Greenville County, SC

Officials release statement after weapon brought to elementary school

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County School District released a statement after a weapon was found at BD Lee Elementary School on Tuesday, Nov. 29. Officials said the weapon was found just after 9 a.m. and parents were notified via text. School officials later released the following statement...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Weapon found at elementary school in Cherokee County, district says

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. — A weapon was confiscated at an Upstate elementary school Tuesday, according to district officials. Todd Hughes, with the Cherokee County School District, said parents of students at BD Lee Elementary School, at 40 Overbrook Dr., in Gaffney, were notified Tuesday morning about a weapon being located on campus.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
Get your family involved in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC
Deputies searching for missing 75-year-old in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for James Isaac Simpson III, a 75-year-old who went missing on Tuesday. Deputies said Simpson was last seen near Piney Mountain Road at around 5:30 a.m. They added that he was leaving in a black 2006 Ford F-250 with a camper shell.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
BJU to launch free tuition program for some South Carolina residents

Bob Jones University students may qualify for free tuition next fall. The college announced Nov. 29 it will launch SC Pell Promise, a free tuition program for some South Carolina residents, in the fall 2023 semester. This program will support BJU students who receive a Pell Grant and the Life...
GREENVILLE, SC
Family increase reward a second time for answers in unsolved homicide case

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of a Spartanburg man killed in a shooting is increasing the reward amount for a second time for information in the case. Leonard Lyles III was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body while he was at a cookout on Oliver Street on August 28, 2021. He died five weeks later at the hospital.
SPARTANBURG, SC
2 charged, 1 wanted following chase in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said two suspects were taken into custody on Monday morning following a chase. Deputies said they tried to stop the vehicle after seeing the driver use the median to travel along E Blackstock Road and then try to reenter the regular lane without signaling. According to deputies, they turned on lights and sirens, but the driver accelerated and refused to stop.
Tesla dealership and service center proposed for Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Documents from the City of Asheville show that a Tesla dealership and service center was recently proposed for the area. Documents show that the proposed 40,148-square-foot dealership and service center would be at 291 Sweeten Creek Road. On the documents, SGH DJS ASH LLC is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Equine flow horse therapy

PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Crews pick up over 50,000 pounds of trash in Laurens Co. over past month

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that the inmate litter crew recently collected nearly 61,120 pounds of trash from roadsides around Laurens County. Deputies said the following roads were cleaned during the process. Gary Street. Conway Avenue, Beattie Street, Walker Avenue, Smythe Street,...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Change to voting districts in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC
Shop safe and smart this holiday season

PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Holiday events happening in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We have a list of fun holiday events happening the Upstate that you and your family can enjoy. Nutcracker: The Exhibition will run through Feb. 12, 2023 at the Upcountry History Museum in Greenville. Friday, Nov....
GREENVILLE, SC

