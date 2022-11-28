Read full article on original website
Related
Irene Cara, star of ‘Flashdance’ and ‘Fame,’ dies at 63; had ties to Tampa Bay
Actor and singer Irene Cara, best known for her starring roles in the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63, her publicist Judith A. Moose announced on Saturday. Cara won both an Oscar and a Grammy for her song “What a Feeling”...
Irene Cara, star of ‘Fame,’ dies at 63
Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie “Fame” and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance ... What a Feeling” from 1983′s “Flashdance,” has died. She was 63.
Who was Irene Cara?
IRENE Cara was known as a versatile entertainer who had a stellar acting and singing career. She earned several awards and nominations for her achievements in music and acting. Who was Irene Cara?. Born on March 18, 1959, in the Bronx, New York, Irene Cara was a versatile singer and...
Irene Cara: 5 Things About The ‘Flashdance…What A Feeling’ Singer Dead At 63
Irene Cara died at the age of 63, her publicist reported on Nov. 26, 2022. The singer lent her iconic voice to two huge title tracks with 1980’s ‘Fame’ and 1983’s ‘Flashdance’. Irene, who won an Oscar and Grammy for the song ‘Fame… What a...
‘Flashdance’ Star Jennifer Beals Pays Tribute To Late Theme Song Singer Irene Cara After Her Death At 63
Jennifer Beals, 58, is speaking out about Irene Cara‘s death. The Flashdance star, who played the main role of Alex Owens in the 1983 film, took to her Instagram page to share a smiling photo of her and the singer at the Academy Awards and a touching and heartfelt message. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara,” the message read.
Singer, Actress Irene Cara Passes Away At 63
This week, critically-acclaimed singer and actress Irene Cara passed away at 63 years old. Cara reportedly passed away in her Florida residence, but a cause of death has not yet been determined. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family, I announced the passing of Irene Cara....
Irene Cara who sang ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ is dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress most famous for her 1980s smash hits “Fame” and “Flashdance … What a Feeling,” has died. She was 63. Her publicist did not elaborate on what precipitated her death. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of...
Andrew Lloyd Webber, Michael Harrison Team on New Musical Development Venture
Andrew Lloyd Webber and Michael Harrison are launching a new musical theater venture. The well-known composer and international producer have come together to form Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals, a joint endeavor that will see the long-time collaborators producing new entries for Webber’s musical catalog. More from The Hollywood ReporterMark Burnett Departing as Head of MGM Worldwide TVFreddie Ross Hancock, British Publicist, Dies at 92Legendary Pictures Finds New Home at Sony Lloyd Webber described Harrison as “easily one of the world’s leading young theater producers” in a partnership that “will build on our relationship.” “On a personal level, I am thrilled,” the composer...
Irene Cara Owned ‘Fame’ Ballad ‘Out Here On My Own’ – ‘I Sound Like Me,’ Not Donna Summer
Irene Cara, who rose to fame starring in 'Fame' and singing and writing the 'Flashdance' theme song 'What a Feeling' recalled how 1 song in 'Fame' felt authentic.
Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' revolution turns 40
Mixing rock, pop and RnB like never before, Michael Jackson's "Thriller", 40 years old next week, became the most successful album of all time and defined a coming era with its audiovisual ambition. - Threatening MTV - "Thriller" was the moment when Jackson started to pull in influences from across pop culture, with Eddie Van Halen's hard rock solo on "Beat It", and pop ballad "The Girl is Mine" with Paul McCartney.
Rolling Stones to release star-stuffed 2012 live recording
The Rolling Stones plan to release what they’re calling their “ultimate live greatest hits album” with appearances by Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Gary Clark Jr. and The Black Keys.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith Squashed the Idea He Was a ‘Pioneer’ of Country Rock Music
The Monkees guitarist Mike Nesmith squashed the idea that he was a pioneer of country rock music in a 2007 interivew.
The Beatles Song Where John Lennon Impersonated Bob Dylan
John Lennon’s music was influenced by Bob Dylan, and he even tried to impersonate the singer on one Beatles’ track
Austin Butler performed full Elvis concerts, Baz Luhrmann reveals
Another element to Austin Butler’s highly-touted Elvis performance, where the actor performing full Elvis concerts in character, are expected to be released.
‘The Phantom of the Opera’ extends its long Broadway goodbye
NEW YORK (AP) — The masked man of Broadway is going out strong. “The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — has postponed its final performance by eight weeks, pushing its final curtain from February to April after ticket demand spiked. Last week, the show raked in an eye-popping $2,2 million with a full house.
Comments / 0