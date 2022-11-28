ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Susie Levine Alfaro
2d ago

lock up for life without parole for the many lives destroyed through her and every other pusher and distribution!

Reply(2)
3
 

St. Joseph Post

Kansas inmate serving time for selling heroin died

LANSING– Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) resident George E. Dobbs died Saturday, November 26, 2022. He was found unresponsive while under observation inside the infirmary. Staff began life-saving measures immediately and continued after emergency medical services arrived. Mr. Dobbs was pronounced deceased by medical staff. The cause of death is...
LANSING, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of weekend burglary, theft

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have a suspect in custody. Early Saturday police were called report of a burglary at a home in the 2200 Block of Millwood Drive in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Just after 5a.m., police arrested 19-year-old Micah...
ATCHISON, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

BREAKING UPDATE: Suspect identified, arrested in Baxter double homicide

BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — The Baxter Springs Police Department investigated a shooting that occurred in Baxter Springs today (11/28). In a statement from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, police arrived on the scene and immediately began life-saving measures on three victims of the shooting. Two victims had died from gunshot wounds and the third was taken by Cherokee County EMS to Freeman Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BAXTER SPRINGS, KS
St. Joseph Post

Thanksgiving Day arrest on U.S. Marshal's Service warrant

ATCHISON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on new charges after a holiday-weekend arrest. On Thanksgiving Day, Devaries T. Smith, 37, Atchison, was arrested on on a U.S. Marshal’s Service warrant for an alleged probation violation, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He remains in custody...
ATCHISON, KS
bluevalleypost.com

2 gas stations held up at gun point in Leawood, Overland Park

What they’re saying: Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesperson for Leawood Police, says the clerk was confronted by a suspect who displayed a weapon and demanded cash. “The suspect was a black male, 20-30 years of age, wearing a black coat, jeans, and a black mask,” Robbins said. “There were no injuries, and the suspect was last seen fleeing southbound on foot through the parking lot.”
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD identifies victim in overnight homicide at liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Tuesday night homicide at a Kansas City liquor store left one person dead and another in custody. Officers responded shortly before midnight to Cloud 9 Liquor on NE Antioch Road near NE 43rd Street in regard to an ambulance call. After arriving, police found...
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Brothers charged in Kansas City double murder

KANSAS CITY —Two Kansas City brothers face First Degree Murder and other charges related to a double homicide near 28th and Prospect Avenue in Kansas City, according Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Marques Derrick Smith, 20, and Marquan D. Smith, 19 each face two Murder 1st Degree charges,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kchi.com

Recent Livingston County Bookings At Area Jails

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports two recent bookings into area jails. Sunday, 32-year-old Brendan Allen Freed of Kansas City was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center to begin serving a 10-day sentence after a guilty plea for trespassing. Friday, 47-year-old Kelvin L Kimler of Chillicothe is held...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
KMBC.com

KCPD: 12-year-old who left home Monday found safe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Kansas City, Missouri police say Naombri has been found and is safe. Thank you to everyone who shared her information. The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is asking for help to find a young girl who ran away Monday night. Authorities are searching for...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kggfradio.com

Inmate Dies In Lansing

A Lansing Correctional Facility resident passed away over the weekend while under observation inside the infirmary. When 53-year-old George Dobbs was found unresponsive, life-saving measures began and continued after emergency medical services arrived. The cause of death is pending the results of an independent autopsy, although the death was not related to COVID-19.
LANSING, KS
KMBC.com

Shooting victim turns up at KC hospital Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a shooting victim turned up at a hospital Monday afternoon. Authorities said officers were called at 2:11 p.m. to Research Medical Center after a man was dropped off with a gunshot wound. Police said the victim was in critical...
KANSAS CITY, MO
