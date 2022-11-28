WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather turns colder, the people at Marathon County Highway Maintenance know that they have a big task to tackle once again this winter. Marathon County Highway Maintenance supervisor Paul Schilling says the smaller snowfalls early in the season often cause the most problems. “Those are the ones I think really catch everyone off guard. They think they’re back in their winter driving mode. Really they’re not, because you can see up and down 51,” Schilling said.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO