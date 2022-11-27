Read full article on original website
Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes Obituary
Mrs. Barbara Elizabeth “Sissy” Washington Dismukes, age 97, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. She was born Sunday, January 25, 1925 in the front room at Springfield, the family farm on Manson Pike, to the late Francis Alfred Washington and Nell Koester Washington of Nashville, TN. Being the first daughter after three sons, Barbara was called Sissy.
Helen Morton Tucker Smith Obituary
Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022. She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Duncan Smith; a brother, Charles Tucker; and sisters, Elizabeth Bratton, Virginia Garner, and Margaret Moon.
Jon Drew Dohoda Obituary
Mr. Jon Drew Dohoda, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born in Downey, CA to the late Peter and Arleene Joan Dohoda. Mr. Dohoda was a 1978 graduate of Yuciapa High School and a 1983 graduate of California State University of San Bernardino. He spent most of his career as a mortgage underwriter. Mr. Dohoda was a passionate, faithful man. He enjoyed the ride either in his 1992 Corvette or one of his motorcycles.
Town of Smyrna Hires Staff Attorney
Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, announced Jason King has been hired as a staff attorney assuming this role on November 29. In his new role King will work within the Town Attorney’s Office under the direction of Town attorney, Jeffrey L. Peach performing in-house counsel functions. “Jason brings extensive knowledge and will be a great addition to our team,” stated Peach.
Ribbon Cutting for Whataburger
Congratulations to Whataburger for their ribbon cutting celebration on Wednesday, November 30th at 11am. Whataburger is located at 1835 Old Fort Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-410-2720.
Shop With The Sheriff Christmas 2022
It’s time to have some “good food and fun” at Toot’s while raising funds to take students shopping for Christmas. Sheriff’s School Resource Officers will collect donations at three Toot’s restaurants for Rutherford County students whose families need help providing Christmas presents to their children, said SRO Capt. Brad Harrison.
Become a Secret Santa to a Needy Child
“Christmas is fast approaching and there are still children and families on our Secret Santa waiting list,” said Child Advocacy Center Family Services Coordinator Jennifer Gamble. “It’s not too late for your family, business, or your organization to get involved.”. “Bringing joy to children who need it...
School Choice Fair at Smyrna Middle School
Rutherford County Schools will offer 26 school choice options for the 2023-2024 school, and the school district is hosting a Choice School Fair on Dec. 8 for parents to learn about those options and the application process. The event will be held on Thursday, Dec. 8, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at...
Theft Suspects Sought by La Vergne Police
Detectives are looking for three people who stole more than $10,000 from the La Vergne Walmart last month. The pictured individuals used “Cash Cash Scam” at the store on October 15, 2022. They were able to get away with more than $10,000 of merchandise and gift cards. The suspects are possibly driving a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.
