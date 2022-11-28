Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Car Theft Caught on Camera in Broad Daylight: Governor Responds & Hopes To Tackle the IssueBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Three Shelters for the Homeless Coming to Staten IslandAnne SpollenStaten Island, NY
Stop-Work Orders for Two Rahway School ProjectsMorristown MinuteRahway, NJ
Kanji Noodle Bar Opening in PiscatawayMarilyn JohnsonPiscataway Township, NJ
The Growing Wild Turkey Problem in New Jersey Neighborhoods: There are an Estimated 21,000 Birds, Many Causing ProblemsZack LoveToms River, NJ
Related
Want risotto in New Jersey? Here’s where to go
Food is a topic covered often on the morning show. This week is no different. Earlier this week we were prompted by an email from a listener, Daniel in Washington. He wrote:. There are a lot of Italian restaurants in New Jersey among other styles but I can't find one that can make risotto. It either tastes like mashed potatoes or Elmer's Glue or even better mush and half cooked rice. Wondering if anyone else feels the same way!?
NJ towns rated among the best for Christmas in the U.S.
If you’re looking for the best Christmas towns in the U.S. to visit, you don’t have to look much further than your backyard. According to Travel and Leisure’s list of the top 25 best Christmas towns in the country, two New Jersey towns make the list. Cape...
A ‘Cake Boss’ vending machine. At the Bon Jovi rest stop. This is New Jersey.
In the pantheon of most New Jersey things ever conjured by the human mind, this new contraption in South Amboy might just take the cake. Surely you know Carlo’s Bakery, the TV-famous Hoboken destination owned by “Cake Boss” Buddy Valastro, which has now expanded all over the country with locations in Texas, California and Florida.
The best part of New Jersey is out of the way
Everyone who lives in the great Garden State has a certain pride in their little corner of Jersey. They have the best pizza there, the best delis, the best people and the most convenient spot to live in. For the most part, we all live in our own little bubble...
The Best French Toast In New Jersey Can Be Found Near The Jersey Shore
French Toast is a breakfast staple when done right. Trust me when I say I've had my fair share of bad french toast. Too much egg, not enough crunch on the outside, and just an overall lack of flavor. Fortunately for us living near the Jersey Shore, we have a...
New Jersey wines being featured at Count Basie holiday festival
RED BANK — Six wineries operating right here in the Garden State are the star of a holiday wine festival scheduled for early December at the Count Basie Center for the Arts. Cheers!, a 21-and-over event, is pairing wine with holiday vendors and entertainment on Dec. 4. Wine sampling...
Manalapan, New Jersey is Home to a Cute Little Christmas Wonderland
This may be the cutest Christmas Tree Farm I've ever seen. Now that Thanksgiving is over, the Christmas season is officially on. New Jersey is home to so many amazing holiday activities, but this is definitely one of the best looking ones I've seen. I was browsing TikTok when I...
New Italian speciality store has Berkeley Township residents excited
BERKELEY TOWNSHIP, NJ – If you’re Italian and living at the Jersey Shore, you know that finding a good, authentic Italian specialty store is hard to come by. We have a few, but Berkeley Township residents no longer have to drive too far to get their Sunday dinners on. In fact, they can now do it any day of the week at Cucina Fresca, a new Italian specialty store located conveniently next door to the Bayville dinosaur on Route 9. Owned by Rich and Maria Panassidi, Cucina Fresca delivers authentic culinary Italian dishes, meats, pastries, pasta, and pre-cooked food to The post New Italian speciality store has Berkeley Township residents excited appeared first on Shore News Network.
Popular salad chain to open another New Jersey location
Just Salad, the New York based fast casual restaurant chain is opening its fourth New Jersey location; it’s in Hoboken. Just Salad is excited to bring its mission of everyday health and everyday sustainability to the Hoboken community. Guests will be able to choose from over 15 chef-designed salads, wraps, warm bowls, avocado toast, soups, smoothies and more when visiting the new store. Specific menu highlights include Just Salad’s seasonal fall salads, its “Iconic Salads” - the Crispy Chicken Poblano, Thai Chicken Crunch, and Tokyo Supergreens - and its “Earth Friendly” menu board, featuring salads with low carbon footprints.
