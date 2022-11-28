ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

chapelboro.com

UNC Basketball Teams Head to Indiana for Primetime Matchups

Opportunity awaits in Bloomington. But for the UNC men’s and women’s basketball teams, it’s a different type of opportunity. For the men, it’s a chance to reassert their claim as one of the elite teams in the country after a humbling weekend in Portland. The Tar Heels went 1-2 in the Phil Knight Invitational, losing to both Iowa State and Alabama. UNC then fell from No. 1 all the way to No. 18 in the AP Poll, an unprecedented drop for a top-ranked team. Wednesday night’s game at No. 10 Indiana will provide a chance for the program’s first ranked win and first Power 5 win of the young season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
chapelboro.com

UNC Women’s Basketball Rises to No. 6 in AP Poll; Men’s Team Tumbles to 18th

The latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 polls for college basketball saw the UNC programs head in opposite directions following the Phil Knight Invitational. The UNC women’s basketball team rose from No. 8 to No. 6 in the Week 4 poll, after going 2-0 at the Portland-based showcase against two ranked teams. The Tar Heels knocked off both No. 18 Oregon and No. 5 Iowa State with comeback wins — erasing a 17-point deficit to the Cyclones during the PKI title game on Sunday night. The ranking is the highest for Carolina during the Courtney Banghart era, and the program’s best since its 2014-15 season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Weekend Woes

Are you over-timed out after the weekend? I am. I’m pretty sure they don’t keep records like the strange occurrence of beginning the Thanksgiving weekend with a double overtime game in football and ending it with a quadruple overtime in men’s basketball. Six overtimes on the field...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Maye, Gray, Downs Each Named First Team All-ACC

Ten UNC football players earned All-ACC nods Tuesday afternoon, with three Tar Heels headlining the first team. Redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye, junior receiver Josh Downs and junior linebacker Cedric Gray were each named to that prestigious group. In his first year as a starter, Maye’s passing yardage mark of...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Mondays With Mack: An ACC Title on the Line

UNC football head coach Mack Brown joined Aaron Keck this morning for “Mondays with Mack,” presented by Chapel Hill Tire. The Tar Heels ended the regular season on a sour note with a double-overtime loss to NC State at Kenan Stadium. But Carolina still will compete for the program’s first ACC championship in 42 years this weekend against Clemson. A win would clinch UNC’s second Orange Bowl berth in three seasons.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Chansky’s Notebook: Numbers Don’t Lie

There is a lot to unpack over Carolina’s first seven games. Hubert Davis likes to say that film tells the truth, which it does. So do statistics, especially when they tell you the harder truth. The Tar Heels are not shooting terribly overall, hitting 46.5 percent of their attempts....
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball future: No more ACC-Big Ten Challenge

After a learning-experience 75-56 loss to the Purdue Boilermakers in the Phil Knight Legacy championship game in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, the Duke basketball team has returned home to face another Big Ten foe at 7:15 p.m. ET Wednesday. The Blue Devils (6-2, 0-0 ACC) host the Ohio State Buckeyes...
DURHAM, NC
backingthepack.com

The 2023 NC State Baseball Schedule is out, and there’s a problem

NC State’s 2023 Baseball schedule is out and, well, it leaves a bit to be desired. Non-conference games are listed below since those are the only ones within the team’s scheduling control. For those doing the quick math at home, that’s a little over an average opponent RPI...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro man wins $150,000 off $5 scratch-off

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Eddie Perdue, of Greensboro, bought a $5 scratch-off and won $150,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Perdue stopped at the Stanly Tobacco & Vapes on Landmark Center Boulevard in Greensboro and bought a Cashword Multiplier ticket. The game launched in August with six $150,000 top prizes. Three remain […]
GREENSBORO, NC
footballscoop.com

Charlotte Staff Tracker (2022-23)

Will Healy was let go after a 1-7 start to his fourth season at Charlotte. Far from the first to have an opening, Charlotte was the first post to tab their guy, as Biff Poggi ended up as the choice to take over the program. Poggi spent the past few seasons on staff at Michigan as Jim Harbaugh's associate head coach.
CHARLOTTE, NC

