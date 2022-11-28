ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NBC Sports

WATCH: Blake Griffin turns back the clock with thunderous dunk

Boston Celtics fans were treated to vintage Blake Griffin during Monday night's game at TD Garden. Griffin, who made a living on his dunking prowess during the prime of his career, turned back the clock in the second quarter vs. the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time All-Star finished off an alley-oop with a vicious one-handed slam.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kings throwing 'kitchen sink' at Booker not enough vs. Suns

The Kings' inability to slow down Devin Booker played a major role in the 122-117 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday at Golden 1 Center. While Sacramento threw "the kitchen sink" at the 26-year-old, it wasn't enough as he carried the Suns, who were without Chris Paul, on his back offensively, going off for 44 points.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

MLB Network hosts predict where Bogaerts will sign in free agency

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do this offseason, but finding a way to keep Xander Bogaerts is priority No. 1. That won't be an easy task. Bogaerts reportedly has already received interest from a number of teams in free agency including the Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, and San Diego Padres. Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox front office will need to open up their wallets -- something they haven't done much over the last couple of offseasons -- if they hope to keep their All-Star shortstop in Boston for 2023 and beyond.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Celtics injuries: Horford out, Jaylen Brown questionable vs. Hornets

The Boston Celtics will have another chance to prove they can win shorthanded Monday night at TD Garden. Al Horford is listed as out for Boston's home matchup with the Charlotte Hornets due to low back stiffness, while Jaylen Brown is questionable due to neck stiffness, the team announced Monday afternoon.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hockey Writers

2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Georgiev, Kraken & More

Welcome to the fourth edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the rapidply-growing landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations – plus a handful of stray tidbits – after another week of NHL hockey.
NBC Sports

Watch Kerr's classic reaction to Klay's daring dagger trey

It doesn't matter if he's shooting the lights out or can't find the net, Warriors forward Klay Thompson always plays with bold confidence. It's what makes Thompson great -- a fact that Golden State coach Steve Kerr knows all too well. However, that knowledge didn't prevent Kerr from unveiling a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

This Malcolm Brogdon quote proves his immense value to Celtics

Malcolm Brogdon brought a polished offensive game and a team-first attitude to Boston this offseason. He also brought perspective. The 29-year-old guard spent three seasons apiece in Milwaukee and Indiana before being traded to the Celtics in July. He's experienced plenty of ups and downs over those six seasons, from reaching the Eastern Conference Finals with the Bucks in 2019 to winning just 25 games last season for the Indiana Pacers.
BOSTON, MA
The Hockey Writers

Lightning’s Kucherov Has Evolved Into a Veteran Leader

The image of Tampa Bay Lightning’s forward Nikita Kucherov shirtless, arms stretched wide with a big grin on his bearded face, is now part of NHL history. They had just won their second Stanley Cup and he led the team in playoff points (32 points in 23 games) – after missing the entire season due to hip surgery. In his first game of the postseason against the Florida Panthers, he scored two goals and had an assist, which was not only impressive but quite frankly, stunning.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Kings’ Kempe Failing to Match Last Season’s Production

This edition of the Los Angeles Kings will never be confused with the most dynamic offensive team. They lack the firepower upfront of the best teams in the league. They overcame this last season and made the playoffs, albeit they averaged the second-fewest goals per game of any team to participate in the postseason. The Kings came to rely on Adrian Kempe to pot some goals, and he netted 35 last year in a breakout season. He’s currently going through a slump, and we need to figure out why that is the case.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Oilers Won’t Get Back to West Final Without More Depth Scoring

If there was ever an example of how important depth scoring is to the Edmonton Oilers and the degree to which it has been lacking in the first quarter of the 2022-23 NHL season, it was made grossly apparent in their 4-3 comeback win against the New York Rangers on Saturday (Nov. 26). Entering the third period down 3-0, they stunned the Rangers with four unanswered goals as the Oilers won in regulation after trailing by three goals during the third period for the first time since Jan. 25, 1990.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Depth Played Major Role in Last 3 Games Despite Injuries

In the last three games, the Edmonton Oilers have played very well and dominated each contest. These games include a loss to the New York Islanders and two comeback wins against the New York Rangers and Florida Panthers. The Oilers have also played some of their best hockey of the season at a critical time when their forward group has been ravaged by injuries.

