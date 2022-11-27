Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell draws high praise from BTN analyst, former player Joshua Perry
One of Luke Fickell’s former players had high praise for Wisconsin’s new head coach. Joshua Perry, who played under Fickell at Ohio State, talked highly of his former coach’s character on B1G Today this afternoon. “He’s the guy you can go to when you have a legitimate...
Daily Cardinal
Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job
All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'
Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
wisportsheroics.com
BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire
A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
saturdaytradition.com
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin WR, reveals B1G West transfer commitment
Markus Allen, former Wisconsin Badger, has made his decision to become a Minnesota Golden Badger. Allen is a young a wide receiver who played for Wisconsin for the past two seasons. He was a 4-star recruit out of Ohio coming out of high school and played two games for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell reportedly 'very open' to exploring options with retaining Jim Leonhard
Luke Fickell is reportedly very open towards “exploring options” with former interim head coach Jim Leonhard, likely including the possibility of retaining him as defensive coordinator. The hiring for the former Cincinnati head coach took a lot of Wisconsin fans by surprise. After all, Leonhard navigated a bad...
College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire
Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy
Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
Wisconsin reportedly hires notable new head coach
Wisconsin has hired a new head coach after wrapping up a disappointing season on Saturday. Luke Fickell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Wisconsin, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. While the contract is not yet finalized, the expectation is that it will be by Monday.
College football world reacts to insane coaching news
The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Fickell officially named next head coach at Wisconsin
Luke Fickell is on his way to Madison, officially being named the next head coach at Wisconsin Sunday evening. Fickell had been reported to be the target early in the day, and things quickly picked up steam. Fickell had been the coach at Cincinnati since 2017, winning 57 games and...
Wisconsin looks to keep rolling, hosts Wake Forest
Wisconsin will be looking to build on a successful holiday tournament run when it hosts Wake Forest in the Atlantic
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin loses a commitment from 3-star DL following hiring of Luke Fickell
Wisconsin continues to see more recruits de-commit from the 2023 recruiting class after the team announced the hiring of Luke Fickell as head coach on Sunday. 3-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce is the latest player to decommit from Wisconsin. Pierce is a 3-star defensive lineman from Oak Lawn, Illinois. He...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Herbig sends cryptic tweet following reports surrounding Wisconsin's HC vacancy
Nick Herbig clearly has some feelings about the recent speculation surrounding Wisconsin’s next potential head coach. The standout Badger linebacker sent out a tweet Sunday that just read “LMAOOOOOO!” following the news that Wisconsin was likely pushing towards hiring Luke Fickell as the next head coach. Though...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news
Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report
Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
nbc15.com
UW earns No. 1 seed, will face Quinnipiac in first round of NCAA Tournament
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The stage is set for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, and the reigning champs will take on Quinnipiac in the first round. Wisconsin volleyball earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, after finishing the regular season on a 18-match win streak, and 19-1 in Big Ten play.
captimes.com
State Debate: Badgers' football coach pick surprises some commentators
In Sunday morning editorials, the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times declared that Jim Leonhard deserved to be named the Wisconsin Badgers' head football coach. Their advice went unheeded because by the afternoon the school announced it had chosen Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell instead. Blogger David Blaska laments that,...
Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed
Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
