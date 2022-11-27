ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamiah, ID

koze.com

US 95 North of Lewiston is Icy

LEWISTON, ID – US 95 north of Lewiston is snow and ice-covered. This weather station is reporting ‘ice’ and ‘slick pavement’ in the area.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Multiple Slide Offs And Car Accidents On Highway 95

WHITE BIRD: Highway 95 From White Bird Grade to Ferdinand is extremely slick and snow covered. The highway is currently backed up due to multiple slide offs and accidents. The Idaho Country Sheriff's Office reported a 1 vehicle rollover incident at 1:14 p.m. south of Cottonwood Idaho on Highway 95. No injuries were reported with this accident.
COTTONWOOD, ID
koze.com

Multiple Reports of Crashes, Slide-Offs, & Spin-Outs

LEWIS-CLARK VALLEY, WA/ID – There have been multiple reports of collisions, slide-offs, and spin-outs in the region due to the snow. Snow removal equipment, law enforcement, and rescue personnel have been working to clear the scenes since the snow began falling at around 10:30 a.m. this morning. Bryden Canyon is one of the most affected early this afternoon and drivers are urged to avoid it for now.
LEWISTON, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country Adds Four Idaho Products to 2023 Roster

LEWISTON - The Lewis-Clark State Women's Cross Country team is adding four Idaho standouts to its 2023 roster, Head Coach Mike Collins has announced. The four newest signees, Kelsey Collinsworth, Emma Peltier, Sara Schweitzer and Aubree Williams, are all from the southern part of the state. “We are excited about...
LEWISTON, ID
TheDailyBeast

‘Nobody Suffered’: Dad Takes Comfort Idaho Student Deaths Were Quick and Painless

Steve Goncalves, the father of the slain Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves, said in an interview published Tuesday that he takes solace that his daughter likely didn’t suffer before she was killed. “It was fast and nobody suffered,” he told Good Morning America. “Nobody felt that kind of pain.” The grieving father said life has been difficult since his daughter and three of her friends were brutally stabbed to death as they slept in bed on Nov. 13 after a night out in Moscow, Idaho. Updates from police have been limited, as detectives have yet to publicly name a suspect, person of interest, or potential motive. This lack of information—and the flurry of rumors that have filled this void—has made it impossible for Goncalves to properly mourn his daughter’s death. “I haven’t earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve. I want to be able to have justice first,” the father said, adding that he doesn’t want Moscow to “fall apart” from the massacre. Read it at Good Morning America
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 30, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 30, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Law, Fire & EMS responded. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10420 Burglary/Intrusion Alarm. Incident Address : 2200 BLK W PULLMAN RD. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 05:37. Audible alarm. Hall Motion detector....
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 1, 2022

MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Thursday, December 1, 2022. --------------------------------------------------------- Loud music and yelling since 2000. Thinks there is alcohol but uncertain. Officers responded. Female warned for noise. No report. --------------------------------------------------------- 22-M10447 Non-Injury Traffic Accident. Incident Address: SWEET AVE & BLAKE AVE. MOSCOW...
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man

The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
koze.com

500 Fentanyl Pills, Meth, Marijuana, & More Found During Traffic Stop

LEWISTON, ID – Two people were arrested and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail on Wednesday after a traffic stop and subsequent search uncovered around 500 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, marijuana, and over $3,000 in cash. Also reportedly found were a scale and drug packaging material. Lewiston Police arrested...
LEWISTON, ID
newsnationnow.com

Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?

(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
MOSCOW, ID
KLEWTV

Two suspected Fentanyl dealers arrested after year-long investigation

The Quad Cities Drug Task Force arrested two people they have been investigating for a year receiving information that they were selling large amounts of Fentanyl pills in the LC Valley and trafficking the pills from Spokane, Washington. According to the Nez Perce County Prosecutor's Office, the suspects have been...
LEWISTON, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Idaho State Police: Surviving roommates could be ‘key’ to solving UI murder case

MOSCOW, Idaho — Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell released new details about the murder of four University of Idaho students. Snell told ABC News that the two surviving roommates who were in the house at the time of the murders have not been ruled “in or out as suspects.” “Potentially they are witnesses, potentially they are victims,” Snell said....
MOSCOW, ID

