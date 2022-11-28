Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa seemingly takes a shot at Brian Flores
It’s safe to say that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a newfound appreciation for his occupation. Since Mike McDaniel took over as Dolphins head coach in February, Tagovailoa has gone from Miami’s most unwanted to potential NFL MVP. He hinted McDaniel was the reason why during a post-game interview with Aditi Kinkhabwala CBS Sports following Miami’s 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday in which he also took a slightly veiled shot at former Dolphins coach Brian Flores in the process.
Browns QB Brissett Quotes Tom Brady After Win Over Bucs
Brissett channeled vintage Brady by coming through in the clutch during Sunday’s comeback win.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead ruled out with pec injury
Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead exited their Week 12 matchup against the Houston Texans on Sunday before the half. Just after halftime, it was announced that Arsmtead wouldn’t return to action, as he was ruled out with a pectoral injury. The severity of the injury is unclear, at this point.
Updated NFL playoff picture after Eagles beat Packers: Giants, Buccaneers hanging on; Patriots in trouble?
With one game remaining in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL regular season, one thing is clear: the NFC East is too legit to quit. Per NFL PR: “Each of the four teams in the NFC East – Philadelphia (10-1 after Sunday Night Football), Dallas (8-3), the New York Giants (7-4) and Washington (7-5) – have winning records through Week 12 this season. The NFC East is the second division in which all four teams have at least seven wins through Week 12 since realignment in 2002, joining the AFC North in 2014.”
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Disappointing game
Boyd had just two catches for 16 yards on four targets in Sunday's win over the Titans. Boyd struggled to gain separation on his targets, and he slipped on his cut on one of the passes he didn't corral. Meanwhile, the Bengals found a good matchup on the opposite side of the field for Tee Higgins most of the time, and Trenton Irwin on one key first down. With Ja'Marr Chase (hip) out, we expected more from Boyd and didn't get it the last two weeks. Now, Chase should return next week against the Chiefs.
NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Eagles, Dolphins, Vikings on top
Hall of Fame coach Bill Parcells, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants, used to say that you know what you have as a football team by Thanksgiving. These power rankings certainly aren’t definitive, but provide a good measure of where teams are coming out of Turkey Day — which had touching tributes to the late John Madden.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' JaMycal Hasty: Effective filling in for Etienne
Hasty rushed the ball 12 times for 28 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens. He added five receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. Travis Etienne (foot) was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Ravens after just two carries, which opened the door for Hasty. Hasty wasn't all that effective as a rusher, but he had a number of impact receptions, highlighted by a 28-yard touchdown as well as gains of 23 and 13 yards. Etienne's injury was downplayed after the game, and even if he were unable to play in Week 13 against the Lions, Darrell Henderson could mix into the offense and take work away from Hasty.
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals odds: NFL Week 13 point spread, moneyline, total
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 13 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Chiefs are...
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Among 14(!) Bills On Injury Report vs. Patriots
BUFFALO BILLS (8-3) DID NOT PARTICIPATE. Quarterback Josh Allen (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel), and defensive ends Greg Rousseau (ankle) and A.J. Epenesa (ankle) were among Buffalo’s list of seven full participants on Monday. Their unlimited involvement in the day’s session all but guaranteed their availability for Buffalo’s upcoming matchup with New England.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Solid showing before early exit
Hill (undisclosed) brought in six of nine targets for 85 yards and rushed once for five yards in the Dolphins' 30-15 win over the Texans on Sunday. He left the game in the second half due to cramping, per Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. Hill put together an efficient...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill: Exits Sunday's game
Hill exited Sunday's game against the Texans due to cramping, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports. Prior to his departure from the contest, Hill caught six of his nine targets for 85 yards and carried once for five yards. In his absence, River Cracraft, Trent Sherfield and Cedrick Wilson are available to handle added WR snaps alongside Jaylen Waddle.
Surfer Dude rides wave to gnarly, narrow Week 12 victory in Miami Herald’s latest NFL QB rankings
JACKSONVILLE’S LAWRENCE WINS CLOSE WEEK 12, KANSAS CITY’S MAHOMES MAINTAINS NO. 1 OVERALL, MIAMI’S TUA STAYS IN TOP 10 IN UPDATED MIAMI HERALD NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Jaguars’ Surfer Dude Trevor Lawrence wins Week 12 honors with a 51.05-point game, edging the Chargers’ Justin Herbert by less than one point. The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes maintains the overall No. 1 spot in the Miami Herald’s updated NFL quarterback rankings, slightly growing his lead over second place Joe Burrow of the Bengals. The Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa dips one spot to No. 8 overall. Our ratings system is cumulative not percentile based, rewarding players who are consistently productive and avoid injury or benching. QBs on a bye therefore take a temporary hit that evens out over the course of a season. This is the 25th year for the Herald’s Passer Success System (PASS) rankings, which began in 1998, the year before Dan Marino retired -- with Steve Young the first ever season champion. Our rankings factor accuracy, passing yardage, touchdown/interception ratio and team result. They are passer ratings per se and do not include a quarterback’s running statistics. Our updated top 25 (plus other Dolphins) for 2022 entering Week 13:
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Chris Godwin: Monster volume day in loss
Godwin secured 12 of 13 targets for 110 yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-17 overtime loss to the Browns on Sunday. Godwin comfortably paced the Buccaneers in receptions, receiving yards and targets while also securing the only touchdown among the team's wideouts. Godwin's score came from 10 yards out in the first quarter, his second trip to the end zone in as many games after not recording any in the first seven contests of the campaign. Godwin has no fewer than six receptions in any game since Week 1, giving him a very safe fantasy floor ahead of a Week 13 Monday night divisional clash against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Five catches in Week 12 win
Johnson caught five of eight targets for 49 yards in Monday's 24-17 win over the Colts. The Steelers made a concerted effort to get Johnson involved early after he was held to 21 receiving yards last week. Kenny Pickett's first two passes both went Johnson's way, and the wide receiver turned them into a pair of 11-yard gains to quickly surpass his Week 11 yardage total. Johnson remained involved after that, leading the team in targets and catches, though he had a drop in the end zone early in the fourth quarter. The Steelers overcame that error with a two-yard Benny Snell touchdown run on the next play to take a 24-17 lead they wouldn't relinquish. Johnson's still searching for his first touchdown of the season, but maybe a Week 13 date with the leaky Falcons secondary will help him find it.
CBS Sports
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Mixed results on SNF
Brown caught four of six targets for 46 yards and a touchdown Sunday, but he also lost a fumble in a 40-33 win over Green Bay. Brown converted a short catch for a score -- his seventh of the campaign -- to help offset an early turnover in an eventual shootout victory. Overall, it was a step in the right direction after the star wideout produced just 67 yards and no scores over his last two contests. Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders did the heavy lifting against the Packers' porous rush defense (300 combined rushing yards), but Brown and the passing attack may need to flip that script against the Titans' far-superior defensive front Sunday.
CBS Sports
Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Hurts oblique on SNF
Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Eagles. Rodgers went to the locker room in the second half, and it remains to be seen if he'll manage to return. Jordan Love's next in line for snaps at quarterback. Prior to getting hurt, Rodgers completed 11 of 16 passes for 140 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing once for minus-1 yard.
Watch: Falcons QB Marcus Mariota finds TE MyCole Pruitt for TD
The Atlanta Falcons have had no issue moving the ball downfield in the first half against the Washington Commanders. With eight minutes left in the second quarter, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota connected with TE MyCole Pruitt for a four-yard touchdown pass to give the team a 10-7 lead. The Commanders...
CBS Sports
Josh Johnson: Leaving Lions' practice squad
Detroit cut Johnson from its practice squad Tuesday. In a corresponding move, cornerback Jarren Williams was signed to the practice squad. The 23-year-old wideout out of Tulsa will now need to seek another opportunity elsewhere. He has yet to play an NFL snap.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Foot injury downplayed
Etienne, who exited Sunday's 28-27 win over the Ravens after just two carries due to a foot injury, downplayed the issue afterward, Adam Stites of USA Today reports. Etienne told John Shipley of SI.com after Sunday's contest that "we'll be straight by next weekend." Meanwhile, head coach Doug Pederson said that Etienne could have returned to the game if necessary, but the Jaguars opted to hold the running back out as a precaution, per The Associated Press. With that in mind, Etienne's status is still worth monitoring ahead of next weekend's game against the Lions, but at this stage it appears as though the he avoided a major setback with his foot Sunday. Etienne finished the day with three yards on two carries and wasn't targeted in the passing game.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Anthony McFarland: Returns to practice squad
McFarland reverted to the Steelers' practice squad Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log. McFarland was elevated for the first time this season with rookie Jaylen Warren (hamstring) ruled out ahead of Monday's win against the Colts. As a result, the third-year running back played 21 offensive snaps behind Benny Snell (28) and ahead of Najee Harris (20), who was forced out early with an abdomen injury. As a result, McFarland wound up recording six carries for 30 rushing yards and two receptions (on two targets) for 11 more yards in his 2022 debut. With the statuses of Harris and Warren now up in the air, McFarland could once again play a prominent role if these two are sidelined versus Atlanta on Sunday.
Comments / 0