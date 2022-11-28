Read full article on original website
WIBW
Three arrested for hallucinogenic possession in ongoing ATF investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men have been arrested for possession of a hallucinogenic in an ongoing ATF investigation. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that three men were arrested early Monday morning, Nov. 28, as part of an ongoing Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigation.
Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
Man admits to robbing Topeka man, killing him years later
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man will be sentenced in February after admitting to crimes relating to a robbery in 2019 and a murder in 2021. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Clayton Riley II has been convicted for his part in a past robbery and a homicide investigation. Riley entered […]
Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
WIBW
Drugs discovered while officers execute search warrants in North Topeka homes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in the North Topeka area as part of an ongoing investigation. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles in the area, which are usually used when there are dogs inside a home that need to be taken.
RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Marysville
MARYSVILLE - A Marshall County man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at her home in Marysville, Kansas. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man who was requesting medical assistance for his wife. When police arrived at their home at 1070 Granite road in Marysville they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
WIBW
One arrested after taser used on suspect in North Topeka disturbance
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person is behind bars after a taser was used on him during a disturbance in North Topeka. Just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Topeka Police Department says it was called to the Topeka Rescue Mission, 600 N. Kansas Ave., with reports of a disturbance.
Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
53-year-old inmate dies in Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary
The KDOC and KBI are investigating after a 53-year-old inmate was found dead in the Lansing Correctional Facility infirmary on Saturday.
Missing teen found by Riley County Police
OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
Kansas teen shot, hospitalized in hunting accident
A Kansas teenager is injured and in the hospital after a weekend hunting accident in Jefferson County.
WIBW
Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
KAKE TV
Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
Kansas woman hospitalized after crash
RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
KCTV 5
NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving
MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash
MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
Family searching for person who tried to save daughter
TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Nov. 20th, Lexi Ward was driving west on Highway 24 when she veered off the roadway and rolled her car. Moments after the crash, someone came to Lexi’s aid. They called the police and stayed by her side as she took her final breaths. Lexi’s family is still in search of […]
