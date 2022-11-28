ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job

By Christian Dart
Gamecock Digest
Gamecock Digest
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UUeSq_0jPKtcKy00

According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.

The off-season is almost here, meaning speculation surrounding whether players and coaches stay or leave becomes rampant.

Even though there is still over a month left in the season and South Carolina has a bowl game to play, the first bit of rumors have begun to surface surrounding the Gamecocks. A recent report from Huskersonline.com of On3 suggests that Gamecocks' offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is a candidate to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Nebraska.

After all the turmoil the Cornhuskers underwent this year, the program decided to clean out much of the coaching staff. This led to Nebraska hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the program's next head coach.

Rhule and Satterfield have plenty of history coaching together, so it comes as no surprise that Satterfield has emerged as an early candidate to become Nebraska's next OC . Rhule and Satterfield coached together in Carolina, Baylor, and Satterfield served as Rhule's OC at Temple.

Satterfield has led South Carolina, one of the nation's more elite offenses, to an 8-4 record and 31.67 points per game as a play caller. Though many fans believe Satterfield isn't the answer at offensive coordinator, the Gamecocks' past two games display Satterfield's capabilities as the play caller of an SEC offense.

Satterfield's future with South Carolina was already uncertain as the off-season approached. This recent report only adds to speculation about where Satterfield ends up and who the next offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks will be if it is not Satterfield.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Corn Nation

Report: Nebraska to Hire E.J. Barthel as Running Backs Coach

Well if you wanted Bryan Applewhite to come back with the Rhule gang then you are going to be rudely disappointed. It appears that Rhule has gone back to his coaching tree and snagged E.J. Barthel from the University of Connecticut to coach in the same position at Nebraska. If...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson

Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

The SEC should do Carolina a solid on the bowl game

South Carolina will be playing in its 25th bowl game during the holidays. It’s a very safe bet that the game will be in the state of Florida. The only question is where. Two of the top bowl prognosticators in the game are Brett McMurphy from Action Network and our own Brad Crawford from 247Sports. McMurphy has a projection of South Carolina vs. Illinois in the Reliaquest Bowl (formerly the Outback) while Crawford says the Gamecocks will play Notre Dame in the Gator Bowl, but cautioned in a recent VIP report on TheBigSpur.com that Tampa is definitely in play.
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

IN PHOTOS: Faces in the Crowd - Clemson

CLEMSON -- The streak is over!. South Carolina snapped a seven-game skid to rival Clemson at Memorial Stadium. A crowd of 81,500 saw the Gamecocks emerge victorious over a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week and end the regular season on a high note. Did you make the...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
Corn Nation

Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach

First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Morning Mash: Life post-Palmer and Rhule reactions

Not quite lost, but simply shuffled in somewhere during the last 72 hours of Nebraska winning a football game, hiring a new coach, news of new assistants was an announcement from Trey Palmer on his future. The wide receiver is hitting the NFL Draft and it seems highly unlikely anything...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

Rhule fires two key members of Nebraska's football staff

New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule fired two key members of Nebraska’s staff before his press conference on Monday. Head strength coach Zach Duval and director of performance nutrition Dave Ellis were both relieved of their duties at NU, a source within the athletic department confirmed on Monday night. Both of their biographies had already been removed from the Huskers.com website.
LINCOLN, NE
Gamecock Digest

Gamecock Digest

Columbia, SC
768
Followers
474
Post
132K+
Views
ABOUT

GamecockDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of South Carolina athletics.

 https://www.si.com/college/southcarolina

Comments / 0

Community Policy