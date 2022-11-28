ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Comments / 33

residentyahate
2d ago

I remember once when my dad gave me money to pay the electric bill, but instead I bought a raffle ticket for a brand new car. When I got home I explained to my dad what I did and he beat the crap out of me. The next day, when my dad woke up and opened the door, outside my house was a brand new car. We all cried especially me, because the car was from the electric company, they were there to cut off the electricity. My dad beat the crap out of me again.

Reply(1)
13
BROKE WOKE JOKE
2d ago

these are the boys that Democrats want in the bathroom with girls in school. This is who the liberal left cater to and we knew it wouldn't take long for news to report these crimes against girls from boys who want to be girls

Reply
11
DCHDC
2d ago

damn, these people need to start looking who they're, my first look at this kid, I thought it was a girl and it's not

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Three Ex-Pennsylvania Cops Plead Guilty to Killing 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

Three former police officers in Pennsylvania pleaded guilty to 10 counts of reckless endangerment on Thursday in the shooting death of an 8-year-old girl last year, according to CNN. Devon G. Smith, Sean Patrick Dolan, and Brian James Devaney were officers in Sharon Hill Borough when a gun one of them fired in the heat of gunfire following an August 2021 football game struck Fanta Bility in the back, killing her. The officers were charged with the reckless endangerment counts, along with manslaughter charges, in January after Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsheimer initially charged two teens with her death. The officers were later fired from their job. As part of the plea, the manslaughter charges were dropped. “As we have endeavored to achieve justice in the midst of such a tragedy, my office has remained in close communication with the family to ensure that their feelings were heard and respected,” Stollsheimer said in a statement.Read it at CNN
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Boy, 16, allegedly confesses to killing 13-year-old girl on Instagram video call

A Pennsylvania teenager allegedly confessed to a friend during an Instagram video call that they had just killed someone and needed help to dispose of the body, authorities say.Police in Bensalem, 20 miles (32kms) northeast of Philadelphia, said in a statement the 16-year-old suspect flipped the screen to show his friend the blood-covered legs and feet of an apparent homicide victim. The friend told her mother, who called 911 shortly after 4pm on Friday. Officers from the Bensalem Police Department said they identified the suspect as Joshua Cooper. When they arrived at the suspect’s address at the Top of...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
People

Va. Mom Allegedly Gave 2-Year-Old Daughter Fatal Dose of Benadryl After Custody Dispute

Reports say 2-year-old Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl Authorities have charged a Virginia mom with murder in connection to the death of her 2-year-old daughter who was found unresponsive in a motel, according to police. Citing the medical examiner's office, WTVR-TV reports Lanoix Andrade died of "acute diphenhydramine toxicity." Diphenhydramine is commonly known as Benadryl. According to a news release, police in Virginia Beach, Va., responded to the Cutty Sark Motel on Aug. 1 where they discovered 38-year-old Leandra Andrade suffering from a medical emergency. Her daughter,...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
TheDailyBeast

Cops Detail Chilling Texts From Parents of Boy Found Dead in Washing Machine

A 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in his family’s washing machine last summer had been beaten, asphyxiated, and possibly drowned before being dumped in the appliance to “conceal the location of the body,” according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Daily Beast.Troy Koehler’s adoptive parents, Jemaine and Tiffany Thomas, were furious with their son because he had eaten their food without permission, the affidavit states, citing text messages found by investigators on the Thomas’ cell phones.“Fuck that, I’m for not doing shit for his birthday,” Tiffany, 35, allegedly wrote to Jemaine, 42, on July 7, three weeks before...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
People

Md. Man Comes Home and Finds His Adult Children, 3 Others Dead After Murder-Suicide

The suspect killed his ex-girlfriend, her family members and another person who was inside the home A Maryland man returned to his La Plata home on Friday to find five people dead — including his two adult children, according to a statement from the Charles County Sheriff's Office. Shortly before 4 p.m. Friday, the man entered the home and made the grim discovery. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Andre Sales, 28, who resides at a different residence, entered the house and killed his ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann,...
LA PLATA, MD
People

N.Y. 3-Year-Old and Baby Brother Were Found Stabbed to Death in Bathtub, and Mom Is Suspect

Dimone Fleming, 22, who may have been suffering from postpartum depression, is charged with murder A woman in the Bronx borough of New York City has been accused of killing her two young sons, who were found dead in a bathtub, according to multiple reports. On Sunday, Dimone Fleming, 22, was charged with multiple counts of murder after her two young boys were found dead inside her apartment, located within the Echo Place Family Shelter, a facility for homeless families. The previous night, the children — 11-month-old Octavius Canada...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Boy Evades Potential Kidnapping by Asking Cashier to Pretend She's His Mom

The Pottstown, Pennsylvania fourth-grader was able to outsmart a woman who had been following him by employing a strategy taught to him by his father A quick-thinking 10-year-old in Pennsylvania recently thwarted his own potential kidnapping. Sammy Green was walking home from school in Pottstown on Friday, when a woman began following him, reported ABC 6 Philadelphia.  "(She) started walking with him and asking him where his family was, asking where his dad was," Sam Green, the boy's father, told the station Tuesday. The woman then tried to lure Sammy into a nearby convenience...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WUSA9

12, 13-year-old girls arrested for violent Thanksgiving robbery in SW DC

WASHINGTON — Around dinnertime on Thanksgiving Day, two young girls were charged with robbery after what police called a forceful and violent encounter in Southwest, D.C. The 12 and 13-year-old girls were found and arrested after the incident, which occurred in the 300 block of I Street just after 8 p.m., about a five-minute walk from Waterfront Metro station.
WASHINGTON, DC
Fox News

Fox News

877K+
Followers
5K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy