CS:GO star dev1ce believes Astralis can recapture their former glory
Dec. 5, 2021. This was the last time dev1ce, one of the greatest CS:GO players of all time, played an official game. His career was surrounded with uncertainty throughout 2022 since little was said about why he wasn’t playing for Ninjas in Pyjamas other than that he was taking care of his health.
Liquid debuts new LCS roster-building philosophy by promoting 2 Academy rookies for 2023
Falling short of expectations can be rough for any League of Legends team. But when you come from an organization as prestigious as Team Liquid, the pressures of success can weigh heavily on every person involved. From players competing on stage to the coaches strategizing behind the scenes, building a winner takes a ton of time and effort.
TSM hunts for redemption in 2023 with revamped League roster built around Maple and Neo
After another disappointing year in the LCS, TSM has overhauled its main League of Legends roster and introduced a whole new gamut of changes for 2023 today. With the departure of the organization’s superstar jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu, the team has brought on Korean journeyman Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop to take his place alongside fellow newcomer and starting AD carry Toàn “Neo” Trần.
EA Sports puts a stop to players grinding World Cup Swap Tokens in FIFA 23
Players grinding for World Cup Swap Tokens in FIFA 23 are pretty disappointed by this move from EA Sports
Tanks buffed in latest League preseason patch preview
As League of Legends‘ preseason has rolled on, bruisers have dominated the meta thanks to some key item changes. Their tankier top-lane cousins have been left in the dust, however. According to a tweet posted by League balance team and preseason lead designer Matt “Phroxzon” Leung-Harrison last night, many...
Ghana coach shows terrible sportsmanship with crying South Korean player
South Korea began the 2022 World Cup with a 0-0 draw against Uruguay and trailed Ghana 2-0 at halftime on Monday. A pair of goals from Cho Gue-sung within three minutes of each other tied the contest at 2-2 though, before Ghana's Mohammed Kudus put in the game-winner in the 68th minute.
Brazil vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score as Casemiro thunders in late goal
Midfielder Casemiro showed his misfiring strikers how to finish when he lashed in an unstoppable late shot to give Brazil a 1-0 win over Switzerland that sent them into the World Cup knockout stage with a game to spare.A largely featureless game had been meandering towards a goalless draw when Casemiro struck seven minutes from time to take Brazil to six points at the top of Group G.The absence of injured striker Neymar had hung like a shadow over a shoddy Brazil, with only a disallowed goal by Vinicius Jr bringing their huge support to life before the...
CadiaN and mom share emotional moment that shows what BLAST CS:GO title meant to Heroic
Heroic’s win over FaZe Clan at the grand finals of BLAST Premier Fall Final yesterday in Copenhagen, Denmark was an important milestone. It was both the team’s and cadiaN’s first title at a tier-one LAN CS:GO championship—and the Heroic captain celebrated with one person who has always been there for him.
New CS:GO map Anubis will be ‘great’ for the esports scene, Twistzz says
Anubis, a CS:GO map created in 2020, will make its way to the professional map pool for the first time in an S-tier tournament next month at the $1 million BLAST Premier World Final. Anubis replaced the traditional Dust II in the Active Duty map pool earlier this month in...
How to fix World of Warcraft ‘Transfer Aborted: Instance Not Found’ error
World of Warcraft is a game that has had many problems over the years and typically when new content is added to the game we see these issues come back into the spotlight. With the launch of Dragonflight, this is exactly what has happened for some players. Since Dragonflight launched...
T1 to kick off VCT 2023 season training with NA boot camp
But the League team is staying in Korea. The T1 VALORANT players are set to practice against North American teams prior to the start of the season next year, according to T1 player Ha “Sayaplayer” Jeong-woo. T1 will compete in the APAC international league in 2023 since the...
Cracks on the wall of China: PSG.LGD’s Dota 2 squad parts ways with Faith_Bian and XinQ ahead of 2023 DPC season
The roster shuffle season is a time when teams all around the world seek a working formula that will bring them glory in the upcoming Dota 2 competitive season. Despite being one of the top teams in the world since 2020, PSG.LGD cracked under pressure at The International 2022, and departures followed as Faith_Bian announced his retirement during the event.
League players want one change for Shyvana to make things clearer for the whole team
Shyvana mains have asked for more clarity about the abilities of their favorite League of Legends champion. The Half-Dragon is considered not too difficult to master, but her abilities might be difficult to fully comprehend unless you play her. In a Reddit post on Nov. 28, user Ozzyglez112 complained about the toxic behavior experienced by other players who didn’t know Shyvana’s abilities.
When does Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus start?
Overwatch 2 fans have a lot to be excited about in the near future since season two is dropping on Dec. 6, bringing new skins, a new mythic skin, and more. Additionally, a new event was revealed called Battle for Olympus. Greek mythology is the theme for this event, and...
How to watch TFT Set 8 Summit LAN event: Rosters, format, and more
Riot Games is hosting a LAN Teamfight Tactics tournament, showcasing Set Eight Monsters Attack! and boasting a $25,000 prize pool to be contested by players who were voted in. The Summit LAN event is a “for-fun” tournament made up of professional TFT players and content creators voted in by the community. Set Eight Monsters Attack! releases on Wednesday, Dec. 7, just one day prior to the start of the event, allowing fans to get a first glimpse of the new set.
Geek Fam makes surprise return to Dota after 2-year absence with unproven roster
It’s been almost two years since Geek Fam hosted one of the SEA region’s most prominent Dota 2 rosters. The organization walked out of the scene at the end of 2020 and didn’t come back until today. Geek Fam announced its roster consisting of Rolen “skem” Ong,...
One of Halo’s best rosters gets dropped, raising more questions ahead of 2023 HCS season
Another organization partnered with 343’s Halo Championship Series has let go of their roster following the conclusion of the 2022 World Championship, and it’s arguably the best roster to be dropped yet. Cloud9 has parted way with their entire Halo division: Adam “Bound” Gray, Kevin “Eco” Smith, Zane...
Zander says goodbye to Version1’s VALORANT roster while awaiting pending transfer
Prominent in-game leader for Version1 Alexander “Zander” Dituri has parted ways with the VALORANT team, the organization announced today. Zander, who spent just shy of a year under Version1, later posted a contract GIF to his Twitter account to hint at his next move. The Canadian in-game leader is set to join a new organization initiated by former XSET co-founder Marco Mereu, as reported by Dot Esports on Nov. 18.
CAPS LOCK INITIATED: Pokémon fans rant about one of Scarlet and Violet’s new mechanics
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been met with mixed reviews. A lot of fans are enjoying the open-world-style adventuring while others are frustrated with the endless glitches. But many Pokémon players currently seem united in their hatred for Tera Raid battles. Tera Raids have four players team up...
Riot to address increasing prevalence of funneling in League’s ongoing preseason
One of the most polarizing strategies in the history of League of Legends has made a strong comeback thanks to this preseason’s jungle changes. The controversial gameplay tactic of funneling, in which League players expend all of their resources into one player with strange, support-oriented picks across the map, has made a strong comeback in this year’s preseason. This strategy has previously been tackled heavily by Riot due to its difficult counterplay, having been either nerfed or changed completely at multiple points over the past few years.
