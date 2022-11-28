Read full article on original website
Francis Howell wins program's 1st football state championship Friday night
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Francis Howell High School won its first Missouri Football State Championship in program history Friday night. Francis Howell defeated Fort Osage 49-21 for the Class 5 title at Faurot Field on The University of Missouri's campus. Quarterback Adam Shipley had four touchdowns throughout the game. For...
East St. Louis High School celebrates 10th Football State Championship with pep rally, parade
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — With a final score of 57-7 over Prairie Ridge, East St. Louis High School took home its 10th state football title. The win happened over the weekend in Champaign, Illinois and the team celebrated with their fans Friday afternoon. "You know 10th is big,"...
Cardinal Ritter wins school's first-ever Missouri state football championship
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Cardinal Ritter College Prep won its first Missouri State Football Championship Saturday afternoon. Cardinal Ritter beat Reeds Spring High School 46-7 for the Class 3 state title at Faurot Field on the University of Missouri's campus. Marvin Burks Jr. had four touchdowns throughout the game, rushing...
St. Mary's wins back-to-back Missouri State Football Championships
ST. LOUIS — St. Mary's High School won back-to-back Missouri State Football Championships on Friday. They claimed the Class 4 title by beating St. Dominic 42-0 at Faurot Field on The University of Missouri's campus Friday. Last year's title was at the Class 3 level. This was St. Dominic's...
Enter for your chance to win tickets to 'Les Miserables' at the Fabulous Fox
ST. LOUIS — Want to see “Les Miserables” at the Fabulous Fox Theatre VIP style? It’s your chance to win by registering for Today in St. Louis’ Five at the Fox Sweepstakes. We’re giving two lucky winners (one per Friday) a two tickets to the...
Water main break cancels classes Thursday at Bowles Elementary
FENTON, Mo. — Bowles Elementary School in Fenton, Missouri, will be closed Thursday due to a water main break that occurred Wednesday. Because issues resulting from the main break are affecting the elementary school and will not be resolved until at least midday Thursday, all classes and after-school activities have been canceled for the day, according to the Rockwood School District.
Surge in new bookstores leads St. Louisans to new career chapters
ST. LOUIS — Betty Bayer has spent her life around books. After graduating from Washington University with a degree in art history in 2011, she spent the following decade in various graduate programs which allowed her to work as a high school English teacher and children’s librarian. Then...
Normandy Schools Collaborative raises curtain on student opera with help of Opera Theatre St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — On Tuesday the Normandy Schools Collaborative raised the curtain for their very own opera written by their students with the help of Opera Theatre St. Louis. This was a very special show for these kids, their families and the Normandy Schools Collaborative as they work to rebuild their music and arts program which took a hit during the pandemic.
Tim McGraw to play at Chaifetz Arena to support Cardinal Glennon
ST. LOUIS — Tim McGraw is coming to St. Louis in 2023. McGraw will play a concert at Chaifetz Arena on April 29, 2023 for SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital's 2023 Glennon LIVE event. The concert will benefit the hospital and celebrate the hospital's patients, families and caregivers,...
Water main break causes early dismissal for Parkway West Middle School on Friday
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Parkway West Middle School students were sent home early on Friday due to a water main break. According to a news release sent out by Parkway School District, Parkway West Middle will be released at 9:45 a.m. Friday. The release did not specify how significant the...
New museum honoring Black women and community center coming to north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Stroll down St. Louis Avenue near Glasgow Avenue in the Jeff-Vanderlou Neighborhood in north St. Louis and you'll see vacant houses, abandoned brick buildings and lots of empty land that's been dormant for decades. However, change is on the way. "We'll be doing philanthropy work. We'll...
This popular school safety app has St. Louis roots
CLAYTON, Mo. — 5 On Your Side is helping search for solutions to the active shooter problem plaguing American schools, and it turns out a popular school safety app used by people across the globe has roots in St. Louis. If you check its website, you’ll see that the...
Rollercoaster temperatures continue this weekend in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — November has been a tale of two halves: a really warm start with a cold couple of weeks in the middle. We've tried to find a balance between the two to finish the month, and I expect that trend to continue starting the month of December.
Armed carjacking Thursday night in The Grove, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police officers responded to an armed carjacking at 10:45 p.m. Thursday night in the 4000 block of Choteau Avenue in The Grove. They said a man came up to the victim standing outside of his 2023 Kia Telluride. He then pulled out his shotgun, stole the car and drove off on Manchester Avenue, according to police.
Rosie's Place is the latest smash-and-grab victim
ST. LOUIS — Rosie's Place is picking up the pieces after a smash-and-grab crew broke in early Friday morning. The crew stole some money and damaged property inside and outside of the building. 17th Ward Alderwoman Tina "Sweet-T" Pihl said she's come up with a solution to slow smash-and-grabs.
New music festival eyes Forest Park next year
ST. LOUIS — Evolution Festival, a new music festival, is set to take place in St. Louis next summer. Located in Forest Park and taking place the weekend of Aug. 26-27, the “new and elevated music festival experience” will offer festival-goers live music, curated bourbon and BBQ, according to the festival’s website.
Collegiate SBM students back to school for the first time since October mass shooting
ST. LOUIS — After a deadly shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School (CVPA), students at neighboring Collegiate School of Medicine and Bioscience (CSMB) returned to in-person classes Monday. The twin high schools took a break from instruction altogether after the shooting, then picked up with virtual...
Missouri executes Kevin Johnson for killing Kirkwood police sergeant in 2005
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate convicted of ambushing and killing a St. Louis area police officer whom he blamed for his younger brother's death was executed Tuesday. Kevin Johnson's legal team doesn't deny that he killed Officer William McEntee in 2005 but contended in an appeal to the Missouri Supreme Court that he was sentenced to death in part because he is Black. But in a 5-2 ruling late Monday, the state Supreme Court denied a stay. Johnson's lawyers responded by appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court.
State lawmakers reveal new push to rescind local control of St. Louis police
ST. LOUIS — Missouri lawmakers on Thursday filed a series of bills that would rescind local control of the city of St. Louis' police department, returning power to a state-run board, a move the local union representing officers says it supports. Four sponsors so far have filed bills for...
NAACP branches in St. Louis call on Dierbergs to open stores in north county, St. Louis City
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — St. Louis County and St. Louis City NAACP representatives stood side by side to call on grocery store chain Dierbergs to put more grocery stores in "underserved" areas on Wednesday. During a press conference outside of the government officials in Clayton, group leaders expressed concern about...
