ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 4PM’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 4PM” game were:

6-7-2-1

(six, seven, two, one)

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Tornado threat continues as southern towns assess damage

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. Two deaths were reported as the storm front continued to threaten parts of the Deep South on Wednesday. The National Weather Service had warned that strong twisters capable of carving up communities over long distances were possible as the storm front moved eastward from Texas, threatening a stretch of the United States where more than 25 million people live. Emergency responders had no reports of fatalities, but were waiting for daylight to make sure. The “threat for supercells capable of all severe hazards continues” near the Gulf Coast in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida and Georgia, forecasters said, after multiple tornado warnings were issued starting Tuesday afternoon and continued through the night. Two people were killed in the Flatwood community just north of the city of Montgomery. “They were in their home that was struck by a tree due to the tornado,” said Christina Thornton, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Associated Press

Correction: Hawaii Volcano story

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (AP) — In a story published Nov. 28 and 29, 2022, about the eruption of the Mauna Loa volcano, The Associated Press incorrectly described the mountain’s volume. It should have been expressed in cubic miles and cubic kilometers, not square miles and square kilometers.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

3 South Carolina family members killed in crash, 4 injured

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities have identified a South Carolina man and two children who died in a pre-dawn rollover on an Arizona freeway that left four other family members injured. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said the seven people were traveling in a pickup truck from North Charleston, South Carolina to the west Phoenix area on Nov. 23 when the vehicle drove into the median and rolled over in the Casa Grande area south of Phoenix around 4 a.m. DPS officials said three people were ejected from the pickup and declared dead at the scene. They have been identified as 74-year-old John Henry White and two of his great-grandchildren — a 3-year-old girl and a 9-month-old boy.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Associated Press

Hawaii volcano eruption has some on alert, draws onlookers

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The first eruption in 38 years of the world’s largest active volcano is attracting onlookers to a national park for “spectacular” views of the event, and it’s also dredging up bad memories among some Hawaii residents who have been through harrowing volcanic experiences in the past. It was just four years ago that Nicole Skilling fled her home near a community where more than 700 residences were destroyed by lava. She relocated to the South Kona area, only to find herself packing her car with food and supplies this week after Mauna Loa erupted late Sunday. Officials were initially concerned that lava flowing down the side of the volcano would head toward South Kona, but scientists later assured the public that the eruption migrated to a rift zone on Mauna Loa’s northeast flank and wasn’t threatening any communities. Still, the uncertainty is somewhat unnerving.
HAWAII STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
583K+
Post
622M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy