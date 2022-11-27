Read full article on original website
Related
pocketnow.com
Apple’s 2022 11-inch iPad Pro is already on sale
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s best deals conclude with some of the best tablets on the market, as Amazon is letting you score cool savings on Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro, iPad Air, and more.
This Asus RTX 3070 Cyber Monday gaming laptop deal is so good I just bought it
This powerful Asus Tuf Dash 15 RTX 3070 gaming laptop is $500 off at Best Buy right now. But hurry — it could quickly disappear.
New York Post
The best Apple iPhone deals this extended Cyber Monday: Amazon, more
Don’t cry because Cyber Monday is over, smile because the deals are still happening. Gift-giving season is upon us, are you ready? Don’t worry if you haven’t started just yet; you can still claim huge savings with extended Cyber Monday deals. We have a lot of suggestions for you this extended Cyber Monday, on everything from KitchenAid to vacuums.
Apple Insider
Apple's iPad 9th Generation falls to $269 at Amazon for Black Friday
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Amazon is making Apple's entry leveliPad 9th Generation even more affordable thanks to a $60 price drop on the 10.2-inch model. Shoppers can reap the benefit of an early Black Friday price war on...
CNET
Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods Remain Discounted as Cyber Monday Deals Start
The best deals on some of our favorite Apple products, including the AirPods Max, MacBook Pro M2, iPad Pro and Watch Series 8, are here as Cyber Monday arrives and Black Friday ends. Whether you're looking to upgrade or just want an early start on Christmas gifts, it's the perfect time to get what you need -- for a discount.
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday deals, Aqara T1 Pro, Amazon Alexa's issues, HomeKit on Hubitat
On the latest episode of the Homekit Insider Podcast, your hosts cover great Cyber Monday deals, the Aqara T1 Pro, and plenty more smart home news. Aqara this past week released the T1 Pro. This cube-shaped controller allows you to set scenes and control accessories just based on which side is up. Each side has a die stamp to differentiate them and they can control both HomeKit scenes, as well as individual accessories from the Aqara app.
Samsung’s Best Tablets Are On Sale Right Now for Cyber Monday — Save $200 While You Can
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s affordable alternative to the premium-priced Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra, and right now, the Tab A8 is even more affordable. For Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is discounted by $90, dropping the price to just $140. Samsung has been pulling out all the stops for its Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale, and for Android lovers, the company makes the best iPad alternatives on the market right now. And at this price,...
Apple Insider
Amazon's Cyber Monday Apple deals are selling out, here's what's left
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday is ending soon and some of Amazon's top deals are selling out. We've rounded up the best offers still available, with discounts on Apple products, Bose headphones and more. With mere hours...
Digital Trends
This 15-inch laptop with Microsoft 365 is $139, because Cyber Monday
If you need to save money on a new everyday-use laptop, look no further than our current collection of Cyber Monday laptop deals. In fact, here’s a great example of one of them: this 15.6-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook laptop deal from Walmart. For just $139, you’ll get a great, basic all-purpose laptop and a yearlong subscription to Microsoft 365 Personal. Usually, you’d have to pay $169 for all this, but with this deal. you’ll save $30. If you want your new, budget-friendly laptop come outfitted with a larger screen and more storage space than other laptops at this price, then this is the deal to jump on. Go ahead and grab it at this discounted price while you can!
Cyber Monday Apple deals—35+ deals on Airpods, iPad, iPhone and more
We are updating this article with the best Apple Cyber Monday deals at Amazon, Apple and more. Save on iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, AirTags, MacBook and more.
laptopmag.com
Dell XPS 15 with 12th Gen Intel i7 and Nvidia RTX 3050 is $500 off in Cyber Monday deal
Cyber Monday laptop deals are in full swing, and our favorite laptop — the infamous Dell XPS 15 — is shedding hundreds of dollars off its original price. Right now, you can get the Dell XPS 15 for $1,399 at Dell. (opens in new tab), with solid savings (between $45 and $700 (opens in new tab)) for other configs in the XPS 15 lineup.
The MacBook pro M2 is the cheapest it’s ever been thanks to Black Friday
Black Friday is well underway and we’ve just spotted a deal that saves more than £150 on the latest model of Apple MacBook pro, cutting the laptop’s price to the lowest it’s ever been.As well as Apple devices, the Black Friday sale includes money off all sorts of products, including home appliances, tech, TVs, laptops, beauty and fashion. There are plenty of deals to be had from the likes of John Lewis, Amazon and Currys. As ever, the IndyBest team is on top of the Black Friday sale, bringing you all of the best deals throughout the shopping bonanza.Although not branded as a Black Friday deal, this discount sees...
Apple Insider
Update your Google Chrome Mac install now
There is another zero-day exploit for Chrome, and Google has issued a security update to fix the vulnerability that is being actively exploited. The company is rolling out the update -- 107.0.5304.121 -- for Windows, Mac. I don't run Chrome often, but strangely, mine was already updated when I launched...
Apple Insider
Whill Model F Travel Chair review: What Apple would make, if it wanted to
We've driven the Whill's Model F power wheelchair nearly daily, over six months. We can say, without a single doubt, that it is the wheelchair that Apple would make, if it was in the market to do so. I am not the one who needs this chair, so a little...
Apple Insider
Apple's M2 MacBook Pro gets $200 Cyber Monday price cut, now $1,099
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — TheCyber Monday deal at B&H Photo delivers the cheapest M2 MacBook Pro price, with free expedited shipping. Units are in stock and ready to ship. B&H's Cyber Monday deals continue to deliver steep savings...
Apple Insider
iPhone 15 rumored to get advanced image sensor from Sony
Sony will reportedly supply Apple with an image sensor for the iPhone 15 that is said to reduce over- and under-exposure. A report on Monday from Nikkei claims that Sony will bring its photography smarts to the iPhone. This would put them in direct competition with Samsung, who already supplies image sensors to Apple.
Apple Insider
WaterField introduces elegant leather carrying bag for Apple Watch
WaterField Designs has launched a leather Apple Watch case with room for watch bands, AirPods, and other small accessories. Made by hand from full-grain leather, the Time Travel Apple Watch Case organizes and protects Apple Watch accessories. An Ultrasuede pouch for the Apple Watch also acts as a screen cleaner for the display.
laptopmag.com
MacBook Pro 2023 leak teases M2 Pro power — performance will be 'worth the wait'
Until recently, Apple's 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M2 Pro were expected to arrive in late 2022. That was until Apple tracker Mark Gurman claimed that the next-gen Macs wouldn't launch until early 2023 (opens in new tab). With the delay, however, rumor has it that their performance will be "worth the wait."
Apple Insider
Cyber Monday TV & Sonos deals: save up to $2,000 instantly
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Cyber Monday 2022 deals are in effect now, with savings of up to $2,000 off televisions and Sonos speakers. A price war has erupted on OLED and 4K televisions this Cyber Monday, with LG,...
Digital Trends
Best Cyber Monday Tablet Deals: iPad, Amazon Fire, Samsung Galaxy Tab
Cyber Monday may be crossed out on our calendars, but the deals aren’t completely over. We’re still seeing Cyber Monday tablets deals from all major tech dealers. There’s a great variety for them too, from cheaper tablets like the Amazon Fire, to high end, premium devices like the newest Apple iPad. This might be your last chance to grab crazy Cyber Monday deals, so put the best device you can find in your shopping cart and click “checkout” before the sales event is over.
Comments / 1