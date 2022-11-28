Read full article on original website
Some 911 calls sent to wrong dispatch centers in parts of Central Texas
Depending on where you are in Central Texas, your 911 call could be sent to the wrong dispatch center. These problems with emergency calls can happen to people who are near a county line.
Travis County had 118 fentanyl deaths in first 6 months of 2022, same number as all of last year
In the first six months of 2022, there were 118 fentanyl-related overdose deaths, meaning someone died of an overdose and had fentanyl in their system, it's the exact same number Travis County saw in all 12 months of 2021.
keranews.org
After church group excludes LGBTQ float, City of Taylor organizes its own holiday parade
For LGBTQ mental health support, call the Trevor Project’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 866-488-7386. If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. The City of Taylor will hold its own holiday parade this year, parting...
Amber Alert Network of Brazos Valley: Missing 16-year-old girl
Aliah Joann Sangster, 16, was last seen around 11:15 p.m. Thursday at her residence in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane in College Station.
Manor ISD investigating teacher’s now-deleted tweets
The Manor Independent School District said it's investigating tweets from one of its teachers.
TAMU PD make a large drug bust over Thanksgiving weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, a person was arrested after multiple drugs and a large sum of cash was found in their car on Friday, Nov. 25. Police say a wrong way driver was stopped Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Inside the...
wtaw.com
Bryan Police Arrest Houston Man In Town For Thanksgiving For Multiple Driving Violations
A Houston man in Bryan visiting his grandmother on Thanksgiving was booked into the Brazos County jail on multiple driving related charges. Bryan police arrest reports state that an officer reported a Mustang almost hit his patrol car while doing donuts near Westminister Presbyterian church. The car then ran a...
kwhi.com
BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN
A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
Schools and treatment centers dealing with a rise in fentanyl use among young people
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Texas has seen a spike in opioid and fentanyl deaths over the past several years. With that, local school districts and treatment facilities are trying to amplify their warnings to teens and young adults. Fentanyl is a deadly drug that can be taken in many...
Austin nonprofit ECHO receives $2.5 million grant to end homelessness from Bezos fund
AUSTIN, Texas — The Ending Community Homelessness Coalition (ECHO) received a $2.5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund to assist in ending homelessness around Austin and Travis County. ECHO was selected as one of the 40 nonprofits by the Day 1 Families Fund, created in 2018...
State Christmas tree growers expect good year for sales, Texas A&M reports
AUSTIN, Texas — A newly released report from Texas A&M University states that Christmas tree growers are expecting a sales boost this year. However, prices are predicted to be up slightly due to the drought. Fred Raley is a tree improvement coordinator wit the Texas A&M Forest Service. He...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT
The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
Low Lake Travis water levels are impacting businesses, residents
Water levels in Lake Travis have continued to drop throughout 2022. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Drought conditions and low water levels in Lake Travis continue to affect business owners and residents who live and work in this area, and this is especially true for those in the lake’s inlet near Hudson Bend, several residents said.
kwhi.com
UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST
A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
KBTX.com
Realtor Cherry Ruffino: ‘Everybody needs to buy a home, it’s your future’
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We’re switching it up this week by stepping away from Hot Homes. However, Cherry Ruffino stopped by The Three tobtalk about interest rates and the fluctuating market. Ruffino says if you are buying a home or thinking about it, you are on the right path.
Millions of dollars approved to improve food access in Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County commissioners have approved a total of $4.9 million to increase access to food. They continue to see a high demand for convenient, affordable and delicious meals and this money will help provide exactly that. Travis County commissioners recently received an update on how the...
If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit
Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
Visit the Largest Outdoor Christmas Festival in Texas
For a truly enchanting experience, you’ll definitely want to visit this epic holiday village in Texas. This event features nearly three dozen different activities making it one of the largest outdoor Christmas events in the entire state. Keep reading to learn more.
kwhi.com
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON WARRANTS
Two people were arrested Monday in separate incidents for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 5:45, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to a subject that wished to turn himself in for an active warrant. Contact was made with Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on a blue warrant out of Pardon and Parole and booked into the Washington County Jail.
FAA approves final rule on hot air balloon requirement following 2016 Lockhart crash that killed 16
LOCKHART, Texas — Editor's Note: The video above first aired in July 2022. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) adopted a new rule last week requiring commercial hot air balloon pilots to hold medical certificates when flying paying passengers. The rule mandates a second-class medical certificate, which is the same...
