Mr. Jon Drew Dohoda, age 62, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Monday, November 28, 2022. He was born in Downey, CA to the late Peter and Arleene Joan Dohoda. Mr. Dohoda was a 1978 graduate of Yuciapa High School and a 1983 graduate of California State University of San Bernardino. He spent most of his career as a mortgage underwriter. Mr. Dohoda was a passionate, faithful man. He enjoyed the ride either in his 1992 Corvette or one of his motorcycles.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO