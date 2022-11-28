Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
SEC Quarterback Announces He's Entering The Transfer Portal
A quarterback in the SEC is leaving his school. That player is Luke Altmyer of the Ole Miss Rebels. The sophomore quarterback announced he is entering the transfer portal on Monday. Altmyer played two seasons for the Rebels, appearing in eight games and making his first career start against the ...
Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
Bowl projections: Where Alabama football is expected to play after Iron Bowl win
Now, Alabama football gets to play the waiting game. A team that has been in the SEC Championship Game more often than it hasn't during Nick Saban's time in Tuscaloosa has to watch this year. Georgia and LSU face each other Saturday after the Tigers won the SEC West a few weeks back.
Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
Report: College Football Program Might Turn Down Bowl Offer
With the recent news out of Las Vegas, UNLV may reportedly turn down a bowl offer. According to Brett McMurphy of the Action Network, "Marcus Arroyo has been fired at UNLV ... UNLV may now decline a bowl bid at 5-7, if offered." The Rebels let go of Arroyo after...
AP Top 25 Poll shaken up following exciting Week 13 of college football
Entering Week 13, everyone knew what was on the line. With plenty of rivalry matchups taking place all over the country, many of which had major postseason implications at play, the action was very highly anticipated. The results across Week 13 have shaken up the picture yet again, and that is apparent in the updated AP Top 25 Poll.
Matt Rhule Poaches SEC Offensive Coordinator In Significant Nebraska Hire
The new head coach at Nebraska is wasting little time filling out his staff. Two days after the former Carolina Panthers head coach was officially hired by the Cornhuskers, a report has emerged that Rhule has found an offensive coordinator. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Monday that Rhule is "close to ...
Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement
After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
College Quarterback, Bear Bryant's Great-Grandson, Is Reportedly Transferring
With most college football teams having finished their regular seasons last week, the transfer portal floodgates are about to open. One player who will be looking for a new team is Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson. While that might not resonate as a household name for a lot of college ...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following regular-season finale
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest was the regular-season finale for both teams. Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W,...
Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job
Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State
Alabama and Ohio State are in grave danger of missing the College Football Playoff. Following Week 13, the committee should assign the top-four spots to Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC. That leaves the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes as the next teams up if the Horned Frogs or Trojans falter in their conference title matchups.
Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis
Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell
Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
Swinney announces starting quarterback
During Dabo Swinney's ACC Championship Game zoom press conference on Sunday, Clemson's head coach was asked if DJ Uiagalelei is still the Tigers' starting quarterback heading into this Saturday's ACC title (...)
atozsports.com
Dabo Swinney clarifies his comments about the Tennessee Vols ‘flipping burgers’ during championship weekend
Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney drew the ire of Tennessee Vols fans last week when he made some comments about UT’s 63-38 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks. Swinney said that Tennessee had a clear path to the playoff, but they forgot to show up to play against the Gamecocks.
5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats
Luke Fickell has decided to leave Cincinnati to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats. With Fickell going to Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard will have to go back to being a defensive coordinator or find a new job. Leonhard played at Wisconsin and in the NFL as a safety. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at Wisconsin, working his way up to defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
WATCH: LSU player appears to level Texas A&M fan rushing the field
An unidentified LSU player completely leveled a Texas A&M fan who was rushing the field after the Aggies’ 38-23 upset of the No. 5 Tigers. The fan was knocked to the ground hard enough to where his hat flew off his head. There are two ways to look at...
Luke Fickell Was Asked If He Will Coach Wisconsin In Bowl Game
The Wisconsin Badgers' 2022 campaign didn't go as expected, but the team filled its head coaching vacancy with a hire that's drawn positive reviews across the board. Luke Fickell, who owns a 63-25 lifetime coaching record, revitalized the Cincinnati Bearcats football program and will seek to ...
