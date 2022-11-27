Sarah Jessica Parker’s $5.5 Million Former NYC Penthouse Would Make Carrie Bradshaw Say, ‘Hello, I Live Here!’

Sex and the City is TV royalty. From 1998 to 2004, Sarah Jessica Parker , Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon starred in the iconic series. Fans grew to love the actors and their characters, which were even a better fit than most could imagine. In the spinoff And Just Like That… , Parker continues to play the lead role of Carrie Bradshaw. And the fictional fashionista would love Parker’s former New York City penthouse.

Carrie Bradshaw has a famously quaint apartment in ‘Sex and the City’

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in ‘Sex and the City: The Movie’ | Brian Ach/WireImage

Becoming one of the most popular TV shows and a pop culture staple, Sex and the City drew viewers into the lives of Carrie Bradshaw, Samantha Jones (Cattrall), Charlotte York (Davis), and Miranda Hobbs (Nixon).

The famous friends and their professional and personal endeavors were central to the series, which premiered in 1998. Each of the ladies’ unique personalities and quirks made the show a smash hit.

In Sex and the City , Carrie , a sex columnist, is known for failed romances, a flair for fashion (especially designer shoes), and her rent-controlled brownstone apartment in New York City.

Of course, even when the show aired, $750 a month for her quaint apartment seemed unheard of. Nevertheless, viewers swooned over the space Carrie called home. The apartment became a character unto itself, seeing its protagonist working on her computer by the window or sitting on the front stoop while smoking a cigarette.

And when her longtime love, Mr. Big , suddenly died in the award-winning series’ spinoff, And Just Like That …, Carrie found herself moving back into her beloved apartment from long ago.

Carrie Bradshaw would say, ‘Hello, I live here,’ if she stepped inside Sarah Jessica Parker’s former NYC penthouse

Sex and the City fans know the storylines and characters are fictional, but they grew to feel quite real. That said, Parker’s fictional counterpart would drool over the real-life star’s former New York City penthouse.

Recently hitting the market for $5.5 million, this property, perfect for Carrie Bradshaw, has it all. The two-level penthouse is located in the Tribeca area and boasts four bedrooms and four bathrooms. In New York City, that might as well be Narnia.

According to Robb Report , the ceilings soar to 10.5 feet high. Stunning features include a built-in home theater, city skyline views, majestic windows, and a private rooftop deck.

Even though a young Carrie would have loved Parker’s luxury property , it’s probably out of a writer’s budget.

Airbnb re-created Carrie’s iconic brownstone apartment

In 2021, Sex and the City fans were thrilled that And Just Like That … was finally premiering. In preparation for the spinoff’s debut, Airbnb and Warner Bros. teamed up to re-create Carrie Bradshaw’s apartment and rented it out to a lucky few.

“It’s been 23 years since I first stepped into Carrie’s shoes, and now, it’s your turn,” Parker wrote in the Airbnb listing. “In celebration of the upcoming release of And Just Like That… , the highly-anticipated new chapter of HBO’s groundbreaking series, Sex and the City , we’re opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began.”

From Carrie’s cordless phone to her signature black laptop, the $23-per-night rental included all the details any Sex and the City Fan would adore. Unfortunately, the exciting experience was a limited-time opportunity, but enthusiasts are hopeful it might return.

