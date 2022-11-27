ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Chainsaw Man Cosplay Taps Into Power's Best Moment Yet

Chainsaw Man is now making its way through the Fall 2022 anime schedule as one of the most popular series of the season, and one awesome cosplay has tapped into Power's best moment in the anime so far! The first season of the adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga has been a massive success with fans, and that's saying quite a lot as the manga was already a monstrous success in its own right before the anime made its full premiere. It's likely due to fans being introduced to the series' roster of characters, and this is most definitely led by Power.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix coming under fire from ‘Wednesday’ fans over alleged queerbaiting

Netflix’s new series Wednesday shows every sign of becoming a new hit for the streaming provider. The show, a spooky mystery/horror/comedy based on The Addams Family produced and directed by gothic grandmaster Tim Burton is garnering favorable reviews from audiences and critics alike and huge kudos for its titular lead performance by Jenna Ortega. But some have noticed that despite taking place in a school for “outcasts” and marginalized folk there don’t seem to be many …or any, LGBTQ characters. Which is causing many to cry “queerbaiting!”
VERMONT STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

Christmas movies are dominating the Netflix charts, but one original trumps them all

With December fast approaching, it can mean only one thing: endless festive romcoms and specials being churned out like soylent green from Netflix and its competitors. This race for views is back on, and it’s seeing a four-way battle between different Christmas flicks of underwhelming quality for the number one spot.
wegotthiscovered.com

An excessively over-the-top action sequel violently thwarts a streaming assassination

When it comes to excessively over-the-top action franchises, everyone knows that it doesn’t matter what the critics say, with explosive shoot ’em ups almost always geared towards their target demographic and nobody else. That being said, Gerard Butler’s Fallen series hasn’t exactly gotten a unanimous thumbs-up from fans of all things bullet-riddled.
ComicBook

Naruto Cosplay Resurrects Sasuke's Shippuden Look

Naruto has seen the former anti-hero, Sasuke Uchiha, come a long way over the course of the series, originally dedicating himself only to revenge but eventually coming to the realization that his true purpose was to protect his fellow ninjas in the Hidden Leaf Village. Along with his changes in personality, so to did the Sharingan-wielder change his overall look, with one cosplayer deciding to take us back to the time when he was learning from none other than Orochimaru and was willing to do anything to get revenge against his brother.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans come out in force to support a nightmarish modern classic

If Pluto TV and Prime Video have seen an uptick in streams, it might be because of the latest Reddit debate about the 2014 horror/thriller The Babadook, which is streaming on the platforms. The soul-chilling storyline sees how a mother’s grief over her dead husband might have dire consequences for her child when a children’s book brings a sinister presence to life,
wegotthiscovered.com

Kevin Spacey signs on for first movie role since winning $40 million lawsuit

Kevin Spacey has quickly re-entered the acting scene after managing to successfully defend himself in a $40 million civil lawsuit made against him by former co-star Anthony Rapp for alleged sexual battery. While Spacey still faces further sexual assault charges in the UK, it hasn’t stopped the disgraced actor from...
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
SVG

Sega Taking A Shot At Sony Put A Target On The Dreamcast

The Sega Dreamcast embodied the adage of the brightest stars burning the fastest. It sold over 500,000 units in the U.S. during its first two weeks (per The Wall Street Journal) and crushed analyst predictions (per Los Angeles Times). But less than two years later, Sega was out of the console race for good.
otakuusamagazine.com

My Hero Academia Theme Song Performer Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Girlfriend

Singer-songwriter Kiro Akiyama is in trouble for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. The musician, who is 26, was arrested on November 23. The incident is said to have taken place in the Shibuya Ward in Tokyo. According to The Mainichi Shimbun, a major Japanese news outlet, Akiyama is said to have attacked his girlfriend during the night of November 22. He allegedly pulled her hair “among other actions.” While the other actions were not named, it’s reported that they caused injury for the girlfriend.
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Introduces Erza's First Child

Fairy Tail is going on strong right now, and creator Hiro Mashima is doing whatever he wants in its action-packed sequel. While work on its anime continues behind the scenes, the team is working on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest as usual for print. This month, all eyes were on the series as it put fans on edge about Erza's family, and Fairy Tail took everyone by surprise by introducing the woman's first child out of nowhere.