Two Local Spots Make List of 30 Best Bowls of Chili in New Jersey
Looking to find the best chili in Atlantic and Cape May counties? There was one place in each county that make the list of NJ.com's 30 best bowls of chili (and chili dogs) in New the entire state. Writers Pete Genovese and Jeremy Schneider do a great job of ranking...
This Is New Jersey’s Most Beautiful Street During Christmas
TikTok and Instagram are always the home to finding out the best life hacks and secret locations that you didn’t even know existed. I swear while I scroll through my For You Page for hours every day, I always find out about the coolest things that are going on in the area at the time and I think I stumbled across the cutest Christmas street in NJ!
One Of The Best Hotels In New Jersey Is Right By The Jersey Shore
Traveling can be a pain, but when you're staying in one of the best hotels in the state it makes it a little easier right?. New Jersey of course sees its fair share of travelers. From beach bums to business meetings and due to our being sandwiched between New York...
jerseybites.com
New NJ Restaurants, From North to South Jersey
The holidays are here. Time to put on a big comfy sweater and head out to eat, eat, and eat some more. Whether it’s brunch, dinner, or grabbing a coffee with friends, we have your go-to list for new restaurants across New Jersey. Nobu, Atlantic City. The world-renowned Nobu...
N.J. invests $25M in Revolutionary War site restorations
TRENTON, N.J. -- Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced a $25 million investment for the restoration of Revolutionary War sites around New Jersey.This comes ahead of the 250th anniversary of the United States' independence in 2026.The list includes:Washington Crossing State Park,Trenton's Old Barracks,the Trenton Battle Monument,Princeton Battlefield State Park,Monmouth Battlefield State Park,Proprietary House in Perth Amboy,the Indian King Tavern in Haddonfield,Wallace House in Somerville,Boxwood Hall in Elizabeth,and Rockingham in Kingston."Heritage tourism is an important and growing part of our tourism economy," Murphy said. "If we can't recognize where we came from, we really won't be able to know where we're going."The $25 million investment comes from federal American Rescue Plan funds.
A sweet treat hidden gem in South NJ
If you head way down Route 206 a couple of miles before it turns into Route 54, you'll pass The Red Barn. Evelyn Penza has been in business here for about 50 years. I went there as a teen, took my kids there when they were young and still go for unbelievable pies and cookies.
Crumbl Cookies Opens Doors This Week in Manalapan, NJ
Get ready Manalapan, the trendiest cookies right now are coming your way. A new Crumbl Cookies location will be opening this Friday (December 2nd) in the EpiCentre on Route 9, according to The Patch. Each Crumbl Cookies location is independently owned and operated. The owners of this new Manalapan shop...
Amazing! Check Out the New Jersey’s Largest Animated Christmas Light Drive-Thru
There are well over one million lights at this Christmas drive-thru. There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my...
Shake Shack is opening two new New Jersey locations
One of my favorite hamburger restaurants has just opened two new locations in the Garden State. Shake Shack, which seems to be constantly expanding, recently opened a new store in the Menlo Park Mall and soon at the Newport Centre in Hudson County on Nov. 30. As part of the...
National food site voted this as New Jersey’s classic sandwich
Delish.com a recipe, party planning and entertainment website, came out with a list of the favorite sandwiches to order in each state. The sandwich named is a part of each state’s lore and makeup and part of the culinary experience of the states listed. When in each state, you should order what the state is known for.
This New Jersey town ranked 4th in Wallethub’s best Small College Cities
If you are applying to colleges, get ready to spend a lot of money. As the father of twin 16-year-old boys, I'm looking at the total cost of sending them to school. Student living expenses are reaching over $30,000 in some regions. It's not just about the college tuition and expenses, but also how much it will cost to live in the area.
New Jersey 101.5
Trenton, NJ
70K+
Followers
20K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nj1015.com/
Comments / 0