Scarlet Nation

Where Alabama stands in the penultimate CFP rankings

Alabama moved up a spot in the College Football Playoff rankings but ultimately saw its playoff hopes take a hit Tuesday night. The Crimson Tide climbed to No. 6 in the rankings but is still behind No. 5 Ohio State, making it trickier to move into the top four this weekend.
