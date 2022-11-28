ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, AL

themadisonrecord.com

Scholarships at stake in American Legion oratorical contest

MADISON – High school youth in Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools can vie for significant cash prizes while showing their knowledge of the U.S. Constitution in the 2023 American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Contest. “Since 1938, the program has presented participants with an academic speaking challenge...
MADISON, AL
WHNT-TV

Kishon Green Dies in Alabama Prison

Kishon Green, who was convicted of killing his son and stepson, died in prison on Nov. 14, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Chief Investigative Reporter Brian Lawson looks back at his case and a ruling which made Green exempt from the death penalty. Kishon Green Dies in Alabama...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

