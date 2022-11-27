Read full article on original website
Related
knowtechie.com
New Windows computer? Here’s the software you need
When you buy a brand new Windows PC, it comes loaded with software that Microsoft wants you to use. The company either created the software or partnered with a company that wanted to market its product to Windows users. Some of this is excellent software, and you can find ratings...
Apple Insider
Update your Google Chrome Mac install now
There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update -- 107.0.5304.121 -- for Windows, Mac. I don't run Chrome often, but strangely, mine was already updated when I launched...
Apple Insider
Google brings AI testing app to Mac, probably by accident
Google has released its AI Test Kitchen iPadOS app onto the Mac App Store, but it is less likely to be the start of a new wave of apps, and more likely a mistake. Apple wants to make it as easy for developers to bring their iOS apps to the Mac, as it is for macOS users to get the converted iOS apps. Such apps that work on the Mac show up in a Mac App Store search, but the idea has not been an overwhelming success for Apple.
Apple Insider
Apple cutting ad spend on Twitter sends Musk to war
Since acquiring Twitter, Elon Musk has made a considerable number of changes, including alterations to policies, mass layoffs, and an apparent amnesty on suspended accounts. Among a series of tweets on Monday where he rails against Apple and its 30% commission for the App Store, as well as Apple's lowering of advertising on the service, Musk responded to a query about Apple itself.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 rumored to get advanced image sensor from Sony
Sony will reportedly supply Apple with an image sensor for the iPhone 15 that is said to reduce over- and under-exposure. A report on Monday from Nikkei claims that Sony will bring its photography smarts to the iPhone. This would put them in direct competition with Samsung, who already supplies image sensors to Apple.
4 dangerous Android malware apps discovered on Google Play
No matter how legitimate an app looks, there’s always a chance that it’s actually malicious. We see this time and time again on the Google Play store, and this week, yet another batch of malicious apps has been uncovered. Even worse, these apps are still active on Google’s app store at the time of writing, so be sure to avoid them at all costs.
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you are using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 Ultra: What it may look like, and what to expect in 2023
Rumors about the iPhone 15 lineup began in the middle of 2022. Despite the early start, they have been much more realistic than early iPhone 14 rumors. The generational jump for the iPhone 14 Pro was a little wider than others. Cameras were improved across the board, a new cutout for the sensor housing was introduced, and the display gained always-on capabilities.
Apple Insider
The newest 'Today at Apple' session is a coding lab for kids
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple is introducing a new Today at Apple session for kids to celebrate Computer Science Education Week to help them explore app development. Called "Coding Lab for Kids: Code Your First App," it's designed...
Apple Insider
How to get started with OBS Studio in macOS
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — If you want to stream online via Twitch or another video platform, OBS Studio is the tool to use. Here's how to get started using it onmacOS. At one point in time, everyone wanted...
Apple Insider
Apple strips vocals from Idris Elba's music in iPhone 14 ad
Two months after releasing the ad on YouTube, and after gaining over five million views, Apple has reissued the video without its opening vocals. The company has not commented on its decision, but it is likely that the change was because of a lyric that was commonly being misheard. The...
Apple Insider
Apple Music Replay gets animated revamp for 2022
Apple Music has released its annual Replay feature, but for 2022, users' most-played tracks are shown in a new animation. It's still not quite on a part with Spotify's Wrapped feature, but Apple Music Replay does the same job of presenting each user with details of their year's listening. For 2022, though, the usual straight playlist has been joined by an animated guide to a user's musical highlights.
Apple Insider
Apple celebrates iPhone accessibility features in powerful new ad
"The Greatest" is a new Apple video spotlighting the many ways an iPhone can help with accessibility needs, ranging from voice control to Door Detection. A new 140-second long Apple video called "The Greatest" has been released on YouTube, showing a wide range of people using accessibility features. "At Apple,...
Apple Insider
Second iOS Rapid Security Response update sent to iOS 16.2 beta testers
Users on the third iOS 16.2 beta have been given a second Rapid Security Response update as Apple tests the feature. Apple intends to use Rapid Security Response updates in the future to quickly address discovered security vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited. The third beta of iOS 16.2 has already had one Rapid Security Response update sent out as a test.
How to configure Windows Sandbox on Windows 11
In this guide, we'll show you the steps to create a configuration file to manage features on Windows Sandbox.
The Windows Club
How to fix Invalid URL error on Google Chrome
Are you getting the “Invalid URL” error on Google Chrome? URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is the address of a web page on the internet. A lot of Chrome users have complained of experiencing the “invalid URL” error when visiting some web pages. The full error message which is displayed is as follows:
Apple Insider
AppleTogether asks about Apple's union busting for possible class action suit
Apple has continued to press against unionization in its stores, despite complaints about illegal union-busting efforts. Now the organizers of the AppleTogether group, which previously staged walkouts, says it has a class action suit "in the works." Pulled aside and intimidated about organizing?If so, fill out this anonymous survey and...
Apple Insider
Eufy cameras upload content to the cloud without owners knowledge
A security researcher has discovered that Anker's Eufy security cameras send user images and information to the cloud without the owners' consent -- even if the user doesn't pay for a cloud subscription. Security consultant Paul Moore discovered that his Eufy Doorbell Dual was uploading data to the cloud, despite...
Apple Insider
Whill Model F Travel Chair review: What Apple would make, if it wanted to
We've driven the Whill's Model F power wheelchair nearly daily, over six months. We can say, without a single doubt, that it is the wheelchair that Apple would make, if it was in the market to do so. I am not the one who needs this chair, so a little...
Apple Insider
Court approves Apple's $50M settlement to end Butterfly Keyboard lawsuit
A court has given its preliminary approval to a $50 million settlement ending the Butterfly keyboard class-action lawsuit against Apple. Originally agreed by Apple in July, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California has granted the preliminary approval for a settlement, in the class-action lawsuit concerning the controversial "Butterfly" keyboard mechanism.
Comments / 0