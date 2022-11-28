Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Ashley Platz teases round two of the Hailey vs. Beth Dutton showdown as Cole Hauser talks Rip and Carter’s evolving relationship

Read full article on original website
Related
‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser’s Wife Posts Incredible Date Night Pics During ‘Much Needed Alone Time’
Yellowstone Season 5 is officially a go, which gave star Cole Hauser a chance to take a break and spend a romantic night with his wife, Cynthia. Filming is on hiatus for the cast and crew of the hit Paramount drama. And the premiere episode proved that the series is continuing to gain momentum with fans and ratings. That fact gave the Hausers reason to celebrate this week with some “much-needed alone time.”
Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser (Rip Wheeler) Confirms That He Isn’t Going To Die In Season 5: “I Do The Killing”
With the Yellowstone Season 5 premiere less than a week away, there has been one thing on everybody’s mind… who is gonna die?. So goes it when you have an action-packed cowboy drama like Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone… people just tend to die. However, is it just fans being paranoid?
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
How Old Is Trusty Ranch Hand Lloyd on 'Yellowstone'?
Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J. Smith) is one of Yellowstone's most respected ranch hands. He's been there for years and knows the ins and outs, who's who, and whom to look out for when it comes to the Duttons and whom they associate with. We feel as if we know a lot about him, but there's one bit of info that's never been abundantly clear since Yellowstone hit the airwaves and we met this real-life cowboy. How old is Lloyd, anyway?
Kelly Reilly Admits She Really Can't Stand Beth Smoking On Yellowstone
Smoking in films and television shows has seen a strange resurgence. Series like "Mare of Easttown," "The Umbrella Academy," and even "Law & Order: SVU" have shown more characters enjoying a cigarette in the past several years, with streaming services like Netflix often being one of the major culprits (via Truth Initiative).
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton
Kelly Reilly has invested so much of herself into her Yellowstone character Beth Dutton. As… The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly Confesses Fans Are ‘Disappointed’ When Meeting the Real Life Beth Dutton appeared first on Outsider.
People
Kevin Coster Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'
Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps. The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue. "He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the...
Where Have We Seen the New ‘Yellowstone’ Villain Before?
Yellowstone's much anticipated Season 5 premiere introduced a deliciously villainous new character, and sharp-eyed fans of the franchise may be wondering where they've seen her before. Did you recognize Sarah Atwood from another show?. Who Is the New Character on Yellowstone?. Sarah Atwood is a brand new character joining Yellowstone...
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan announces he and fianceé Johnny Faye are expecting twins: 'Double trouble'
Zachery Ty Bryan is already the father of five, which includes twin girls with his ex-wife, Carly Matros. On Friday, the Home Improvement alum took to his Instagram page to announce he and his fianceé Johnnie Faye are expecting twins of their own, which comes just seven months after the birth of their first child together.
‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Celebrates Season 5 Premiere in Sweet Family Photo
“Yellowstone” held an exclusive premiere event of season 5 in New York City on Nov. 3, and the cast showed up in their best looks for the event. Cole Hauser brought his whole family, minus his oldest son, Ryland, who’s making waves in the high school football world. His wife, Cynthia Hauser, posted a sweet photo of her and Cole and their two younger children, son Colt and daughter Steely.
Did ‘Yellowstone’ Leak a Huge Season 5 Tragedy?
This Yellowstone theory video comes with an apology for something we said in our last video that might not only prove to be wrong, but offensive. When Yellowstone released the Season 5 trailer, fans noticed several things that seemed to predict certain events on the Paramount Network drama. One was that John Dutton becomes governor of Montana. Another was that the Dutton Ranch is hosting live events to boost revenue. Neither of those are too wild or controversial, but another of our five observations proved to be.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelsey Asbille Posts Stunning Pics From Season 5 Premiere Party
Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille is amping up for the show’s upcoming premiere episode in a huge way, taking to the “red carpet” in a stunning sheer dress at the season five premiere party. Check it out. Compared to her beloved character Monica Dutton, Kelsey Asbille chose jaw-dropping...
John Dutton Is Leaving the ‘Yellowstone’ Ranch in Season 5: Here’s Why
“John Dutton has proven time and again that there’s nothing he won’t do to save the ranch,” Kevin Costner begins of his Yellowstone patriarch. “He’s more than ready to make a decision that doesn’t land popularly,” Costner adds, his commentary peppered throughout the new ‘Inside Yellowstone Season 5′ featurette. Alongside, we hear his character growl: “You’re all fired. I’ll advise myself on policy” to the pre-existing gubernatorial cabinet of Yellowstone‘s Montana. If anything, the rancher’s first days as the new Governor of Montana are going about as we’d expect.
Matt Dillon Only Had 1 Kiss in ‘Gunsmoke, It Wasn’t With Miss Kitty Russell
'Gunsmoke' fans awaited a romance between Matt Dillon and Miss Kitty Russell to unfold, but they never even kissed. But, he did have 1 kiss with another character.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Jen Landon Posts Pic of Teeter Getting ‘Classy’ in Season 5 Premiere
Well, folks, we made it. After months of anticipation and excitement, we finally tuned in to the season five premiere of Yellowstone which brought as much drama, tension, and suspense as we’ve come to expect from series creator, Taylor Sheridan. However, among the politics, romance, and shock, fans of cable’s No. 1 drama also witnessed a rare moment of light-heartedness at Governor John Dutton’s (Kevin Costner) inauguration party. Taking part in the festivities were some of our favorite bunkhouse residents including the ranch’s only female hand, Teeter. Ahead of the November 13th premiere, Teeter actress Jen Landon shared a fun pic of her character—which you can view below—getting “classy” at the patriarch’s grand celebration.
Chicago Fire: Does Stella Kidd get killed in the fall finale?
Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) is getting ready to face down danger in Chicago Fire. While there’s going to be a break in the show’s normal scheduling, the promo for season 11, episode 9 suggests that the character is going to willfully take on a mission that could put her life at risk.
‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler
“Yellowstone” star Jen Landon recently posted a photo on Instagram of her in character as Teeter, and fans are wondering... The post ‘Yellowstone’: Jen Landon’s Post Has Fans in a Frenzy About Possible Episode 4 Spoiler appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kelly Reilly Warns Fans That Season 5 Is Going to Be ‘Bloody’
In a new clip promoting season 5 of ‘Yellowstone,’ Kelly Reilly (Beth Dutton) warns fans that the new season is going to be ‘bloody.'
Comments / 0