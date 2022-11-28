Read full article on original website
Opportunity awaits in Bloomington. But for the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams, it’s a different type of opportunity. For the men, it’s a chance to reassert their claim as one of the elite teams in the country after a humbling weekend in Portland. The Tar Heels went 1-2 in the Phil Knight Invitational, losing to both Iowa State and Alabama. UNC then fell from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll, an unprecedented drop for a top-ranked team. Wednesday night’s game at No. 10 Indiana will provide a chance for the program’s first ranked win and first Power 5 win of the young season.
South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
The latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 polls for college basketball saw the UNC programs head in opposite directions following the Phil Knight Invitational. The UNC women’s basketball team rose from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Week 4 poll, after going 2-0 at the Portland-based showcase against two ranked teams. The Tar Heels knocked off both No. 18 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa State with comeback wins — erasing a 17-point deficit to the Cyclones during the PKI title game on Sunday night. The ranking is the highest for Carolina during the Courtney Banghart era, and the program’s best since its 2014-15 season.
PORTLAND, Ore. — North Carolina entered the PK Invitational undefeated and atop college basketball with the No. 1 ranking beside its name. The Tar Heels will fly back to North Carolina with a 1-2 record in the PK85, no wins recorded against NCAA Tournament-level competition and are due to plunge in the polls.
Are you over-timed out after the weekend? I am. I’m pretty sure they don’t keep records like the strange occurrence of beginning the Thanksgiving weekend with a double overtime game in football and ending it with a quadruple overtime in men’s basketball. Six overtimes on the field...
Ten UNC football players earned All-ACC nods Tuesday afternoon, with three Tar Heels headlining the first team. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, junior receiver Josh Downs and junior linebacker Cedric Gray were each named to that prestigious group. In his first year as a starter, Maye’s passing yardage mark of...
The No. 18 UNC men’s basketball team will look to snap its two-game losing streak Wednesday night when it visits No. 10 Indiana. Carolina has lost its last two trips to Bloomington as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge, last winning there in the 2004-05 season. Since 1950, the Tar Heels are just 6-9 against the Hoosiers.
UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. The Tar Heels ended the regular season on a sour note with a double-overtime loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium. But Carolina still will compete for the program’s first ACC championship in 42 years this weekend against Clemson. A win would clinch UNC’s second Orange Bowl berth in three seasons.
At least one UNC basketball team had a happy holiday weekend. The No. 8 UNC women’s basketball team claimed the Phil Knight Invitational title Sunday night, defeating No. 5 Iowa State 73-64. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half. The result is...
There is a lot to unpack over Carolina’s first seven games. Hubert Davis likes to say that film tells the truth, which it does. So do statistics, especially when they tell you the harder truth. The Tar Heels are not shooting terribly overall, hitting 46.5 percent of their attempts....
National Scout Steven Bailoni breaks down recent commitments Daevin Hobbs, Darron Reed, and Caleb Lomu
After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
Hundreds waited in line for hours to share their condolences, heartbreak, and memories of late WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers with family Friday evening.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
While the United Methodist Church practices welcoming LGBTQ+ communities into their congregations, the church does not celebrate same-sex marriage.
Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte. Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.
Jason Myers wasn't just a television station meteorologist -- he was a father of four that graduated from North Carolina State University and married his childhood friend.
SALISBURY, N.C. — Channel 9 has learned new information about abuse allegations within a Salisbury college’s athletic department. Last month, Channel 9 spoke to a parent of a Livingstone College student-athlete about concerns over “toxic bullying” in the women’s basketball program. The parent said coaches...
