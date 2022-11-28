ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Jenna Ortega’s Dance Scene in ‘Wednesday’ Is the Moment the Show Becomes Great

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q0mTv_0jPKu4dq00
Courtesy of Netflix

If we’re being honest, Netflix’s Wednesday is, for much of its run, kind of blah—monotone, unimaginative, and just a little too keen on borrowing concepts we’ve seen before. But give it four episodes (I know, I know) and you’ll at least witness one of the best kooky dance scenes television has pulled off in a while. In an explosion of flailing arms, high kicks, and piercing stares, Jenna Ortega gives Wednesday (and Wednesday ) a school dance to remember.

What is the name chosen for Nevermore Academy’s school ball? The Rave’N Dance, of course. Our lady of black dresses and braids has little interest in the fête, but winds up with a date at her door anyway, thanks to a little meddling from her favorite disembodied hand, Thing. (Thing also snags her a dress for the occasion using the “five-finger discount.”)

The stage is ready from the start for a set piece. The Rave’N Dance, like most school dances shown on television, looks a lot more expensive than a typical high-school prom. From the ice blue lighting to the crisp white accoutrements, this dance has flair. And then in marches Wednesday, date in tow, in a surprisingly fluffy (still collared) dress. Cue “Goo Goo Muck” by The Cramps.

It’s at this precise moment that Wednesday —a series that, despite Tim Burton, often feels starved for flashiness—finally starts to work. (At least, for as long as Jenna Ortega’s flailing her arms.)

But let’s discuss some of those dance moves. At times, Ortega’s movements telegraph “corpse bride;” her arms and neck dangle as though suspended by marionette. Then she’ll jerk out an arm with the crispness of Britney Spears on her Onyx tour, albeit at an angle that, again, might make her look dead. The camerawork on these shots only heightens the magic—soaring, at one point, to capture the piercing stare on Ortega’s face as she throws her head back to the music.

Wednesday’s presence at the Rave’N Dance might’ve been an unexpected twist for her peers, but the Addams Family actually has a rich history with dancing. The original series featured multiple episodes in which various characters tried to teach Lurch—the Frankenstein’s monster-like manservant best known for groaning, “You rang?”—how to groove. First it’s Gomez and Morticia in Season 1, and then Wednesday offers Lurch another lesson in Season 2 .

And who could forget Anjelica Huston and Raul Julia’s fun, nearly fatal tango from The Addams Family Values, which gave a whole new meaning to the words “fire on the dance floor”?

It’s nice to see that Wednesday carries on this time-honored Addams tradition. But who was behind this work of choreographic chaos? Apparently it was Ortega herself who choreographed the thing in a week—and then shot it while sick with COVID.

“I’m not a dancer,” Ortega told NME , and I’m sure that’s obvious.” She said she got the song about a week before it was time to shoot. On the morning of filming, however, she said she woke up feeling “like I’d been hit by a car and that a little goblin had been let loose in my throat and was scratching the walls of my esophagus.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=321FZc_0jPKu4dq00

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams.

Vlad Cipolea/Netflix

The production gave Ortega medicine between takes, she told NME , as they waited on a positive COVID test result. (MGM, which produces Wednesday , told NME that “strict COVID protocols were followed and once the positive test was confirmed production removed Jenna from set.”) Although Ortega believes she could’ve execute the scene better if she’d been healthy, there was no time to reshoot the dance.

The good news is, she kills it anyway. One source of inspiration? Siouxsie Sioux, of the British rock band Siouxsie and the Banshees. Ortega told NME that she binged the video for “Happy House,” from the band’s third album Kaleidoscope— and that she might’ve cribbed a few moves from Siouxsie Sioux for her own number.

“There’s a bit in Wednesday’s dance where I’m jumping to the left and I have my arms to the side,” she said, “and that’s something that [Siouxsie] did on stage later in her career.”

With an inspiration like that (and a family legacy for choreographic excellence) it’s no wonder that for Wednesday, wowing the high school class was a snap.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 12

Earned my Retirement
1d ago

We’re 65 & 66 yrs old and we watched the whole series in two days. Loved it!!

Reply(1)
12
Related
Inquisitr.com

Jenna Ortega Stuns In Gothic Bridal Gown With Thigh-High Slit

Jenna Ortega has been causing a stir in her profession by assuming more scream parts, particularly in the recent Netflix film Wednesday, for which she attended the premiere in a gothic-themed costume and completely captured everyone's attention. She was able to refine her skills and get her big break as a young actress when she played the young Jane in Jane the Virgin. After that, she advanced into more challenging roles, generating notice with a notable appearance on the stalker-core favorite show You.
Collider

'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video

This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
msn.com

Jenna Ortega's 'Autopsy' Admission Startles the Internet: 'Take it Back'

Last week, actress Jenna Ortega revealed that she used to "perform autopsies on little animals" when she was younger, subsequently startling the internet. The You star made the admission while discussing her friendship with Maddie Ziegler during an "Autocomplete Interview" for Wired's YouTube channel. "I feel like Maddie and I...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Batman Actor Dies

Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Page Six

Christina Applegate gained 40 pounds, ‘can’t walk without a cane’ amid MS battle

Christina Applegate revealed she has gained 40 pounds and “can’t walk without a cane” after her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. “This is the first time anyone’s going to see me the way I am,” the actress, 50, told the New York Times on Monday of the upcoming third and final season of “Dead to Me.” Applegate noted that she is “very aware of” her changes in appearance and mobility. “I’m never going to accept this,” she admitted. “I’m pissed.” The Emmy winner went on to say that she has had to “process the loss of [her] life” and is still not “totally fine.” The interview came...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Hollywood Western Star Dies

Television and film western star Andrew Prine, who starred in dozens of westerns over a long career in Hollywood, has died at 86, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Prine died earlier this month while in Paris on vacation with his wife.
E! News

Jason Momoa's Daughter Lola Steals the Show During Heartwarming Red Carpet Interview

Watch: Jason Momoa & Daughter Lola Dish on Dance Collaboration for Slumberland. Jason Momoa's daughter may just be a star in the making. While celebrating the premiere of his new film Slumberland, the actor turned the night into a family affair, walking the red carpet with his two kids Lola, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, whom he shares with ex Lisa Bonet.
Rolling Stone

Maren Morris Wants to ‘Make DJ Gay Again’ After Candace Cameron Bure’s Anti-LGBTQ Comments

Maren Morris knows a thing or two about dragging people who make anti-LGBTQ comments. On Thursday, the country musician — who has long been a queer ally — commented on a viral post that broke down Bure’s recent homophobic comments, referencing fan theories about Bure’s Full House character DJ Tanner, who some thought was gay. “Make DJ gay again,” Morris wrote on the post, artfully mixing Bure’s allegiance to conservatism with a reference to Bure’s only relevant acting gig. In the post that Morris commented on, Matt Bernstein — who often posts infographics related to the LGBTQ community — slammed...
msn.com

Demi Moore makes 60 look like new 40 celebrating milestone birthday

Demi Moore rang in her milestone 60th birthday on Friday, November 11. And from the looks of a series of snaps posted by the youngest daughter she shares with ex-husband Bruce Willis, Tallulah Willis, the leading lady hopped aboard a private jet to celebrate with family and friends. Moore also...
Distractify

Carrie Underwood's Lips Have Caught Fans' Attention for Years Now

There are few stars who have had an overwhelming impact on popular country music like Carrie Underwood has. Ever since she emerged on the music scene in 2005 following a historic American Idol win, she has become one of country's biggest stars and gone on to release chart-topping hit after hit.
HollywoodLife

Nicki Aycox Dead: ‘Supernatural’ Star Sadly Dies At 47

Supernatural actress Nicki Aycox died at 47 years old on November 16. Her sister-in-law, Susan Raab Ceklosky, confirmed the news the following day on Facebook. “My beautiful, smart, fierce, incredibly talented, and loving sister-in-law, Nicki Aycox Raab, passed away yesterday with my brother, Matt Raab, by her side,” Susan wrote. “Nicki and Matt had a wonderful life together in California. She was definitely a fighter and everyone who knew her loved her,” Susan added. Her tribute featured beautiful photos of Nicki with her loved ones.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
112K+
Followers
35K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy