ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

I Got (Very) High Off Kris Jenner’s Favorite Weed Edibles

By Coleman Spilde
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTcXf_0jPKuRc400
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

The holidays are a time for reflection, which means one thing I must admit about myself that I’m not very proud of is that, when it comes to products that celebrities make, endorse, or even just try, I have no scruples. I once trudged through Brooklyn the morning after a flash flood to get my hands on Bella Hadid’s brain power beverage. I’ve purchased Mary J. Blige’s Pinot Grigio simply because it was on display at a nearby wine shop. When they let me loose at BravoCon last month , the only thing that stopped me from clearing out all of the Bravolebrity merch booths—and in turn, my bank account—was my inability to push through the drunk people at the Javits Center.

Needless to say, when I had the opportunity to try Kris Jenner’s favorite edibles, I couldn’t say no. And not just because I am a weak little shill for products with any tangential relation to stardom, but because I am a firm believer in the Krientific Method, which is what I like to call the Kris Jenner Scientific Method. The normal Scientific Method has six steps, but the Krientific Method has just two: “Try Something” and “See What Happens.”

Kris Jenner is a momager to many and a friend to few—six steps is far too time-consuming.

The last time I got my foolish hands on a Kris Jenner-endorsed product, I ended up spending 106 minutes earning my honorary degree from Doctor Jenner’s MasterClass program. It was in that very class that I learned a great deal about pivoting, and so I have pivoted from adult learning to getting smacked on weed gummies. And I think Kris would be proud of the way I implemented her lessons in the real world!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WH5cl_0jPKuRc400
Hulu Screenshot

Besides, I’m only following in her footsteps. Now that we’ve officially closed the door on the 10-hour nap that was The Kardashians Season 2, it’s safe to say that the most memorable moment from the entire season was watching Kris Jenner try to function at a Mexican restaurant while floating outside her body, stoned off half an edible. Kris takes her seat for dinner and promptly begins to come undone, staring at her daughter Khloé and crying laughing while wondering aloud just how Khloé keeps the ends of her hair flipped.

Both myself and my colleague Kyndall Cunningham agreed that we didn’t think Kris was exaggerating, but there was only one way to be sure: Trying the edibles myself. A few weeks ago, I got my hands on a package of 10 sour apple-flavored, Wyld brand cannabis gummies, each with 10mg of THC. In the episode where Kris gets high, she took a gummy from the same brand, albeit splitting the dose and going halfsies Khloé.

Some personal context: I had not taken an edible—or been high at all—since 2018; I typically prefer the natural highs produced by jogging or scrolling through the 792 photos in my phone’s Timothée Chalamet folder. For the life of me, I couldn’t remember the right weed-to-Coleman ratio, so, naturally, I consulted the internet. Some chart on some website told me that, for semi-experienced cannabis users, a 15mg edible would produce the perfect results. Because I have incredible deductive reasoning skills, I took the first chart on the first website I saw on Google and ran with it as the definitive answer.

Reader, 15mg was too much.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m8MOJ_0jPKuRc400
Hulu Screenshot

I neglected to take into consideration that gummies produced by professionals in the multi-billion dollar cannabis industry would be—how do I put this…slightly more potent than the large cookie an old roommate made that I had a bite of in 2018. So I took one and a half gummies, which seemed reasonable and tasted great. I was expecting a two-hour wait before I felt any effects, time to run an errand or two. What I did not expect was to feel an intense sensation I hadn’t felt in four years creeping up on me 25 minutes later, in the checkout line of Family Dollar while trying to buy AAA batteries on a Friday evening.

Suddenly unable to properly tell if there were three or 30 people in front of me, I politely excused myself from the line and cupid-shuffled over to the display of holiday perfume sets that no one ever buys. I set the batteries between a Calvin Klein set and an off-brand Britney Spears Fantasy fragrance set (an act I’ll be self-flagellating for as a former retail worker for the rest of my life), and politely excused myself from the store at the lightning-fast pace of one rickety footstep per second.

Luckily, my apartment was just around the corner, and even more luckily, I had the good sense to order dinner before popping the amount of THC that Rihanna would call breakfast. I thought it would be festive to order Mexican to recreate Kris Jenner’s experience, and the feeling of walking back into my kitchen to see my burrito and enchiladas waiting for me while in the throes of a quickly ramping-up cannabis high was a comfort as visceral as being back in the womb.

At this point, I’d say I was teetering on becoming a lost cause. While plating my burrito, I longed for the comforts of my bed and absentmindedly forgot that eating a burrito in my bed was not a good idea. I remembered this as soon as I tried closing my bedroom door and ran into a wall directly behind it, nearly knocking my precious $18 burrito to the ground (I sprang for the good stuff). So I sat down on the floor of my living room, surrounded by a wasteful amount of paper towels in case of spillage, and turned on John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness— my millionth grave error in as much as half an hour.

