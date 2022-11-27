Pastor Steve Bell talks program looking to help kids in need this Christmas

HAZEL GREENE, Ala. (WHNT) — Pastor Steve Bell talked with News 19 about “Shop with a Hero,” a local partnership looking to help at-risk students this Christmas.

Bell, who is also the pastor at Flint River Baptist Church in Hazel Greene, serves as coordinator for the program that works to pair local school children with a local hero for a special Christmas shopping experience. The hero the child is partnered with can be anyone from a first responder to military personnel or even local NASA personnel.

The pastor discussed how the program gets put on each year and what it can mean to the students chosen to participate. He said a lot of the kids are helped out just by having some extra attention shown to them during the holidays.

You can hear more about the program in the video above and if you are interested in volunteering to be a hero, you can find more information on Shop with a Hero’s website here .

