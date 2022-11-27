Read full article on original website
US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy
LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95
WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs
LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country Adds Four Idaho Products to 2023 Roster
LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country team is adding four Idaho standouts to its 2023 roster, Head Coach Mike Collins has announced. The four newest signees, Kelsey Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer and Aubree Williams, are all from the southern part of the state. “We are excited about...
‘Nobody Suffered’: Dad Takes Comfort Idaho Student Deaths Were Quick and Painless
Steve Goncalves, the father of the slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview published Tuesday that he takes solace that his daughter likely didn’t suffer before she was killed. “It was fast and nobody suffered,” he told Good Morning America. “Nobody felt that kind of pain.” The grieving father said life has been difficult since his daughter and three of her friends were brutally stabbed to death as they slept in bed on Nov. 13 after a night out in Moscow, Idaho. Updates from police have been limited, as detectives have yet to publicly name a suspect, person of interest, or potential motive. This lack of information—and the flurry of rumors that have filled this void—has made it impossible for Goncalves to properly mourn his daughter’s death. “I haven’t earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first,” the father said, adding that he doesn’t want Moscow to “fall apart” from the massacre. Read it at Good Morning America
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 30, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Law, Fire & EMS responded. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10420 Burglary/Intrusion Alarm. Incident Address : 2200 BLK W PULLMAN RD. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 05:37. Audible alarm. Hall Motion detector....
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office
LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 1, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 1, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Loud music and yelling since 2000. Thinks there is alcohol but uncertain. Officers responded. Female warned for noise. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10447 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: SWEET AVE & BLAKE AVE. MOSCOW...
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
500 Fentanyl Pills, Meth, Marijuana, & More Found During Traffic Stop
LEWISTON, ID – Two people were arrested and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on Wednesday after a traffic stop and subsequent search uncovered around 500 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, and over $3,000 in cash. Also reportedly found were a scale and drug packaging material. Lewiston Police arrested...
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
Idaho Police Press Conference Sparks Wild New Theory About College Murders
A police press conference on the murder of four University of Iowa students has sparked new theories online.
Neighbor of murdered University of Idaho students describes crime scene location as a 'party house'
Neighbors of the four murdered University of Idaho students speak to Fox News about what they remember from the night of the stabbings.
Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation
The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case
MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
University of Idaho victim's friend says dorm door-lock code wasn't usually activated
Two students who knew the University of Idaho murder victims spoke out Friday to 'The Story with Martha MacCallum' on Fox News Channel.
Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths
for a suspect in the deaths of four University of Idaho students whose bodies were found at an off-campus home during the weekend, a newspaper reported. The post Police: Suspect sought in University of Idaho student deaths appeared first on Local News 8.
