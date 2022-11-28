Read full article on original website
CNBC
Dolly Parton receives $100 million award from Jeff Bezos: 'I will do my best to do good things with this money'
Country music superstar Dolly Parton is no stranger to charitable giving. In 2020, she donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University's coronavirus research, which helped create Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine. In 2021, she raised $700,000 to help victims of flooding in Tennessee. Now, the 76-year-old singer-songwriter has another $100 million to give...
Tech layoffs now hit Amazon: Workers in 'unprofitable' units, like Alexa which has lost $5B, are told to 'look for other jobs in the company' as $1 trillion is wiped off its value
Amazon looks to be the latest tech company to fall victim to a wave of layoffs, with brass at the online seller looking to make major cuts in units that have failed to turn a profit this year. Under strict scrutiny is the firm's Alexa business, which has recorded an...
Jeff Bezos donates a total of $123 million to 40 groups fighting homelessness after vowing to give away majority of his wealth
Bezos, who pledged to give away most of his estimated $124 billion fortune, made donations ranging from $600,000 to $5 million to housing groups.
msn.com
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba, disappeared from public view in 2020. He's been living in Tokyo for the past 6 months, a new report says.
Once one of China's richest businessmen, Alibaba Group founder Jack Ma mostly disappeared from public view two years ago after a run-in with the authorities. He has now resurfaced in Tokyo, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people with direct knowledge of his whereabouts. Slide 1 of 12: Sam...
Amazon workers strike in the US and 30 other countries on Black Friday in global 'Make Amazon Pay' campaign
Protests and warehouse strikes come as Amazon faces unionization efforts across the world from Staten Island to Japan.
Amazon is reportedly putting its Alexa personal-assistant division under review as it seeks to cut costs across unprofitable businesses
Amazon has launched a cost-cutting review of its businesses, according to the WSJ. The review will focus on scaling back the company's unprofitable business. Amazon's device unit, which includes Alexa, has had operating losses of $5 billion a year in recent years. Looks like no one is safe in this...
Tech CEOs all made the same dumb mistake, thinking the pandemic boom would last forever. Now employees are paying the price with massive layoffs.
Mark Zuckerberg and other tech leaders saw surging engagement as people were stuck inside when COVID-19 hit. They should have known it wouldn't last.
The jobs that built America’s middle class are disappearing, intensifying its downfall
White-collar workers, particularly middle managers are in a tight spot as layoffs loom. It's putting the American Dream at risk.
u.today
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
qhubonews.com
Amazon continues to destroy new goods and returns
An investigation by Greenpeace, Business Insider and ZDF frontal proves that Amazon continues to throw away and destroy returns and new goods. Secretly recorded images and conversations with employees reveal the ecological madness of a throwaway culture at Amazon. The company does not see itself as responsible, but rather the so-called third-party sellers. One thing is certain, however: Amazon earns money from the destruction through a fee-based disposal service.
Sam Bankman-Fried says he only has $100,000 left in his bank account after FTX collapse: report
The former cryptocurrency exchange CEO once had a net worth of $26 billion. But after the collapse of FTX, he's lost almost everything, he told Axios
‘We thank him for motivation’: Croatia aim dig at Herdman after Canada go out
The Croatia coach, Zlatko Dalic, and forward Andrej Kramaric both took a swipe at the Canada head coach after their 4-1 win in Qatar
Thousands stage protests, worker walkouts at Amazon on Black Friday
Thousands are staging strikes and walking out of their jobs on Black Friday, pushing for the company to provide better wages and protect the global environment as it produces strong revenue numbers. Strikes and walkouts are planned for Friday in more than 30 countries as part of the “Make Amazon...
BBC
What is behind the big tech companies' job cuts?
The first sign of job cuts at Amazon came from LinkedIn posts from laid-off employees. Then, Amazon's devices boss, Dave Limp, announced: "It pains me... We will lose talented Amazonians from the devices & services org". Across the tech industry, at firms like Twitter, Meta, Coinbase and Snap, workers have...
Cultural industries have been captured by billionaires – a new book considers what we can do about it
This book speaks to a disenchanted present. The heady days of internet 2.0, with its anarchic disruption, empowered prosumers, flat hierarchies and sharing economies, are well behind us now. So too is the glamour of start-ups and creative entrepreneurs, remaking the self through pure willpower while transforming capitalism from the inside out, one almond latte at a time. In Chokepoint Capitalism, Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow have added their detailed knowledge of corporate practice and their legal-technical web-weaving to the growing body of critical work on Big Tech and the stark realities of creative work. The result is a dark...
UK plans to relax ringfencing rules on banks to spark Brexit ‘big bang’
Largest banks would still be ringfenced, while smaller lenders might not need to follow rules
TechCrunch
Amazon shutting down wholesale distribution in third business exit in India
The American e-commerce giant said Monday that it is discontinuing Amazon Distribution, its wholesale e-commerce website available to small neighborhood stores in Bengaluru, Mysore and Hubli. “We don’t take these decisions lightly. We are discontinuing this programme in a phased manner to take care of current customers and partners,” a...
CoinDesk
The Giving Block Co-Founder on FTX Fallout, Crypto Philanthropy
In the wake of the fallout of crypto exchange FTX, could the current market climate change the way people donate this holiday season? Pat Duffy, co-founder of crypto donation marketplace The Giving Block, discusses the FTX collapse, its impact on crypto philanthropy and the overall mission of using crypto as a force for social good.
teslarati.com
Tesla gets Gigafactory incentives offer from South Korea’s President Yoon
South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol said that Tesla would get “tailored” incentives if it decides to establish its next gigafactory in the country. Elon Musk recently noted that South Korea was a top candidate for the next Tesla gigafactory location. “If Tesla, SpaceX or other companies are...
BBC
Janusz Walus stabbed in South African prison
The far-right gunman who killed South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Chris Hani has been stabbed in prison, officials say. The stabbing of Janusz Walus comes days before he was due to be released on parole after nearly 30 years in jail. He was allegedly stabbed by another prisoner and is in...
