ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

One injured in shooting at Sparkman Drive Walmart, according to Huntsville Police

By Logan Sparkman
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcTny_0jPKtfz900

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) responded to a shooting at a local Walmart where one was injured on Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to the Walmart on Sparkman Drive after HPD received reports of a shooting at 12:40 p.m. in the parking lot.

Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting at Nashville hospital

Officers believe the suspect and victim got into a verbal argument which led to the shooting.

Authorities say the victim’s injuries are critical and they have been transported to the hospital.

HPD said officers were present on Hilltop Terrace around 4 p.m. Sunday as a part of a perimeter looking for a suspect in the case. The department said it could give no more information at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Huntsville police on the scene of morning shooting

Huntsville police are currently at the scene of a shooting investigation. Sgt. Rosalind White said officers were called to the 100 block of Indiana Street after a shots fired report. The call came in at about 11:39 a.m. White said one gunshot victim was transported to the hospital with non-life...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Police searching for suspect in Huntsville Walmart shooting

Florence woman arrested after allegedly ramming husband’s vehicle with another vehicle. The officers identified Melissa Allison as the suspect and arrested her a few blocks away from the scene after she left on foot. Huntsville State of the City address happening Tuesday. Updated: 6 hours ago. The address will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Hanceville man charged for alleged Cullman robbery

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — An arrest was made in connection to a robbery in the Holly Pond area in Cullman. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged Shannon Nickens, 36, of Hanceville with robbery. Nickens was identified as a potential suspect and was arrested on Nov. 26 for unrelated warrants. An investigation continued and sufficient […]
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Two dead in three-vehicle Marshall Co. crash Tuesday

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were killed in a three-vehicle crash in Marshall County Tuesday evening. According to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office, a call came in around 5:40 p.m. Tuesday referencing a three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Beulah Rd. and McVille Rd. The Marshall County Coroner...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Utilities: Approximately 1,000 without power

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Approximately 1,000 Huntsville Utility customers are without power Tuesday night. According to a spokesperson with Huntsville Utilities, crews are working to restore power to numerous reported outage areas. The spokesperson said that the largest area impacting customers is in New Hope from Cherry Tree Rd. south...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Madison Whataburger opens with double drive-thru

Whataburger is now open in Madison, its 26th location in Alabama. Located at 7833 U.S. 72 West, the restaurant features Whataburger’s standard menu. along with a double drive-thru that will be open 24 hours. Customers will be able to dine in and place online/curbside orders in the coming weeks,...
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATED: No injuries in Madison house fire caused by lightning strike

A lightning strike in Madison sparked a house fire Tuesday evening. Multiple crews from Madison Fire & Rescue and Monrovia Volunteer Fire/Rescue responded to the fire, which was in the 100 block of Kannon Drive. No injuries were reported, according to Ryan Gentry, public information officer for Madison Fire. One...
MADISON, AL
AL.com

1 seriously wounded, 1 in custody in Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police say one person was seriously wounded in a shooting this afternoon. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 2500 block of Memorial Parkway at about 5:49 p.m. Police say a person was shot at a separate location on Ortega Circle and drove to Memorial Parkway to...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Two found dead in Decatur apartment; cause of death unknown

Decatur police are investigating after finding two people dead in an apartment Sunday afternoon. According to information released by the Decatur Police Department, officers responded about 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, to a report of a deceased subject at Wheeler Estate Apartments at 134 McEntire Lane SW. “Upon arrival, two...
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Troopers looking for vehicle involved in fatal Saturday pedestrian collision

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is looking for a vehicle involved an incident where a pedestrian was struck and killed early Saturday morning. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey said investigators believe a 2015 to 2018 Volkswagen Jetta was the vehicle in the collision, which took place at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday on Alabama 184. Troopers did not say what color the car may have been.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

Athens authorizes medical cannabis dispensing sites

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - As interest grows for medical cannabis in Alabama, more North Alabama city councils are voting on the authorization of medical cannabis dispensary sites. On Monday, a post made on the official Twitter page for the city of Athens announced that the city council had approved medical cannabis dispensing sites.
ATHENS, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

71K+
Followers
15K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy