ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Why Taylor Swift Mentions Her ‘Aura’s Moonstone’ in ‘Bejeweled’

By Julia Dzurillay
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

Taylor Swift hid a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” music video. Even the lyrics to this Midnights original might hold some cryptic meaning . One fan, in particular, noted the significance of the moonstone, mentioned in conjunction with the narrator’s aura.

Taylor Swift released ‘Bejeweled’ off 2022’s ‘Midnights’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RWQ9f_0jPKtELe00
Taylor Swift, winner of Favorite Pop Album, Favorite Female Pop Artist, Favorite Music Video, Favorite Country Album, Favorite Female Country Artist, and Artist of the Year at the 2022 American Music Awards | Sarah Morris/FilmMagic

She’s the artist behind Midnights . Swift released “Bejeweled” off this 2022 album earning over 120 million Spotify plays on the track. With Swift hiding meanings in most of her songs, fans analyzed the lyrics of this original.

At its most basic form, “ Bejeweled ” is about finding confidence outside a relationship. Some listeners noted that Swift only mentioned certain stones by name. She even attached one jewel specifically to her “aura” — a moonstone.

“Sapphire tears on my face,” Swift sings in the bridge. “Sadness became my whole sky / But some guy said my aura’s moonstone / Just ’cause he was high / And we’re dancin’ all night.”

Why Taylor Swift thinks her ‘aura’s moonstone,’ according to fans

As noted in this song’s bridge, the narrator identifies with a moonstone — a real gemstone known for its pearly, off-white, sometimes blue-ish appearance.

“It was suggested that the crystal moonstone represents divine feminine imagery, and is metaphysically known to strengthen one’s intuition and aid in dreamwork,” one Genius fan noted. “Being told that her aura is moonstone in this respect is a compliment that emphasizes her femininity.”

According to Tiny Rituals , moonstones can represent inner clarity and cyclical change, as well as the aforementioned connection to femininity. It’s included in decorative jewelry, although some use this stone in conjunction with spiritual cleansing.

With Swift’s “Bejeweled” holding themes of self-empowerment, it makes sense she would specifically mention this jewel. Her aura as moonstone can even connect to Midnights as a body of work.

“Being known for assigning her albums with respective colors to match that album’s era,” the Genius explanation continues. “This lyric may pertain Taylor’s transition to the Midnights era as Moonstone [blue] is seemingly chosen for the album’s main theme and forefront.”

Taylor Swift mentions other stones in the ‘Midnights’ track ‘Bejeweled’

This wouldn’t be the only precious stone mentioned in “Bejeweled.” The songwriter compared herself to a diamond — even noting she has “diamonds in [her] eyes.” Swift also lamented over “sapphire tears” on her face, a fitting choice due to the stone’s blue color and the symbolism behind it.

Hot on the heels of “Anti-Hero,” the artist debuted her “Bejeweled” music video, complete with cameos from Jack Antonoff, Laura Dern, and the HAIM sisters.

There’s a “psychotic amount” of easter eggs in the “Bejeweled” music video, as noted by Swift on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon . Some fans think she hinted at her next re-recorded album with this production. Of course, fans will have to wait for more information from the Grammy Award-winning songwriter.

RELATED: Why Taylor Swift’s ‘Bejeweled’ Mentions ‘Sapphire Tears on My Face’ According to Fans

Comments / 0

Related
BuzzFeed News

Drake Apparently Unfollowed Taylor Swift After Sharing A Screenshot Of The Billboard Charts With “Anti-Hero” Erased From The Top Spot And People Really Aren’t Happy About It

If you’re a fan of Drake or Taylor Swift — or both — you might be aware of the artists’ long-spanning friendship. The duo have consistently been vocal about their mutual respect for one another. Not only did Taylor name-check him on her 2019 track “I Forgot That You Existed,” but they also sparked speculation that they’d be collaborating on a song as recently as this year.
thebrag.com

An Aussie charity wants frog sounds to overtake Taylor Swift on the charts

A new Australian album called Australian Frog Sounds: Songs of Disappearance, which features over 50 frog calls from various types of Australian frogs, is hoping to overtake Taylor Swift on the ARIA charts this year. While it may sound dubious Songs of Dissaperance’s last drop, which featured endangered bird sounds,...
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
NME

Dua Lipa has been in the studio with Mick Jagger

Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones‘ Mick Jagger have seemingly been in the studio together. Lipa is currently working on her third album, the follow-up to her 2020 smash ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a new Instagram post shared on Saturday (November 26), Dua shared photos of herself and...
XXL Mag

50 Cent Trolls Madonna for Lip-Syncing Kendrick Lamar Lyrics on Instagram

50 Cent is again making jokes at Madonna's expense. This time, Fif is poking fun at the 64-year-old pop star for lip syncing Kendrick Lamar lyrics. On Nov. 3, the "Like a Virgin" singer shared a video of herself on Instagram. In the clips, Madonna is intensely rapping the chorus to Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar's 2021 track "Vent." "Have you ever been punched in your muthafuckin' face?/What you say? Oh, you haven't? Alright, wait, bitch," the singer lip-syncs.
American Songwriter

Watch: Ciara Dances with Chris Brown in Michael Jackson Tribute Video

Ciara is paying homage to Michael Jackson. In honor of the 40th anniversary of Thriller, Ciara takes fans inside the dance studio as she recreates some of Jackson’s famous moves. She channels the hip thrusts and fancy footwork he did in live performances of “Billie Jean,” along with some of the signature choreography from the iconic “Thriller” video. “MJ thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all!” she writes in the caption accompanying the black-and-white video that shows her dressed like the King of Pop in a black jacket and pants, white socks, black loafers and a top hat.
POPSUGAR

Billie Eilish's Sheer Minidress Is Covered in Tiny Holes

Billie Eilish just released a new fragrance, aptly titled Eilish No. 2, teasing the sultry woody floral scent on Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 17. In sync with her latest '90s fashion renaissance, she wore an outfit that was also sultry in nature but still felt very dark and '90s, as is her sartorial signature. Leaning on one hand, both legs tucked beneath her, she sat in a puddle amid a downpour, hair wet along the sides of her face. On her body was a black mesh long-sleeved minidress crocheted full of holes.
HipHopDX.com

Nas Suggests JAY-Z Tried To Overshadow 'King's Disease 3' Rollout With Grammys Photo

Nas and JAY-Z have been compared at almost every step of their careers, and Escobar even referenced his past beef with Hov on his new album King’s Disease 3. “No beef or rivals, they playing ‘Ether’ on TIDAL / Brothers can do anything when they decide to / In a Range Rover, dissecting bars from ‘Takeover’ / Sometimes I text Hova like, ‘N-gga, this ain’t over,’ laughing,” he rapped on “Thun.”
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

231K+
Followers
121K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy