ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportscasting

Charles Barkley Remembers How His Honesty Ended His Friendship With Michael Jordan

By Joe Kozlowski
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 2 days ago

Say what you will about Charles Barkley , but the former forward isn’t one to bite his tongue. That was true during his time in the Association, and he hasn’t changed as a TNT pundit. Sir Charles is always going to speak his mind , whether you like it or not.

Michael Jordan, it seems, was firmly in the “not” camp.

As the story goes, Jordan and Barkley’s friendship came to an end after Chuck took aim at His Airness’ record as an executive. During a recent interview, the forward reiterated that tale with a bit more color.

Charles Barkley revisits the end of his friendship with Michael Jordan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cqvlT_0jPKtCaC00
Charles Barkley is still speaking | Brian Bahr /AFP via Getty Images

During his time in the spotlight, Charles Barkley has made more than a few questionable comments. One of his accurate statements, however, stands out for the wrong reasons.

In 2012, Sir Charles said that Michael Jordan hadn’t done a good job running the Charlotte Hornets. While there isn’t much room to argue with that point — even as the team has improved, playoff success hasn’t arrived — His Airness didn’t appreciate the point.

While we’ve heard the crux of the story on multiple occasions, Barkley brought some new perspective to the table during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Let’s Go podcast.

RELATED: Charles Barkley Turned an Ugly Olympic Performance into an Unlikely Bond

“I think probably, me and Michael [Jordan] were best friends, that’s probably the most prominent thing,” Chuck explained when asked about consequences of his honesty (h/t the New York Post ). “Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me. But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’ Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you.”

Barkley then tied things up by drawing a contrast to how he handles things and reiterating why the relationship is (probably) done for good.

I try to surround myself with people like, ‘hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me.’ And Michael got offended about something I said about him. And we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years. And he was my best friend at the time. And I love the dude like a brother and we’re both stubborn and we haven’t talked.

Charles Barkley

Again, none of this is entirely new territory — we’ve heard Barkley explain the rift and theorize that he and Jordan are both too stubborn to patch things up — but there is something poignant about hearing Chuck tell largely the same tale again. Rather than getting stale, it almost becomes sadder.

Sir Charles, for all his flaws, is largely doing what we ask of athletes who step into the media. His analysis isn’t perfect, but he tries to be honest about what he’s seeing. Even if that isn’t perfect, it’s probably better than having a studio show tell the viewers that everyone is great all the time.

And, to bring in some additional basketball context, consider Barkley’s TNT coworker, Shaquille O’Neal. The big man is still discussing how much he regrets missing the chance to connect with Kobe Bryant before his untimely death (h/t PEOPLE ).

Will that be enough to inspire a change in either Barkley or Jordan? If we take Chuck at his word, probably not. On a human level, though, it’s just sad to think of a loving and brotherly friendship ending abruptly with little chance of reconciliation.

The post Charles Barkley Remembers How His Honesty Ended His Friendship With Michael Jordan appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports .

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
People

Shaquille O'Neal Says 'I Was A D--khead' in Divorce from Ex-Wife Shaunie: 'That Won't Happen Again'

"You don't know how good you got something till it's gone," O'Neal tells PEOPLE Now more than a decade since their split, Shaquille O'Neal is able to be honest with himself about the faults that led to his divorce from ex-wife Shaunie Henderson. "I was a d--khead," the 50-year-old NBA icon tells PEOPLE in this week's cover story. "You don't know how good you got something till it's gone." In 2011, O'Neal and Henderson, now an executive producer of the VH1 reality series Basketball Wives, divorced amid reports of his infidelity. "And...
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Yardbarker

NBA Fans React To LeBron James And Russell Westbrook's Double Lob: "Wade x Bron Feeling"

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook's double lob play had fans reminiscing about the former's chemistry with Dwyane Wade when he was part of the Miami Heat. The Los Angeles Lakers swept the San Antonio Spurs by winning all three games, and one of the highlights, apart from Westbrook bleeding after being elbowed by Zach Collins, was his understanding of playing with James.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Steph, Draymond hit with 'ridiculous' techs late in Dubs' win

Long after they had been removed from the Warriors' blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, Draymond Green and Steph Curry were hit with technical fouls. Following a Jordan Poole layup with under 90 seconds remaining in regulation, Green was assessed a technical foul for walking onto the court while celebrating the play.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

220K+
Followers
33K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy