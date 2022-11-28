ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Clean Grout without Scrubbing

Whether you’re working on your bathroom floor or shower walls, knowing how to clean grout without scrubbing can save your back and protect your time. We’ve tried numerous grout cleaners – store-bought and homemade- and can report which are worth trying. Here’s how to clean grout with...
How to Clean a Cast Iron Skillet After Each Use

Cleaning a cast iron skillet can feel intimidating. After all, the typical cleaning instructions tell you what not to do instead of how to clean. But the truth is, caring for cast iron is a simple job. Giving your skillet a quick wash after cooking will keep it rust-free and lasting for years.
How to Clean a Shower Curtain

Clean your shower curtain every one to three months to combat mildew growth and bacteria. You can clean most shower curtains by running them through the washing machine and allowing them to air dry. Washing a shower curtain is an often overlooked task, and it’s easy to see why. Most...
Don't Turn Your Lights Off When You Leave Home? There's a Good Reason to Start

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Air conditioning season is over, but utility bills are expected to rise. In fact, utility companies and energy experts are warning that heating costs will rise on average by 12% nationally this winter -- and those bills for electricity, natural gas and oil may potentially be even higher depending on location.
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TWIN FALLS, ID
3 signs you’re drinking too much water

We’re often told to drink eight glasses of water a day – but this might not actually be the magic number.Research from the University of Aberdeen published this week suggests the recommended intake of two litres of water a day doesn’t actually match our actual needs – and in many situations is too high.Given around half of our daily intake of water comes from food, scientists estimate we only really need around 1.5 to 1.8 litres per day.That doesn’t mean you should stop hydrating entirely. “Our bodies need water for a whole host of essential functions,” says Dr Bryony Henderson,...
Why People Who Drink This Before Bed Have Firmer Skin

Ready to settle down for the night and nurse a cup of something delicious that will calm your nerves and get you ready for bed? Why not choose a healthy beverage that works overtime as a skincare aid, as well? Before you pour yourself a tall glass of...
You Probably Have Mold Growing in Your Washer. Here's How to Kill It

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast. If you've noticed that your towels and clothes don't smell fresh when they come out of the washing machine, the issue could be mold, mildew or bacteria -- all of which thrive in damp environments. If so, it's time to start cleaning your washer on a regular basis to get rid of the smelly source and prevent it from coming back.
New York, NY
