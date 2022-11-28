ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Irene Cara, star of ‘Fame,’ dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
FLORIDA STATE
The US Sun

Who was Irene Cara?

IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

‘Flashdance’ Star Jennifer Beals Pays Tribute To Late Theme Song Singer Irene Cara After Her Death At 63

Jennifer Beals, 58, is speaking out about Irene Cara‘s death. The Flashdance star, who played the main role of Alex Owens in the 1983 film, took to her Instagram page to share a smiling photo of her and the singer at the Academy Awards and a touching and heartfelt message. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara,” the message read.
FLORIDA STATE
defpen

Singer, Actress Irene Cara Passes Away At 63

This week, critically-acclaimed singer and actress Irene Cara passed away at 63 years old. Cara reportedly passed away in her Florida residence, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announced the passing of Irene Cara....
FLORIDA STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
AFP

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' revolution turns 40

Mixing rock, pop and RnB like never before, Michael Jackson's "Thriller", 40 years old next week, became the most successful album of all time and defined a coming era with its audiovisual ambition. - Threatening MTV - "Thriller" was the moment when Jackson started to pull in influences from across pop culture, with Eddie Van Halen's hard rock solo on "Beat It", and pop ballad "The Girl is Mine" with Paul McCartney.

Comments / 0

Community Policy