BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you're Italian and living at the Jersey Shore, you know that finding a good, authentic Italian specialty store is hard to come by. We have a few, but Berkeley Township residents no longer have to drive too far to get their Sunday dinners on. In fact, they can now do it any day of the week at Cucina Fresca, a new Italian specialty store located conveniently next door to the Bayville dinosaur on Route 9. Owned by Rich and Maria Panassidi, Cucina Fresca delivers authentic culinary Italian dishes, meats, pastries, pasta, and pre-cooked food

BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO