ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edmond, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Alert employee helps police catch Kansas burglary suspect

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities investigating a burglary have made an arrest. Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a burglary in progress at 1900 SW 41 Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. An alert employee of Wright Tree Service observed an individual breaking the window to a...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kansas felon caught with drugs, firearm

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on multiple allegations after a traffic stop. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, a sheriff's Deputy stopped a Dodge Neon for alleged traffic infractions near 190th and U.S. 75 Highway, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The deputies arrested the driver Jesse Scott...
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man admits to robbing Topeka man, killing him years later

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man will be sentenced in February after admitting to crimes relating to a robbery in 2019 and a murder in 2021. The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office announced on Tuesday that John Clayton Riley II has been convicted for his part in a past robbery and a homicide investigation. Riley entered […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Arrest warrant issued for Kan. man accused of kidnapping woman

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate Allen,...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Drugs discovered while officers execute search warrants in North Topeka homes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police executed multiple search warrants at homes in the North Topeka area as part of an ongoing investigation. Just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, a heavy Topeka Police Department presence could be seen in the 1200 block of NW Polk St. 13 NEWS crews on the scene observed several animal control vehicles in the area, which are usually used when there are dogs inside a home that need to be taken.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

RCPD: Alleged arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged arson at Manhattan High School. Just before 11a.m. Monday, officers filed a report for aggravated arson at Manhattan High School in the 2100 block of Poyntz Avenue. According to the Riley County Police Department activity report, a bathroom soap dispenser was lit...
MANHATTAN, KS
News Channel Nebraska

Kansas Man Arrested After Woman Found Dead In Marysville

MARYSVILLE - A Marshall County man has been arrested after a woman was found dead at her home in Marysville, Kansas. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, a 911 call was placed to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office from a man who was requesting medical assistance for his wife. When police arrived at their home at 1070 Granite road in Marysville they found 57-year-old Jennifer Brown dead from apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene. After investigating, Jennifer’s husband, Gerald L. Brown, 66, was arrested for first-degree murder. He was booked into the Marshall County Jail. Formal charges are pending.
MARYSVILLE, KS
JC Post

Search continues for Kan. man in woman's disappearance

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Missing teen found by Riley County Police

OGDEN (KSNT) – Law enforcement has found a teen who ran away from an Ogden home on Friday. The Riley County Police Department reports that the missing teenager has been found safe as if 5:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. 27 News reports on missing children cases whenever local law enforcement requests.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Topeka Police investigate armed holdup at downtown Pizza Hut

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are looking for the man who robbed a Pizza Hut restaurant. TPD says the report came in just after 6 p.m. from the SW 10th and Topeka Blvd. location. They say the man came into the store and demanded money, then ran off. They...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Kansas troopers arrest 5, issue 9 citations after Sunflower Showdown

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas state troopers arrested several people, issued more than a half-dozen tickets and many warnings during a traffic enforcement after the KU/K-State football game in Manhattan on Saturday. Trooper Ben Gardner said the patrol made 41 total public contacts. Of them, three were jailed for driving...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities believe […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kansas woman hospitalized after crash

RILEY COUNTY —A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before noon Friday in Riley County. The Riley County Police Department reported a 2017 Cadillac CTS drive by by Joni Feldkamp, 64, of Baileyville, was involved in a single-car in the 4600 Block of Highway 13. EMS transportd...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

NE Kansas man arrested, accused of killing wife on Thanksgiving

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - A Northeast Kansas man who is accused of killing his wife on Thanksgiving has been arrested, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office asked for the KBI’s help investigating at 3:20 a.m. The investigation has found that a man...
MARYSVILLE, KS
JC Post

RCPD IDs drivers injured in Thanksgiving night crash

MANHATTAN —Two people were injured in an accident Thanksgiving night in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Thursday, a 2007 Mitsubishi Eclipse driven by Jose Orona, 25, Manhattan, was northbound on Seth Child Road at Anderson Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. The vehicle crossed from from...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Family searching for person who tried to save daughter

TOPEKA (KSNT) – On Nov. 20th, Lexi Ward was driving west on Highway 24 when she veered off the roadway and rolled her car. Moments after the crash, someone came to Lexi’s aid. They called the police and stayed by her side as she took her final breaths. Lexi’s family is still in search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
28K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy