Collinsville, IL

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri

If you love to go out with your close friends or family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit.
MISSOURI STATE
edglentoday.com

Dennis Terry To Retire From First Mid After Long-Standing Banking Career

EDWARDSVILLE - Dennis Terry, Business Development Officer at First Mid Bank & Trust, will be retiring on December 30, 2022, after a long-standing banking career of over 50 years in Edwardsville, IL, and the surrounding communities. “Dennis has been a stable force in the financial industry in the Metro East...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
fourstateshomepage.com

Two drown in “Missouri’s most dangerous lake”

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Two men from India drowned over the weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks, a lake recently named as not only the most dangerous lake in Missouri, but the most dangerous lake in the United States. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the .5 mile marker in the lake’s main channel.
MISSOURI STATE
wsiu.org

SSM Health installs weapons detectors at southern Illinois hospitals

Patients and visitors to some southern Illinois hospitals may notice some changes starting this week. SSM Health has installed new equipment at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon and St. Mary's Hospital in Centralia aimed at scanning for weapons. The touchless detection systems were installed in the entrances to the...
CENTRALIA, IL
edglentoday.com

ISP Plans Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement Patrols In Madison and St. Clair Counties

COLLINSVILLE – Illinois State Police (ISP) District 11 Commander, Captain Casey Faro, announces the ISP will conduct Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement (ACE) patrols in Madison and St. Clair County during December. ACE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to violations associated with impaired driving and illegal transportation or consumption of alcohol or drugs.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Ruptured Gas Pipe Forces Closure of Portion of Illinois Route 143 East of Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - A ruptured gas pipe in a field on the east side of Edwardsville late Monday afternoon forced the temporary closure of a portion of Illinois Route 143. The Edwardsville Fire Department shut down Route 143 between Staunton Road and Goshen Road (east of Interstate 55) just before 5 p.m. There was no immediate danger to anyone who lives in the area.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
lhstoday.org

Twisted Sugar: Local Sweets Shop Has Grand Opening

Craving to try something new and sweet? Maybe a cookie or a soda? Well you’re just in luck, right down the road in Dardenne Prairie at the intersection of Bryan and South Outer, a new mixed sodas and cookie shop called Twisted Sugar just had their grand opening last Saturday, Nov. 19. This will be their first location in the state of Missouri.
DARDENNE PRAIRIE, MO
brentwoodmo.org

A Message from Mayor Dimmitt

You may have read in the November 18, 2022, St. Louis Post-Dispatch an article entitled “St. Louis County police departments pursue auto-theft task force.” (Here’s the link to that article.) I would like to provide a little background for the subject matter of this article. For a number of years, we have lived with the fact that criminals are coming through our neighborhoods in the early morning hours trying to steal items from cars. Police refer to this as “car clotting.” However, during the last few years we have witnessed a change from a lone individual to a more organized group effort: cars with four or five armed people coming into our residential neighborhoods trying to steal either cars or guns. The Brentwood Police Department has been urging our residents to 1) lock their cars, 2) remove valuables and 3) never, ever confront these individuals. Our police tell us to call 911 and let them, the professionals, deal with these criminals.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
FOX2now.com

Itch’n to be Stitch’n pieces together unforgettable memories

ST. LOUIS – One part vodka and four parts water, and if you don’t want to spray it on your fabric, it serves other purposes. Miss Loretta is a firecracker in the shop. Itch’n to be Stitch’n, is a quilt store in Staunton, Illinois. Chelsea stopped by and found they piece together good times.
STAUNTON, IL

