Police chief punched at Alabama high school football game after player claims coach used racial slur
Oneonta Police Chief Charles Clifton said he will pursue criminal charges against a man he said punched him in the face following a Friday night football game in Centre. Clifton, 51 and a 30-year law enforcement veteran, said the ordeal took place at the end of 4A semifinal matchup between Oneonta and Cherokee County High Schools.
themadisonrecord.com
Scholarships at stake in American Legion oratorical contest
MADISON – High school youth in Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools can vie for significant cash prizes while showing their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution in the 2023 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. “Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge...
WHNT-TV
Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison
Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
Buc-ee’s Athens: 10 awesomely random things you can buy there
Buc-ee’s is the Death Star of convenience stores. If Obi Wan Kenobi himself was approaching one, the aging Jedi might gasp, “That’s no moon, it’s a gas station.” The enormity is that striking. The third Alabama location of Buc-ee’s, a Texas-founded chain, is at 2328...
2 Alabama residents killed in Tuesday night crash, found at the bottom of a mountain
Two men from Arab were killed in an overnight wreck, the Marshall County Coroner's Office confirmed.
Whataburger to break ground on new location
Burger chain Whataburger will host a groundbreaking for its newest location in Scottsboro on Thursday.
Alabama man arrested in Walmart shooting investigation, more expected, police say
One person has been arrested in connection to a shooting incident at the Walmart in Athens, authorities confirm.
Alabama man accused of beating teen daughter after she revealed alleged affair to mom
An Alabama man has been charged with child abuse after police believe he attacked his 14-year-old daughter who allegedly told her mother that she believed her father was having an affair, a TV station reported. Christopher Andrighetti, 39, was arrested by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies, WHNT-TV reported. Deputies...
