Jennifer Beals, 58, is speaking out about Irene Cara‘s death. The Flashdance star, who played the main role of Alex Owens in the 1983 film, took to her Instagram page to share a smiling photo of her and the singer at the Academy Awards and a touching and heartfelt message. “Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream. #RIPirenecara,” the message read.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO