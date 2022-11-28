ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, TX

kwhi.com

BURGLARY ALARM PROMPTS FOOT PURSUIT, ARREST OF BRENHAM MAN

A Brenham man faces several charges after a burglary call led to a foot pursuit with Brenham police early Sunday morning. Police responded around 1:15 a.m. to United Rentals at 2700 Highway 290 West in reference to a burglary alarm. Officers arrived and located the suspect, 40-year-old Patrick Dion Hurd,...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO CONSIDER CANCELLATION AGREEMENT WITH DREAMLINER DINER AT AIRPORT

The Dreamliner Diner at the Brenham Municipal Airport may be moving on. On Thursday, the Brenham City Council will follow executive session discussion with possible action on a cancellation agreement with Dreamliner Diner, formerly known as Canion Kountry Bakery and Restaurant, related to the lease for the restaurant portion of the terminal building at the airport.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

UNDERCOVER NARCOTICS UNIT MAKES ANOTHER BUST

A LaGrange man was arrested after the Fayette County Undercover Narcotics Unit made their second big bust in as many days. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that investigators from the Undercover Narcotics Unit, with assistance from the La Grange Police Department, executed a search warrant on Thursday in the 900 block of Jefferson Street in LaGrange.
FAYETTE COUNTY, TX
101.5 KNUE

If You Love Pigs, a New Airbnb Opening in Smithville, Texas in 2023 Will be a Must Visit

Pigs get a bad wrap. Sure, they roll around in the mud and don't exactly eat the most tasty food but they are awesome animals. They show just about the same love as a dog and are fairly smart. Plus, they're just loveable and adorable and you want to hug them and squeeze them and call them George. That's why this news coming from a pig rescue outside of Austin, Texas is pretty cool as they will have a very unique Airbnb available next year where you can stay with their pigs.
SMITHVILLE, TX
kwhi.com

TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED ON WARRANTS

Two people were arrested Monday in separate incidents for outstanding warrants. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 5:45, Cpl. Jose Perez responded to the 1000 block of Hudson Street in reference to a subject that wished to turn himself in for an active warrant. Contact was made with Mark Lott Garrett, 48 of Brenham, who was taken into custody on a blue warrant out of Pardon and Parole and booked into the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
