2news.com
Sanders, Peterson headline Nevada's All-MW selections
Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team. Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson...
2news.com
Balanced attack leads Nevada to dominant victory over Sam Houston State
RENO, Nev. - A balanced offensive effort on one end of the floor, complemented by a suffocating defensive performance on the other end of the court fueled the University of Nevada Men's Basketball to a commanding 78-60 victory over Sam Houston State, dealing the Bearkats their first loss of the season.
lvsportsbiz.com
Erick Harper Faces Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?
Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
2news.com
NDSU holds off Nevada in Nugget Classic finale
RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by North Dakota State 73-68 on Sunday in the Nugget Classic finale at the Lawlor Events Center. Junior forward Lexie Givens came up with her second consecutive double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, receiving All-Nugget Classic Tournament team honors in the process. Givens is the first Nevada player since Terae Briggs in 2018 to record a double-double in back-to-back games.
kslsports.com
Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
KOLO TV Reno
“It will always be in the north.” The Nevada Museum home to the John C. Fremont Cannon
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There’s a place here in Northern Nevada where we can check out the real Fremont Cannon in person. The Nevada State Museum is now home to the cannon. Most know the Fremont Cannon as the Nevada-UNLV matchup trophy to travel north and south each football season, but the history of the trophy is far from the football field.
A sure thing? Nevada casinos on 20-month run of $1 billion-plus wins
Continuing a 20-month streak, casinos posted a $1.28 billion win in October -- a 4.83% increase over October of last year.
news3lv.com
Nevada's Silver Alert policy changed after elderly couple went missing, husband died
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After an Indiana man died in rural Nevada earlier this year, the state has now changed the way it issues Silver Alerts for missing elderly people. Ronnie and Beverly Barker were on an RV trip from Oregon to Arizona in March....
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
Secrets to winning at Las Vegas casinos
What does it take to score big in Vegas? 13 Action News anchor Tricia Kean talks with the experts and shares some secrets on how to win at the casino.
a-z-animals.com
First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record
First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the fact that the majority of the state is a desert, you may be wondering when the first snow in Nevada happens, if it happens at all. Contrary to popular belief, Nevada experiences a great deal of snow depending on the location within the state, as the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range borders it and brings it a great deal of winter weather.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate after woman dropped off at hospital, pronounced deceased
The NCAA announced Tuesday that Las Vegas will host the 2028 men’s basketball Final Four at Allegiant Stadium. Supply chain and staffing challenges caused a major slowdown for one Christmas light installation business in 2021.
Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024
(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
Las Vegas gaming wins surpass $1 billion for 20th month in a row
For the 20th consecutive month, Las Vegas gaming wins have surpassed $1 billion. More than $97.5 million in revenue has been generated.
Viva Pot Vegas: Las Vegas Closer to Solving its Marijuana Problem
Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
Las Vegas neighborhood site of 2 murders across street from each other
The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman and his father then helped him move the body.
8newsnow.com
U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is found, with belongings, on Thanksgiving
The Bair family, which was completing its move from Maine to Las Vegas, woke up one morning last week to find the truck and their attached SUV missing. On Thursday, the truck and most of their possessions were located just blocks away. U-Haul stolen from family moving to Nevada is...
Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month
Absent an agreement, the federal government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy on cutting Colorado River water use. The post Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Thrillist
This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey
Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
2news.com
Ben Kieckhefer Named Governor-elect Lombardo's Incoming Chief of Staff
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration. Today he announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
