ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2news.com

Sanders, Peterson headline Nevada's All-MW selections

Seven members of the Nevada football team earned All-Mountain West honors Tuesday, with safety Bentlee Sanders being named to the First Team and nose tackle Dom Peterson named to the Second Team. Wide receiver B.J. Casteel, offensive lineman Grant Starck, running back Toa Taua, linebacker Drue Watts, and nickel Tyson...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Balanced attack leads Nevada to dominant victory over Sam Houston State

RENO, Nev. - A balanced offensive effort on one end of the floor, complemented by a suffocating defensive performance on the other end of the court fueled the University of Nevada Men's Basketball to a commanding 78-60 victory over Sam Houston State, dealing the Bearkats their first loss of the season.
RENO, NV
lvsportsbiz.com

Erick Harper Faces Biggest Hiring Decision As UNLV Athletic Director; Will Arroyo’s Replacement Be Big Name Splash Hire?

Erick Harper knows college football. The UNLV athletic director played on the Kansas State football team for four years before working for Kansas State’s athletics department (1990-2003) and then as associate athletics director for football operations at the University of Arizona from 2003 to 2011. Harper fired three-year football...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

NDSU holds off Nevada in Nugget Classic finale

RENO, Nev. - Nevada women's basketball was defeated by North Dakota State 73-68 on Sunday in the Nugget Classic finale at the Lawlor Events Center. Junior forward Lexie Givens came up with her second consecutive double-double of 15 points and 10 rebounds, receiving All-Nugget Classic Tournament team honors in the process. Givens is the first Nevada player since Terae Briggs in 2018 to record a double-double in back-to-back games.
FARGO, ND
kslsports.com

Indiana Coach Says Vegas Tourney Set Back Women’s Basketball

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Indiana women’s basketball coach Teri Moren said she considered not playing Memphis on Saturday night in the Las Vegas Invitational because no paramedics were on site to tend to an injured Auburn player in the preceding game. Auburn freshman Kharyssa Richardson fell hard to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
a-z-animals.com

First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record

First Snow in Nevada: The Earliest & Latest First Snows on Record. Given the fact that the majority of the state is a desert, you may be wondering when the first snow in Nevada happens, if it happens at all. Contrary to popular belief, Nevada experiences a great deal of snow depending on the location within the state, as the Sierra Nevada Mountain Range borders it and brings it a great deal of winter weather.
NEVADA STATE
The Center Square

Nevada voters could break up America's fifth-largest school district in 2024

(The Center Square) – An initiative to break up Nevada's Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted over 220,000 signatures for verification, surpassing the 140,777 needed to put it on the ballot. The Community Schools Initiative would allow any city to opt out of the existing county school district to form a new community-based city school district. Initiative organizers say Nevada's county-based school districts, which have been in place since at least 1956, have "resulted in disproportionately large school districts." ...
NEVADA STATE
TheStreet

Viva Pot Vegas: Las Vegas Closer to Solving its Marijuana Problem

Nevada legalized recreational marijuana at the start of 2017 without fully considering how it would affect the Las Vegas Strip and tourism. "A person who is 21 years of age or older is allowed to possess and consume retail marijuana. A marijuana consumer may possess up to 1 ounce of marijuana or 1/8 of an ounce of concentrated marijuana. Marijuana can only be purchased legally from state-licensed retail marijuana stores," the law states.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

This Fifth-Generation Ranch in Nevada Is Making Some of America’s Best Whiskey

Driving from Reno to Fallon is an exercise in decompression. The 70-mile journey takes just over an hour, following the Truckee River and other waterways like loose threads that delicately hold the disparities of Northern Nevada together. After leaving the grit of downtown casinos and hotels behind, the land opens up, the air is fresher, and the rural character of the region takes shape. Fallon is a quiet community, where people grow up together, watching cars speed through the dirt at Rattlesnake Raceway or mingling with livestock at the Churchill County Fairgrounds.
FALLON, NV
2news.com

Ben Kieckhefer Named Governor-elect Lombardo's Incoming Chief of Staff

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo continues to build his administration. Today he announced former Nevada State Senator Ben Kieckhefer as his incoming Chief of Staff. “I’m delighted to announce Ben Kieckhefer as my incoming Chief of Staff today,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Ben has dedicated his life and career to the service of Nevadans, and there is no one more qualified or better prepared for this role. I know that Ben’s exceptional leadership, unmatched integrity, and extensive legislative experience will be an important part of our success in Carson City.”
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy