 Rozella Road in Warsaw across from Warsaw Community High School. The purchase was finalized Nov. 28, according to a provided news release. Although the congregation had originally planned to build on their acreage near...
Indiana judge rejects plea for alleged barn fire accomplice
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A judge rejected a plea agreement Monday for a woman accused of helping her boyfriend set fire to several northern Indiana barns, citing her plea deal’s lack of prison time. Sherry Thomas, 33, of Nappanee had reached a plea agreement that includes an admission to one felony count of arson in […]
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert declared for missing 70-year-old from Elkhart, confirmed to be brother of mayor
ELKHART, Ind. - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 70-year-old Garvin Roberson, who was last seen in Elkhart at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Roberson is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 175 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray half-zip...
abc57.com
Grace Church catches fire, Granger Christian School closes in response
GRANGER, Ind. -- Firefighters received a fire alarm notification at 5:42 a.m. on Monday from Grace Church on Gumwood Road, according to the Clay Fire Department. Upon arriving on the scene, officials noticed a fire within the church and reported smoke throughout the building. According to the Clay Fire Department,...
abc57.com
State Road 933 shut down near Darden Road for crash
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A section of State Road 933 in Roseland is shut down due to a crash Tuesday night, according to dispatch. A call came in reporting the crash, which is in front of the Hampton Inn, at 5:53 p.m. Police have shut down S.R. 933 near...
Comments / 0