By the time I finished the burrito, I lost any ability to follow what was happening in the film and became deeply terrified. This was a feeling exacerbated by my enchiladas, which did not travel well—which I should’ve known, but, as I feel I’ve already illustrated, this was not my brightest evening on Earth. From here, things careened off the rails for this beautiful writer. I crawled on my hands and knees back into my kitchen (a short jaunt from my living room…New York apartments), pushing my plate of enchiladas a few inches in front of me as I went. With them safely refrigerated, I washed my hands and retired to bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IjdKe_0jPKuRc400
Hulu Screenshot

Safely head-to-pillow and in complete and utter darkness, I was free to try to work through my high. For whatever reason, I was battling major ’90s nostalgia, but could not ascribe that label to it. I had a distinct shape that kept appearing in my mind’s eye, and, in a panic, summoned my boyfriend to try to describe the figure. Words failed me, so I attempted to make it out by motioning my fingers, a square with little flourishes on the corners. It wasn’t until the next day that I realized I had been trying to describe the peephole frame that sits on the door of the Friends apartment through a game of finger charades.

In a last-ditch attempt to ground myself with song, I threw Apple Music onto shuffle. The first and last song I listened to was “Always Remember Us This Way,” the devastating love song from A Star Is Born . As I always do when I listen to anything from that soundtrack, I started crying. But this time it was because I convinced myself that Ally Maine was a real woman—not a Lady Gaga character—and that what happened to her husband was a landmark tragedy in music. I knew in my heart that she was not. But at that moment, she became a symbolic figurehead for the toxicity of the music industry.

I had no choice but to go to sleep, I was too far gone. Drifting off into slumberland, I felt as though I could feel Kris Jenner next to me. I could not see her beautiful, doctor-perfected visage, but I could feel what I assume to be the weight of her sitting next to me on my bed, guiding me through the high. What is it that Jesus said, “When there was only one set of footprints in the sand, I was not gone, I was carrying you”? That was me and Kris Jenner, except she was weighing down the right side of my bed.

The next morning, I woke up refreshed after 10 hours of sleep, brimming after one of the most delightful nights of my life in recent memory. Like Kris Jenner, who was using the Wyld gummies for pain relief purposes before her hip replacement, I needed a little bit of release after accidentally running myself ragged for a month straight. And let me tell you: I had the time of my goddamn life.

In the weeks since I have gracefully learned what is the right dosage for myself (somewhere between 5mg and 10mg— not the full 10). I have enjoyed a warm high while rewatching Kristen Stewart fight ancient sea monsters in Underwater and giggled through my favorite compilation of ’70s and ’80s Christmas ads. Consider me a proponent of edibles once more, after four years off the sauce.

I don’t think that Kris Jenner ever intended all of this when she took 5mg of a gummy on television, but maybe the people that used to shout from the rooftops that the Kardashians were influencing our children were right. Except I’m 28. (But if you look at me up close I don’t look a day over 11!) And I’d like to think that, with a little cannabis here and there, I’ll be looking and feeling as youthful as Kris Jenner my whole life.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo

KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
wmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian

Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
People

North West Looks All Grown Up in Leather Suit as She Heads Out for Halloween with Her Friends

North West is making the most of Halloween with a number of different costume changes that show off the 9-year-old's personality Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little girl is growing up. It's no secret that their oldest, North, is a fan of all things spooky. Celebrating Halloween involved a number of costume changes for the 9-year-old, who showed off her dance moves and lip-synching in a TikTok with friends on Monday. North and her friends dressed as the members of R&B trio TLC, with North channeling Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas with...
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post

Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
HOLAUSA

North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup

To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
People

Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'

In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
HollywoodLife

North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits

Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
UPI News

Rob Kardashian joins family at Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian joined his family in celebrating Kris Jenner's 67th birthday over the weekend. His sister Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo featuring Rob Kardashian, 35, on Instagram. The picture shows the Kardashian siblings -- Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Rob Kardashian -- with...
People

Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'

The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses.  As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
Elite Daily

Kim Kardashian Turned Into “Mommy Grinch” By Daughter North West

The best holiday makeup tutorial currently on TikTok not only came early this year, but it was delivered by an MUA who’s still in elementary school. The pint-sized individual channeling some big Christmas beauty energy was none other than famous rogue TikToker North West, who turned Kim Kardashian into the Grinch with makeup. On Monday, Nov. 21, Kanye West and Kim K’s firstborn shared a truly inspired holiday beauty video on TikTok with the help (and permission) of her mom. North’s “Mommy Grinch” video featured everyone’s favorite Dr. Suess banger playing over clips of the 9-year-old giving the SKIMS founder a very green makeover. While all of her TikTok content is adorable, North showed off some serious MUA skills in this video.
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
E! News

Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
35K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy