BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred in Baxter Springs today (11/28). In a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived on the scene and immediately began life-saving measures on three victims of the shooting. Two victims had died from gunshot wounds and the third was taken by Cherokee County EMS to Freeman Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BAXTER SPRINGS, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO