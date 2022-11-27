Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans were happy to see Monique Samuels return to reality television in the spinoff Love & Marriage: D.C. on OWN. The series followed three couples in the D.C., Maryland, and Virginia area as they balanced the highs and lows of life and love. But Samuels didn’t turn out to be a fan favorite. Now, reports have surfaced that she’s exited the show after a difficult first season.

Monique and Chris Samuels reportedly not filming Season 2 of ‘Love & Marriage: D.C. ‘

Season 2 of Love & Marriage: D.C. is scheduled to premiere in Jan. 2023. The first season followed the Samuels, DJ Quick Silva and his wife Ashley, and Jamie and Erana Taylor as they navigated their marriages, parenthood, friendships, and career goals at different stages of their relationships.

A promo for the second season only shows the Silvas and Taylors. The Samuels are noticeably absent. Now, The Jasmine Brand reports the reason for the Samuels’ absence is due to them not participating in the forthcoming season.

“We’re told that they didn’t film anything for season 2,” the source notes. The decision is reportedly said to be solely up to Chris and Monique. They aren’t the only couple not returning to the show.

Neil and Tasha Lyons were featured as friends of the show in Season 1. Tasha confirmed in a Twitter comment that they are not returning. “I’m a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. That’s not where God wanted me and my family,” JaysRealityBlog captured in a screenshot.

The couple admits they are going through a trial separation

Ahead of confirmation of the second season, PEOPLE Magazine reported that sources close to the Samuels alleged they were separated and headed for divorce. Throughout the first season, Monique complained that Chris was emotionally absent. She was also unhappy with his emotional development , expressing that she felt he was stagnant and complacent, and expected her to do the heavy lifting in their marriage.

In a lengthy YouTube video , they addressed the magazine’s exclusive. The couple confirmed that while they are separated and spending an adequate amount of time apart, they have not split.

“We have multiple homes …we decided we were going to spend a couple of nights apart while we were on our counseling journeys,” Monique explained, noting the positive impact on their marriage. “We’ve been communicating a lot better than what we have in a long time. We are most definitely still together, we haven’t given up on our marriage, we did not break up, and we are not looking to divorce. We are simply trying to be better.”

The former ‘RHOP’ star says she was unhappy with editing on OWN reality series

Aside from the couple working on their marriage, another reason they may have opted not to return is due to Monique being frustrated with editing. She doesn’t believe she was edited fairly and portrayed to be a nagging and ungrateful wife.

“Somebody had to keep the show going. Me coming in as a veteran of reality tv, at this point, I get it. I do feel like a lot of my context was removed from the entire show. Every time there was a situation, you saw everybody else’s reactions towards it. You rarely saw mine which I feel like would have gave a lot more clarity to the situation, but I get it,” she told The Jasmine Brand .