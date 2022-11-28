Read full article on original website
babybaby
2d ago
Shouldn’t, NO disagreement EVER get to this magnitude💔😢🙏🏾. Your Mother?? Whew, I hope your “sit down”, be a longggg and suffering one.
2
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
UPDATE: 11/27/2022 NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The woman who was allegedly shot by her daughter in Natchez died in a hospital on Saturday, November 26. The Natchez Democrat reported the victim was identified as 53-year-old Sarah Thomas. She was pronounced dead just before 2:00 p.m. at a Jackson hospital. NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman […]
Daughter shoots own mother in head, police say; the mother died the next day
A Mississippi mother who was reportedly shot in the head by her own daughter early Friday morning has died in a Jackson hospital. Sarah Thomas, 53, was pronounced just before 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Adams County Coroner James Lee. Natchez Police arrested her daughter, 36-year-old Shalece Thomas, after she...
Man charged with manslaughter, leaving deadly crash
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is behind bars for allegedly leaving the scene of a deadly car crash in Claiborne County. The Vicksburg Daily News reported Shakelia Ellis was killed in a car crash on Wednesday, November 23. Tyrese Craft was arrested on Thursday, November 24 at River Region where he was seeking […]
Louisiana man sentenced for involvement in interstate drug trafficking operation
A Louisiana man has been sentenced following his involvement in an interstate drug trafficking operation.
WLBT
3 Things to Know for Monday, November 28
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Natchez woman dies after being shot in the head by daughter.
Man arrested after leaving scene of wreck that killed Mississippi woman
A man was arrested and charged with manslaughter after reportedly leaving the scene of a crash that killed a Mississippi woman in Claiborne County. Tyrese Craft was arrested by the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office and charged with manslaughter by negligence and leaving the scene of an accident. Craft was...
Tallulah police officer involved in car crash; no fatalities reported
TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 27, 2022, the Tallulah Police Department confirmed that an officer from from the law enforcement agency was involved in a car accident. According to officials, no fatalities were reported. Tallulah Police will release more details at a later time. We will keep you updated once we receive more […]
vicksburgnews.com
What really happened to Rasheem Carter? Family and sheriff speak on the case
Unanswered questions surround the case of a missing Fayette man whose decomposing body was found on Nov. 2, in Taylorsville. Rasheem Carter, 25, was reported missing in early October while staying at a Laurel hotel and working in Taylorsville. VDN reached out to Carter’s family who provided some details about...
WLBT
Days after indictments in a FedEx driver shooting, a nearby UPS driver gets a scare
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A UPS delivery driver in Pike County says she got the scare of a lifetime Tuesday when a bullet whizzed past her during a routine package delivery. The shooter, according to the driver’s testimony on a Pike County Sheriff’s report, continued to train a pistol on her even after she shouted over and over again that she was with UPS and was delivering packages.
Sheriff: Disgruntled inmate sets fire, forces evacuation of Mississippi county jail
Firefighters, police and sheriff’s deputies filled the street outside of the Adams County Jail on Thanksgiving eve to respond to a fire inside the jail. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said no one was injured and the fire was only a minor one. “If any minor incidents happen, it’s...
WJTV.com
Jackson man charged in Brookhaven kidnapping case
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested and charged with kidnapping in Brookhaven. The Daily Leader reported police arrested 28-year-old Johnny Potts on Monday, November 21. The alleged incident happened a week ago on Fulton Street. According to Brookhaven Police Chief Kenneth Collins, the incident started as...
Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office offering applications for Bike Give Back until December 2
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Starting November 28 and ending December 2, the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office will be accepting applications to receive a bike this holiday season. Applications can be acquired at the Vidalia and Ferriday Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office locations. Applicants must be residents of Concordia Parish and provide a valid form of […]
State offices in 8 NELA parishes to close at Noon due to bad weather
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 29, 2022, at Noon, Commission of Administration, Jay Dardenne announced that state offices in Catahoula Parish, Concordia Parish, East Carroll Parish, Franklin Parish, Madison Parish, Richland Parish, Tensas Parish, and West Carroll Parish will close due to bad weather. All agency heads are responsible for determining that essential […]
LA 124 in Catahoula Parish to temporarily close on December 12th
CATAHOULA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development confirmed that LA 124 in Catahoula Parish will have intermittent closures lasting longer than an hour on Monday, December 12, 2022. The closure will take place from 9 am to 2 PM. According to reports, there will not be a detour route available.
KNOE TV8
NWS: Damage reported from “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The National Weather Service Tuesday night reported structural damage from a “confirmed tornado” in Caldwell Parish. According to the NWS, they received reports of damage in Caldwell Parish along Highway 126 six miles southeast of Clarks. The report followed another report of a radar confirmed tornado striking just after 6 p.m. Tuesday 7 miles southeast of Columbia. The storm was moving at 45 miles an hour.
Six days after Louisiana grain elevator fire sparked evacuations, firefighters continue battling flames inside tank
Over Thanksgiving, Catahoula Parish firefighters continued working to put out a grain elevator fire in Jonesville that has been burning for nearly a week. Firefighters were dispatched to Bunge Grain at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday. Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department also assisted with evacuating the Trinity Road neighborhood that surrounds the facility because of a risk of the 1.5 million bushel tank exploding, said Pam Patten, who is the public relations officer with Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office.
