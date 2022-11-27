ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Cardinal

Coach Fickell immediately gains 50 pounds after accepting Wisconsin job

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. Badger football fans were shocked on Nov. 27 by the announcement that former Cincinnati Bearcats coach Luke Fickell will be the successor to Paul Chryst. Though most assumed the job would go to interim head coach Jim Leonhard, Fickell has been welcomed with open arms in exchange for taking advantage of his appetite.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell recalls playing at Camp Randall from days at Ohio State: 'It was never fun'

Luke Fickell spent his playing days at Ohio State having to play Wisconsin every year. He remembers playing at Camp Randall Stadium and what a hostile atmosphere it was. Fickell also played against them as a coach at Ohio State. During his coaching tenure at Ohio State from 2002-2016, the Buckeyes lost 4 games to the Badgers. Two of those were at Camp Randall, and the rest of the matchups in Madison were Ohio State escaping by no more than a score.
COLUMBUS, OH
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin's Coaching Hire

Wisconsin has reportedly found its next football coach. According to the Wisconsin State Journal's Tom Oates, the Badgers plan to announce Luke Fickell's hiring on Sunday. USA Today's Keith Jenkins confirmed that the "deal is done." Fickell led the Bearcats to a 57-18 record over six seasons, including a College...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Barry Alvarez shares reaction to Wisconsin's reported targeting of Luke Fickell for head coach vacancy

Barry Alvarez had high praise for reports of the Badgers’ newest head coach. The former Wisconsin athletic director called Luck Fickell a “home run hire” and says that fans have a lot to look forward to per Jim Polzin with Badger Extra. Fickell coached at Cincinnati from 2017 to 2022 and led the Bearcats to their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance a season ago.
MADISON, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Wisconsin reportedly hires notable new head coach

Wisconsin has hired a new head coach after wrapping up a disappointing season on Saturday. Luke Fickell has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach at Wisconsin, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Sunday. While the contract is not yet finalized, the expectation is that it will be by Monday.
MADISON, WI
The Comeback

College football world reacts to insane coaching news

The Wisconsin Badgers have been in search of a new head coach since firing former head coach Paul Chryst earlier in the year. And it looks like the team has zeroed in on a potential replacement: current Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell. According to college football insider Pete Thamel of ESPN, Wisconsin is making Read more... The post College football world reacts to insane coaching news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Fickell officially named next head coach at Wisconsin

Luke Fickell is on his way to Madison, officially being named the next head coach at Wisconsin Sunday evening. Fickell had been reported to be the target early in the day, and things quickly picked up steam. Fickell had been the coach at Cincinnati since 2017, winning 57 games and...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin loses a commitment from 3-star DL following hiring of Luke Fickell

Wisconsin continues to see more recruits de-commit from the 2023 recruiting class after the team announced the hiring of Luke Fickell as head coach on Sunday. 3-star defensive lineman Roderick Pierce is the latest player to decommit from Wisconsin. Pierce is a 3-star defensive lineman from Oak Lawn, Illinois. He...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard's circle reportedly 'blindsided' by Wisconsin hiring news

Jim Leonhard missed out on the Wisconsin coaching job as Luke Fickell was reportedly hired as head coach. Leonhard took over as interim head coach earlier this year. The deal is still being worked through and has not been officially announced by the Badgers as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Leonhard informed he will not receive HC job at Wisconsin, per report

Jim Leonhard will not receive the permanent head coaching job at Wisconsin, according to reports from Sunday. Things are certainly picking up steam in Madison with a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel indicating the Badgers are targeting Luke Fickell for the vacancy. Wisconsin has also called a special Board of Regents meeting for 4 pm local time Sunday afternoon regarding employment and compensation of the head football coach position.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

State Debate: Badgers' football coach pick surprises some commentators

In Sunday morning editorials, the Kenosha News and the Racine Journal Times declared that Jim Leonhard deserved to be named the Wisconsin Badgers' head football coach. Their advice went unheeded because by the afternoon the school announced it had chosen Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell instead. Blogger David Blaska laments that,...
MADISON, WI
97X

Town Gets Label of “WORST Place In Wisconsin” and Residents Are Pissed

Everyone has an opinion and you know what they say about that, right? But then again, small-town pride doesn't care about your opinion. If you've ever wandered into a strange bar full of townies for the first time...you know what I mean. You get the "you ain't from around here" glances thrown at you from what most likely are sweet old men once you get to know them.
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy