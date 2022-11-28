ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freehold Township, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Want risotto in New Jersey? Here’s where to go

Food is a topic covered often on the morning show. This week is no different. Earlier this week we were prompted by an email from a listener, Daniel in Washington. He wrote:. There are a lot of Italian restaurants in New Jersey among other styles but I can't find one that can make risotto. It either tastes like mashed potatoes or Elmer's Glue or even better mush and half cooked rice. Wondering if anyone else feels the same way!?
NEW JERSEY STATE
Shore News Network

New Italian speciality store has Berkeley Township residents excited

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you’re Italian and living at the Jersey Shore, you know that finding a good, authentic Italian specialty store is hard to come by. We have a few, but Berkeley Township residents no longer have to drive too far to get their Sunday dinners on. In fact, they can now do it any day of the week at Cucina Fresca, a new Italian specialty store located conveniently next door to the Bayville dinosaur on Route 9. Owned by Rich and Maria Panassidi, Cucina Fresca delivers authentic culinary Italian dishes, meats, pastries, pasta, and pre-cooked food to The post New Italian speciality store has Berkeley Township residents excited appeared first on Shore News Network.
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location

Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
HOBOKEN, NJ
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas

TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
CRANFORD, NJ
jerseybites.com

New NJ Restaurants, From North to South Jersey

The holidays are here. Time to put on a big comfy sweater and head out to eat, eat, and eat some more. Whether it’s brunch, dinner, or grabbing a coffee with friends, we have your go-to list for new restaurants across New Jersey. Nobu, Atlantic City. The world-renowned Nobu...
NEW JERSEY STATE
CBS New York

N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations

TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ

If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
HAMMONTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
