5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
5 Best Thrift Stores To Do Your Holiday Shopping At
The holiday season might feel like a never-ending money pit. From constant parties that require food and decorations to larger events such as travel, the amount that you spend on the winter holidays...
The best deals of the holiday shopping season are here with these Thanksgiving 2022 bargains
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. It’s official: The holiday shopping season has arrived. This means consumers can get the best deals on the widest range of products because discounts are expected to be steeper than ever. Inflation and excess inventory along with consumers’ expectations for lower prices have put pressure on retailers to […]
Black Friday to set off another record year, but more shoppers are spending fewer dollars in inflation year
Black Friday is generally the start of the holiday season. But a lot of retailers have already unveiled their holiday collections and savings as early as October.
Don't Fall for the Target Parking Lot Scam — Stay Safe This Holiday Season
What do you get when you mix high inflation and a struggling job market? Desperate people looking for ways to make money. And it appears some are willing to go to great lengths to better themselves financially, but it isn't through an honest day’s work. Instead, many have resorted to scamming, and the Target parking lot scam is just one of many shoppers need to be aware of these days.
6 Holiday Purchases People Almost Always Regret
Doorbusters, Black Friday, Cyber Monday and giant shopping "events": With holiday items hitting shelves before you've even decided on a Halloween costume and retail marketing machines going into their...
Shoppers are pulling back at Macy’s and Kohl’s
New York CNN Business — Middle-income shoppers have tightened their spending on clothing and home furnishings. That’s squeezing Macy’s, Kohl’s, Target and other chains. Macy’s (M) sales dropped 3.1% last quarter from a year ago, while Kohl’s (KSS) tanked 6.9%. Kohl’s (KSS) also withdrew its financial...
31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like
Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
37 Mistakes We Make When Shopping at Costco, Amazon, Target and Walmart
There are steps you should take to ensure you're getting a good deal when you shop and aren't missing out on any special perks that these big-box stores offer.
5 Reasons You Should Avoid Shopping on Black Friday
Black Friday was once considered the "busiest shopping day of the year." Deal seekers across the country would flock to stores hoping to save big on everything from electronics to furniture. ...
Holiday shopping tips: How to be financially smart this season
Although holiday deals are enticing, shoppers can get into a bad habit of spending over their means even with discounts, which will put them in a bad spot come January.
Inflation weighs on shoppers despite Black Friday deals
Concerns over inflation have crept into the holiday season as shoppers and retailers prepare for the discounted shopping weekend that begins with Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.
Shoppers are abandoning Wayfair
New York CNN Business — Wayfair lost more than a million customers during its latest quarter as shoppers turn away from new furniture and home decorations. The e-commerce retailer said its active customer count dropped 22.6% during the quarter ending September 30 compared to the same time last year.
Wayfair Announces Strong Five-Day Peak Holiday Shopping Period
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 29, 2022-- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced strong results for the five-day peak holiday shopping period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, including a low single digit sales increase in the U.S. compared to the same time period in 2021. Customers turned to Wayfair throughout November for their home needs in response to a robust offering, including in-stock availability, speed of delivery, and price value. Wayfair has ongoing, exciting seasonal savings through the end of the year, including 12 Days of Markdowns and its End of Year Clearance, as well as Flash Deal Friday events throughout December. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006074/en/ Consumers shopped for every room of the home this holiday season (Photo: Business Wire)
The 3 Most Popular Dollar Store Holiday Purchases
As the holidays are approaching, Americans are flocking to dollar stores for affordable holiday celebration supplies. A recent survey by GOBankingRates showed that a mere 2% of Americans consider...
Alternatives to ‘Buy Now, Pay Later’ This Holiday Season
Nearly half of Gen Zers plan on using Buy Now, Pay Later for their holiday shopping this year, according to a survey by customer service tech firm Bluedot. Millennials are using it in almost identical...
Walmart Thanksgiving 2022: Store hours, Black Friday info
Thanksgiving will be celebrated this year on Thursday, Nov. 24. Walmart is a favorite among shoppers when it comes to snagging deals at discount prices, but when will the big-box retailer open on Thanksgiving Day (11/24/2022)?. What are Walmart’s store hours on Thanksgiving 2022?. Walmart will be closed on...
Restaurants First to Go When Shoppers Cut Holiday Spending
For consumers looking to reduce their spending this holiday season as prices continue to rise, dining out is the indulgence that they are most ready to cut back on. Research from PYMNTS’ recent study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-To-Paycheck Report — The Holiday Shopping Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, draws from a survey of more than 3,400 U.S. consumers about their holiday season spending. This study finds that 29% of consumers will spend less on restaurant purchases this season than they did last year.
Record number of shoppers reported at stores over holiday weekend, industry group says
A record number of consumers shopped over Thanksgiving weekend despite lingering high levels of inflation as the holiday season continues to get underway. The National Retail Federation (NRF) reported that 196.7 million Americans shopped in stores and online between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, based on the results of its annual survey released Tuesday. The total rose by 17 million people from last year and is the highest number recorded since the NRF began conducting its survey in 2017.
Tipflation taking over holiday shopping
Many shoppers may notice an unexpected expense this holiday season, tipping in surprising places. “Tipflation” is everywhere as more people pay with cards and more businesses turn to tables with pre-set tip options.Nov. 27, 2022.
