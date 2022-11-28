Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Officials release statement after weapon brought to elementary school
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District released a statement after a weapon was found at BD Lee Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Officials said the weapon was found just after 9 a.m. and parents were notified via text. School officials later released the following statement...
WYFF4.com
Weapon found at elementary school in Cherokee County, district says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A weapon was confiscated at an Upstate elementary school Tuesday, according to district officials. Todd Hughes, with the Cherokee County School District, said parents of students at BD Lee Elementary School, at 40 Overbrook Dr., in Gaffney, were notified Tuesday morning about a weapon being located on campus.
FOX Carolina
Get your family involved in Spartanburg
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
greenvillejournal.com
BJU to launch free tuition program for some South Carolina residents
Bob Jones University students may qualify for free tuition next fall. The college announced Nov. 29 it will launch SC Pell Promise, a free tuition program for some South Carolina residents, in the fall 2023 semester. This program will support BJU students who receive a Pell Grant and the Life...
FOX Carolina
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
FOX Carolina
2 charged, 1 wanted following chase in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning following a chase. Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver use the median to travel along E Blackstock Road and then try to reenter the regular lane without signaling. According to deputies, they turned on lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.
FOX Carolina
Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
FOX Carolina
Hurricane Ian: Outreach group extends disaster relief drive in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Clergy Initiative says they’re still collecting donations to send to victims of Hurricane Ian. The organization says they’re taking to 53-foot trucks to Florida, and need help filling them with supplies. The drop off site is at The Beacon (255...
Oconee Co. deputies ask for public help in burglary, larceny investigation
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect in a burglary and larceny investigation.
FOX Carolina
Equine flow horse therapy
Teen arrested for burglary in Laurens Co.
Officers with the Laurens Police Department arrested a teenager near a business for burglary.
FOX Carolina
Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process. Gary Street. Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street,...
Increased patrol on roads during holiday season in Spartanburg
You can expect to see more officers out on the road in Spartanburg as part of an effort to improve traffic safety during the holiday season
FOX Carolina
Change to voting districts in Greenville
WYFF4.com
Crash victim dies after checking himself out of hospital, coroner says
PELZER, S.C. — A crash has left one dead and five others injured in Anderson County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers say on Nov. 7, a little before 6:25 p.m., a 30-year-old driver in a Jeep with four passengers was headed south on US 29, near Highway 8, three miles west of Pelzer.
South Carolina employee dies at recycling collection center
The Spartanburg County Coroner is responding to a waste collection center in Boiling Springs.
FOX Carolina
Shop safe and smart this holiday season
Michelin to host hiring event Wednesday
Michelin will host a hiring event Wednesday in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Holiday events happening in the Upstate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We have a list of fun holiday events happening the Upstate that you and your family can enjoy. Nutcracker: The Exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville. Friday, Nov....
