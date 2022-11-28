ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 On Your Side

Water main break cancels classes Thursday at Bowles Elementary

FENTON, Mo. — Bowles Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri, will be closed Thursday due to a water main break that occurred Wednesday. Because issues resulting from the main break are affecting the elementary school and will not be resolved until at least midday Thursday, all classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the day, according to the Rockwood School District.
FENTON, MO
5 On Your Side

Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say

ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Rosie's Place is the latest smash-and-grab victim

ST. LOUIS — Rosie's Place is picking up the pieces after a smash-and-grab crew broke in early Friday morning. The crew stole some money and damaged property inside and outside of the building. 17th Ward Alderwoman Tina "Sweet-T" Pihl said she's come up with a solution to slow smash-and-grabs.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

New music festival eyes Forest Park next year

ST. LOUIS — Evolution Festival, a new music festival, is set to take place in St. Louis next summer. Located in Forest Park and taking place the weekend of Aug. 26-27, the “new and elevated music festival experience” will offer festival-goers live music, curated bourbon and BBQ, according to the festival’s website.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing Kirkwood police sergeant in 2005

BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother's death was executed Tuesday. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005 but contended in an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But in a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. Johnson's lawyers responded by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
KIRKWOOD, MO
