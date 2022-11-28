ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Abused dog found on brink of death making steps toward recovery

By Victoria Saha
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ffJbP_0jPKyExL00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pit bull who was found with just skin and bones is now making improvements as she takes baby steps toward her recovery.

Althea is a 7-year-old pit bull who was found earlier this month on the street barely weighing 23 pounds. She was taken to The Animal Foundation where Vegas Pet Rescue Project took her under their care.

Althea was transferred to the Spencer Springs Animal Hospital where she is now walking despite being too weak to stand up on her own just a few days ago.

Dog found starved and on brink of death, Las Vegas rescue group offering reward to catch abusers

“She is still very thin but up to 31 pounds which we are very excited about that,” said Tina Hayed from the Vegas Pet Rescue Project. “We are just beside ourselves that someone would let that happen to this beautiful baby girl.”

The chance of Althea surviving was slim as a dog her size and age should weigh around 60 to 70 pounds. However, with her making improvements, she is showing that she is not letting her abusers win.

If you want to donate towards Althea’s medical expenses, you can click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Accused child killer’s case moved back; trial to begin next year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of killing his girlfriend’s son, who was expected to begin his jury trial next week, will now wait to face a judge until October. Brandon Toseland is charged with 12 felonies, including murder, child abuse, kidnapping, and battery domestic violence. Toseland, 36, is accused of killing 4-year-old Mason […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Ribbon Of Life Holiday Spectacular

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Golden Rainbow’s Annual Ribbon of life holiday spectacular returns again this weekend. And not only is it a great show it’s also supporting a great cause. Jillian Lopez chats with Gary Costa of Golden Rainbow and and Andrew Wright of Ribbon of Life.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police warn of growing cybercrime targeting children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is warning about a growing cybercrime that targets children. Officers stated in a Twitter post that they are investigating more cases of “Sextortion” which is where criminals try to extort their victims by threatening to publicly reveal their sexual activity. Police said they are teaming […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Missing teen last seen in Snow Mountain area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Paiute Police Department is searching for a missing teenager who was last seen in the Snow Mountain area of the Las Vegas Paiute Reservation. Police said Nomi Armendariz, 16, was last seen on Saturday, November 26, near northbound US 95 and Kyle Canyon. Armendariz might be in severe […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Sippin’ Santa on Main

Las Vegas(KLAS)-Tis the season for holiday pop up experiences and The Sand Dollar lounge is giving us two. Yep, “Miracle on Spring Mountain” and “Sippin’ Santa on Main,” which Roqui Theus take us inside to get a peek at all their holiday happenings and food.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

41K+
Followers
16K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy