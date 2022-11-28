Read full article on original website
Michael Lee Nigrin, Champion, Ohio
CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Lee Nigrin, “Mike”, age 53, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at his home. He was born September 9, 1969 to the late Joe A. Nigrin and Sally L. (Mills) Nigrin. Mike was a 1988 graduate of Champion High School...
27 First News
Strong storm brewing this week – What to expect
(WKBN) – A powerful late fall storm is brewing this week in the middle of the country. This storm will produce severe storms across the lower Mississippi Valley region to the mid-south part of the United States. Severe storms are possible with this storm. The highest risk for severe...
