Report: Marcus Satterfield A Candidate For Nebraska OC Job

According to a report from Huskersonline.com, South Carolina offensive coordinator is on the radar for Nebraska's assistant coaching search.

The off-season is almost here, meaning speculation surrounding whether players and coaches stay or leave becomes rampant.

Even though there is still over a month left in the season and South Carolina has a bowl game to play, the first bit of rumors have begun to surface surrounding the Gamecocks. A recent report from Huskersonline.com of On3 suggests that Gamecocks' offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield is a candidate to become the offensive coordinator at the University of Nebraska.

After all the turmoil the Cornhuskers underwent this year, the program decided to clean out much of the coaching staff. This led to Nebraska hiring former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule as the program's next head coach.

Rhule and Satterfield have plenty of history coaching together, so it comes as no surprise that Satterfield has emerged as an early candidate to become Nebraska's next OC . Rhule and Satterfield coached together in Carolina, Baylor, and Satterfield served as Rhule's OC at Temple.

Satterfield has led South Carolina, one of the nation's more elite offenses, to an 8-4 record and 31.67 points per game as a play caller. Though many fans believe Satterfield isn't the answer at offensive coordinator, the Gamecocks' past two games display Satterfield's capabilities as the play caller of an SEC offense.

Satterfield's future with South Carolina was already uncertain as the off-season approached. This recent report only adds to speculation about where Satterfield ends up and who the next offensive coordinator for the Gamecocks will be if it is not Satterfield.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest .