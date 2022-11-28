Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eleven Children Died In A House Fire When Their Parents Left Them Home Alone. Father Not Charged. Mom Gets Probation.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedEast Saint Louis, IL
Dietician Shares 12 Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Getting FatGreg Wilson, CFA
Where to get the best steak in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Where to find the best barbecue in townJake WellsSaint Louis, MO
Related
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
edglentoday.com
Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career
EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
fourstateshomepage.com
Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
wsiu.org
SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals
Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
St. Louis trucking company tries to swerve past inflation challenges
ST. LOUIS — During the month of November 5 On Your Side has been taking a deeper look into how 2022’s record levels of inflation and supply chain issues are affecting consumers and companies. We checked in with one St. Louis trucking company who said the transport industry...
edglentoday.com
ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties
COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
KMOV
Border protection officers seize counterfeit Super Bowl rings headed for Jerseyville, Illinois, feds say
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - US Customs and Border Protection Agents in St. Louis intercepted a shipment of counterfeit Super Bowl rings that were headed to Jerseyville, Illinois, federal officials say. The shipment arriving from China contained 422 rings with the image of the Lombardi Trophy. An import specialist determined...
edglentoday.com
Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
edglentoday.com
63-Year-Old Man Dies In Fatal Crash On Illinois Route 127 At Illinois Route 143
BOND COUNTY - A 63-year-old Mulberry Grove male died in a fatal three-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 127 at Illinois Route 143 in Bond County at 4:18 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022. The man who died in the crash was identified by ISP as Robert L. Elmore. This is...
Register soon to play Waterloo QOH, cut off at $1 million
There are still 19 cards available for the Queen of Hearts drawing that took place last night, which has a current value of $768,837.
What to know as peak eagle-watching season nears in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced a new slate of 'Eagle Days' events earlier this week. In the later stages of fall, thousands of eagles migrate south from their nesting range in Canada and the Great Lakes states to hunt in Missouri.
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Reports Block Of North Buchanan Street Between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue Is Closed Tuesday
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville issued a North Buchanan Street work update Tuesday afternoon: The block of North Buchanan Street between East Vandalia Street and Hillsboro Avenue is closed today (Tuesday, November 29) while the road is patched at the East Vandalia intersection, the city said. "It is expected...
2 SLU students drown in Lake of the Ozarks
Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks.
lhstoday.org
Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening
Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
brentwoodmo.org
A Message from Mayor Dimmitt
You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
Potentially 'Monstrous' Weather System Hits Missouri Today
It brings with it the chance of severe storms in St. Louis
FOX2now.com
Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories
ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
Could The Worst University In Missouri Lose Accreditation?
This past June I wrote an article about how one Missouri University in St. Louis ranked #1 on the Earn Spend Live website's list of "The College Not Worth Attending In Each State, Ranked". Now that university might lose its accreditation with the Higher Learning Commission. Earn Spend Live ranked...
Kevin Johnson execution scheduled
The Missouri Supreme Court rejects a last-minute plea to stop Tuesday night’s planned execution of Kevin Johnson.
Cause of Death Released for St. Louis Woman Linked to Deadly Mass Overdose
Chuny Ann Reed was awaiting trial when she died suddenly this summer
Comments / 1