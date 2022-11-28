ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

The Spun

Look: Paul Finebaum Releases His New Top 4 Rankings

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has released his new top four rankings. The longtime ESPN college football analyst has released his new rankings on Sunday morning. Finebaum has Georgia at No. 1. “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Star SEC Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

The Missouri Tigers offense is expected to lose some talent, 247Sports reports. According to the outlet, Mizzou wide receiver Dominic Lovett, one of the top wideouts in the SEC, intends to enter the transfer portal. The Tigers WR finished the regular season third in the conference in receiving yards, only...
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Calls Out Coach For His 'BS' Statement

After much chatter of him defecting to Auburn, Lane Kiffin signed an extension with Ole Miss. ESPN's Chris Low reported the news after the Rebels' 24-22 loss to Mississippi State. Per Lowe, Kiffin said he didn't want to cause a distraction by announcing his decision before the Egg Bowl. "I...
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Gus Malzahn shares message for Hugh Freeze about Auburn job

Gus Malzahn shared a message on Monday for the man who is taking over at Auburn. The Tigers on Monday officially hired Hugh Freeze as their new head football coach. Freeze was in his fourth season at Liberty prior to being hired by Auburn. Malzahn was Auburn’s coach from 2013-2020 before being replaced by Bryan Harsin, who was fired earlier this season.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reveals His Pick Between Alabama, Ohio State

Alabama and Ohio State are in grave danger of missing the College Football Playoff. Following Week 13, the committee should assign the top-four spots to Georgia, Michigan, TCU, and USC. That leaves the Crimson Tide and Buckeyes as the next teams up if the Horned Frogs or Trojans falter in their conference title matchups.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Beloved Doctor Vanishes After Tennessee Grizzlies Game At The Pyramid Arena In Memphis

Dr. Cherryl Lamont Pearson graduated from Jackson Central Merry High School, the University of Tennessee, and Meharry Medical College. She moved to Memphis, Tennessee in the late 1990s and Cherryl is a well-loved pediatric doctor in the area. On the evening of January 4, 2002, Cherryl attended a Grizzlies basketball game at the Pyramid Arena in Memphis. She was a season ticket holder and decided to go alone. Afterward, some friends met her at her home on Daybreak Drive in Bartlett, Tennessee. The friends left Cherryl’s around 1:00 am, the morning of January 5, 2002. Cherryl was supposed to watch her sister’s children on the 5th, but when her sister, Laurinda Hildreth, arrived to drop her children off at their aunt, Cherryl and her car were gone, NBC News reports. When her family was unable to locate or contact her, Laurinda called the Bartlett Police Department and reported Cherryl missing.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Spun

Barry Alvarez Reacts To Wisconsin Hiring Luke Fickell

Wisconsin will reportedly make a major splash by hiring Luke Fickell as its head coach. Tom Oates of the Wisconsin State Journal said the team plans to announce the move on Sunday. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde confirmed that Fickell informed Cincinnati he isn't returning. Per theJournal's Jim Polzin, former Wisconsin...
MADISON, WI
The Game Haus

5 Potential Head Coach Candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats

Luke Fickell has decided to leave Cincinnati to take the head coaching job at Wisconsin. Here are five potential head coach candidates for the Cincinnati Bearcats. With Fickell going to Wisconsin, Jim Leonhard will have to go back to being a defensive coordinator or find a new job. Leonhard played at Wisconsin and in the NFL as a safety. Since then, he has been an assistant coach at Wisconsin, working his way up to defensive coordinator and interim head coach.
CINCINNATI, OH

