WSAW
Wausau Holiday Parade to be held Friday, NewsChannel 7 collecting donations for Share Your Holidays
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Holiday Parade will be held Friday, Dec. 2 through downtown Wausau. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m. The route is from Marathon Park along Stewart Avenue heading east to First Street. The route turns on Jefferson Street ending at the 400 Block. NewsChannel...
WSAW
Rhinelander Area Chamber seeking winter gear for collection drive
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting new or gently used coats, sweaters, hats, mittens and other warm clothing items for its Big Bundle Up campaign. Organizers say donating warm winter items is the perfect way to give to local families in need as the...
Trio breathes new life into Wausau icon Hiawatha
A Wausau bar and grill that closed in September after nearly 50 years in business will reopen this month as Hiawatha Sports Bar, thanks to the efforts of three longtime friends who see enormous potential in the iconic spot. Kris Mcmahon said he and his two best friends, Bobby Reed...
WSAW
Giving Tuesday has double the impact for many local non-profits
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Americans donated nearly $3 billion dollars nationwide on Giving Tuesday last year. Shattering the previous year’s records. This year experts predict the record will be broken once again. For organizations like GiGi’s Playhouse and the Women’s Community, Giving Tuesday has double the impact because generous...
WSAW
Share Your Holidays hopes to help more people than ever during 20th Year
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -- The holiday season is underway and so the 20th year of Share Your Holidays. During the last 19 years, we’ve collected more than $1 million in donations. But we can’t do it alone. You have helped the cause by easing the burden for those who may be struggling this holiday season. And we need your help again this year.
WSAW
Marathon County Public Library releases December youth events
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library will have youth events and offerings available to kids, tweens, and teens running throughout the first half of December. The Tween Writing Group started Sep. 1 and will run through Dec. 31 at all public library locations in Marathon County. Young...
onfocus.news
Kittens Found in Box by Highway 97 Get Second Chance
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Three tiny kittens found in a box along HWY 97 are on the path to a better life, thanks to a vigilant postal worker and Marshfield Area Pet Shelter (MAPS). “Do you believe in miracles? We do! We see them every day and we were...
WSAW
Stevens Point area YMCA foundation elects board members
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Area YMCA Foundation recently elected Kim Angell and Dr. Christopher “Kit” Swiecki to the YMCA Foundation Board of Trustees. This year, the Foundation approved the allocation of $30,531 for program enhancements, scholarship assistance, and Y Camp Glacier Hollow improvements. The...
Wausau area births, Nov. 29
Christopher and Monica Liss announce the birth of their son Finley Kelvin, born at 4:46 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022. Finley weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. Dakota and Cara Klinger announce the birth of their daughter Elizabeth Ann, born at 8:28 a.m. Nov. 20, 2022. Elizabeth weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Streets to be Closed During Holiday Parade on Thursday
Grab a warm beverage from a local business, bring along a warm blanket and a lawn chair for the Downtown Holiday Parade this Thursday, December 1, 2022 starting at 6:30 p.m. South Central Avenue between 2nd Street and 9th Street will be closed to traffic by the City's Street Division starting at 3 p.m. the day of the parade and reopened shortly after the parade is finished.
WSAW
Landlord and tenant rights presentation to be held Thursday in Wausau
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marathon County Public Library will host a free informative talk on landlord and tenant rights in Wisconsin. The presentation is Thursday, Dec. 1 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. at the library’s Wausau Headquarters, 300 N. First St., Wausau. Jeffrey Kersten, agency liaison with the Wisconsin Bureau...
WSAW
Two animals dead in Antigo trailer fire
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - At 2:16 p.m., the City of Antigo Fire Department responded to a trailer home engulfed in flames at 1601 10th Ave. in the City of Antigo. Heavy smoke and flames were visible upon the arrival of the first units. The lone occupant of the structure was...
WSAW
Abbotsford teen harvests unusual buck
ABBOTSFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - It will be a deer season to remember for Payton Schreiber. The 15-year-old Abbotsford teen harvested a buck with an unusual rack. Schreiber’s mother, April, told NewsChannel 7 the animal was entangled in a type of fencing, causing a deformity to its antlers. They believe...
WSAW
A return to winter weather keeps Highway Department on its toes
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather turns colder, the people at Marathon County Highway Maintenance know that they have a big task to tackle once again this winter. Marathon County Highway Maintenance supervisor Paul Schilling says the smaller snowfalls early in the season often cause the most problems. “Those are the ones I think really catch everyone off guard. They think they’re back in their winter driving mode. Really they’re not, because you can see up and down 51,” Schilling said.
WSAW
Online shopping isn’t just for big name brands
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After record-high online sales on Black Friday, experts are taking it as a good sign for Cyber Monday sales. But buying online doesn’t just have to be for big-name brands. Greenleaf Designs in Wausau said the majority of their sales are online. Greenleaf Designs’ humble...
WSAW
Green Alert issued for missing veteran with relatives in Waupaca County
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A U.S. veteran from Madison is missing, and a Green Alert was issued for counties in WBAY’s viewing area because he has relatives in Waupaca County. Michael Segich, 43, left his home Monday evening. His mother saw him at 10 p.m. He hasn’t been heard from since, and his family and law enforcement have concerns for his well-being.
Man missing from Wisconsin Rapids since 1976 identified as murder victim in Montana
A man missing since 1976 has been identified through forensic DNA profiling as a murder victim whose remains were discovered by a hiker in Montana 18 years ago, according to police. A multi-jurisdictional cold case murder investigation is now underway into the death of Rogers “Roger” Lee Ellis, who vanished...
Recycling Today
Sonoco announces shutdown of tube, core operations at Wisconsin facility
Sonoco has confirmed it will discontinue its tube and core operations at its Wisconsin Rapids facility, a decision it says was driven by inflation and “excess machine and facility capacity” throughout the organization. According to a report from the Wisconsin Rapids Tribune, Christy Thompson, global marketing and communications...
WSAW
WIS 29 eastbound lanes cleared of jackknifed semi
EDGAR, Wis. (WSAW) - All Eastbound lanes on Wisconsin Highway 29 that were blocked off due to a jackknifed semi truck have been cleared by the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department. The accident occurred on Wisconsin Highway 29 at Fairview Drive just West of the Village of Edgar. Tow trucks...
WSAW
Woman struck by vehicle in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Everest Metropolitan Police Department responded to a 911 call around 4:35 p.m. Tuesday evening for a woman who was struck by a vehicle while crossing the street. The woman was walking at the intersection of Alderson Street and Sternberg Avenue when a vehicle traveling southbound on...
