Los Angeles, CA

Game Recap, Highlights: Cardinals Fall to Chargers in Final Moments

By Donnie Druin
All Cardinals
2 days ago
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N9tPo_0jPKx0eD00

GLENDALE -- In a game that came down to the final moments, the Arizona Cardinals held a seven-point lead over the Los Angeles Chargers with just seconds remaining.

The Chargers scored a touchdown and successfully converted a two-point conversion with 15 seconds remaining to ultimately defeat Arizona, sending them to 4-8 on the year.

Here's how the action panned out:

First Quarter

The Cardinals won the toss and deferred until the second half, allowing Justin Herbert and company to possess the ball first. J.J. Watt's third-down sack on Herbert gave Arizona the ball via punt, but James Conner would ultimately hand Los Angeles possession back after fumbling near midfield.

However, LA was unable to make good on their new opportunity, as another sack (this time via Cameron Thomas) gave Arizona back possession.

The first score of the game would eventually come from a 33-yard DeAndre Hopkins touchdown.

AZ 7, LA 0

The Cardinals would retain possession and were again in scoring position as the first quarter came to an end.

Second Quarter

The Chargers were able to force Arizona kicker Matt Prater on the field for his first attempt of the day, which was successfully converted from 43 yards out to extend Arizona's lead to double digits.

AZ 10, LA 0

Los Angeles would cap off an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a two-yard pass to Keenan Allen, his first touchdown reception of the year.

AZ 10, LA 7

On the ensuing possession, Derwin James would intercept Kyler Murray on a fourth-down pass to give Los Angeles possession back in Cardinals territory.

Five plays later Herbert found DeAndre Carter for his second passing TD of the day to push the Chargers into the lead.

LA 14, AZ 10

In the final seconds of the first half, Murray scrambled and found daylight towards the left pylon, scoring on a five-yard touchdown run to put Arizona back in front.

Third Quarter

Arizona received possession to begin the second half, and their drive started to build some hope they would extend their lead. However, Arizona would ultimately be stalled in LA territory, forcing Prater on the field again for another field goal try.

He was unsuccessful from 49 yards out.

The Chargers were then forced to utilize their own kicker, Cameron Dicker, from 26 yards out to level the score at 17-17.

The Cardinals, again threatening to score, would run down the end of the third quarter with possession at the LAC 12.

Fourth Quarter

Just three plays later, the Cardinals found their third touchdown of the game via a six-yard touchdown reception from Conner to again put themselves ahead.

AZ 24, LA 17

Looking to even the score with just under three minutes left, Isaiah Simmons would sack Herbert for a 13-yard loss to force a Chargers punt.

Los Angeles would ultimately get the ball back, scoring a touchdown with just seconds left in the game before converting this two-point conversion to win.

Arizona is now on their bye week.

Comments / 0

 

All Cardinals

Budda Baker Disappointed With Collapse to Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals held a seven-point lead with just 20 seconds left in the game. After things were said and done, Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the year after a 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Justin Herbert marched down and pushed LA ahead with just 15 seconds on the clock after scoring a touchdown and successfully converting a two-point conversion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

Five Takeaways From Cardinals' Crushing 25-24 Loss to Chargers

It's safe to say that's all she wrote for the 2022 Arizona Cardinals, who suffered a devastating 25-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12. The Cardinals had a seven-point lead over the Chargers with less than a minute remaining in the game. Justin Herbert would throw a touchdown and convert on a two-point conversion with 15 seconds remaining to come away with the victory.
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

Did Cardinals Get Hosed on Two Pivotal Calls vs. Chargers?

The Arizona Cardinals, much like every other team, hasn't always exactly seen officials through a rose colored lens. It's part of your job as an official: Make 99 correct calls but get chastised for one incorrect whistle and deal with the consequences temporarily. The introduction of instant replay has helped...
TEMPE, AZ
All Cardinals

Three Keys to Victory vs. Chargers

The Arizona Cardinals (4-7) host the Los Angeles Chargers (5-5) in a game that is the first of many must-wins for the organization moving forward as the season begins to unwind. Before entering their Week 13 bye, Arizona would love nothing more than to help right the ship than against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
All Cardinals

Justin Herbert Reaches Two Massive Passing Milestones vs. Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert has reached two major passing milestones in Week 12's contest against the Arizona Cardinals. With two touchdown passes in the first half, Herbert has passed former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck for the second-most passing touchdowns by a quarterback in their first three seasons. Dan Marino is in first.
All Cardinals

Kliff Kingsbury Doesn't Believe His Job is in Danger

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury has walked a tight rope for practically the entire 2022 season. The Cardinals are now 4-8 after a late collapse to the Los Angeles Chargers in 25-24 fashion. Arizona has lost their last four-of-five games as they head into their Week 13 bye. This...
All Cardinals

All Cardinals

Phoenix, AZ
