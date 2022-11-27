Read full article on original website
Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback
For better or worse, Deshaun Watson is back on the active roster for the Cleveland Browns. In order to make room for their superstar who missed the first 11 weeks of the season over various allegations of sexual assault and misconduct, the Browns cut quarterback Josh Dobbs. The #Browns have waived QB Josh Dobbs. — Read more... The post Cleveland Browns cut veteran quarterback appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports
Tom Brady sees amazing 218-game streak snapped during Buccaneers' overtime loss to Browns
When Tom Brady had a lead of a touchdown or more heading into the final two minutes, there had been a 100% chance he would win. Well, that is until Sunday. Before the Week 12 game against the Cleveland Browns, Brady was 218-0 when up seven or more points heading into the final two minutes of regulation. That impressive streak ended when the Browns defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.
Dolphins LT Terron Armstead gets crucial injury update after win over Texans
The Miami Dolphins displayed utter dominance over the Houston Texans in Week 12, winning Sunday’s game by a final score of 30-15. However, beneath the surface of the home victory are a slew of injuries that plagued the team, including an unfortunate ailment sustained by key offseason-signee left tackle Terron Armstead. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Armstead left Sunday’s contest with what is believed to be a strained pectoral muscle, an injury not as bad as the Dolphins had initially feared.
Nick Chubb enters the same echelon as Jim Brown during win vs. Buccaneers
After breaking the 1,000-yard mark on the ground again, running back Nick Chubb has become just the second running back for the Cleveland Browns to eclipse that number four seasons in a row. The only other running back to do so? The legendary Jim Brown, of course. After back-to-back down...
Kareem Hunt is among the 3 Cleveland Browns with falling stock after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game
The Cleveland Browns had late-game heroics against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but not everyone put their best foot forward. The Cleveland Browns found a way to win on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with several key players like Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper, Nick Chubb, and Jacoby Brissett all stepping up to find a way to win. They all earned their paydays after the overtime win.
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns finally got a 'clutch win' with triumph over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
CLEVELAND — Hi everybody from FirstEnergy Stadium, which turns out to be a very happy place on this Sunday as the Browns come from behind and record a thrilling, thrilling overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a score of 23-17. The sameness of the way this season has gone? Well, it started once again today. The Browns score right away, but then they don't score, and they don't score some more, and the offense goes very silent and they miss a field goal.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
NFL flexes Week 14 Dolphins-Chargers matchup to prime time
NEW YORK — The NFL has moved the game on Dec. 11 between the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers to “Sunday Night Football.”. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. on NBC, with the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos moving to 4:05 p.m. on CBS.
Where will the Browns' first pick be in the 2023 NFL Draft after win vs. Buccaneers?
The Cleveland Browns managed to sneak out a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Jacoby Brissett’s last start under center in 2022. As a result, their draft picks slid down the board a bit. If the 2023 NFL Draft were today, where would the Browns be picking?. As...
