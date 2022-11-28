Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Car Crashes Into Whitman CVS on Week Anniversary of Hingham Apple Store TragedyDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
This State Trooper Sprang Into Action & Saved a Feathered Friend's LifeDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
The Long Road- Hiking Across Highway 20Oregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
It Was Once Illegal: How You Can Watch Watch Plymouth's Annual Christmas Tree LightingDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Damage at Historic American Landmark Has Left Officials Asking Public For HelpDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Related
Two hospitalized, including police officer, after pickup truck slams into Marshfield cruiser
MARSHFIELD, Mass. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning after a pickup truck crashed into a Marshfield police cruiser. Marshfield Police say the truck hit a patch of black ice in the area of Main Street near St. Christine’s Church, causing it to swerve into the lane of an oncoming cruiser.
capecod.com
Medical condition may have led to truck taking out two poles by Otis rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A medical condition may have led to a truck striking a vehicle and taking down two poles in Bourne. It happened around 2:30 PM on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) by the Otis rotary. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the incident. Cape Wide...
Acton man dies weeks after being injured in motorcycle crash
ACTON, Mass. — A man has passed away as a result of injuries sustained during a motorcycle crash in Acton on October 31st. Acton Police say the crash happened on Great Road around 12:00 p.m. when a Subaru Forester traveling eastbound and a motorcycle traveling westbound collided. The driver...
Fire hits apartment building on Esther Street in Worcester
WORCESTER - An apartment building on Esther Street was damaged by fire late Tuesday morning. There were no reported injuries. Firefighters were dispatched to 55 Esther St. about 11:30 a.m. Crews were able to knock down the flames before they could spread to much of the three-story building. Return to...
State Police searching area of Newburyport bridge after woman’s car found abandoned nearby
NEWBURYPORT, Mass. — Authorities searched the area around a Newburyport bridge Tuesday afternoon for a potential missing woman after her car was found abandoned, police say. Responding officers found an idle car on Route 95 South just south of the Whittier Bridge that belongs to a 70-year-old woman, according to State Police. Officials say the woman is “potentially” missing.
capecod.com
Traffic crash snarls traffic on Route 6 in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 in Sandwich shortly before 9 PM. The crash happened eastbound between Exit 61 (Quaker Meetinghouse Road and Exit 63 (Chase Road). Several people were evaluated for possible injuries. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area. Cape Wide News...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police say body found of woman whose vehicle was found abandoned on highway near bridge
The body of a woman has been located after officials found her car abandoned near a bridge on a Massachusetts highway. According to Massachusetts State Police, just after 11:15 a.m. today, Massachusetts State Police Troopers located an abandoned vehicle parked in the breakdown lane of Route 95 South, south of the Whittier Bridge in Newburyport. The bridge spans the Merrimack River.
capecod.com
Fire causes extensive damage to house in Osterville
OSTERVILLE – A fire caused extensive damage to a house in Osterville Tuesday morning. The fire at 48 Poplar Drive went to two alarms. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created in 1998...
capecod.com
Barnstable Police ask for public’s help in location stolen vehicle
BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating this stolen vehicle. They are looking for this 2022 Honda Civic, color red, bearing MA plate 1XKL12. The vehicle was stolen from the Route 132 Burger King parking lot Monday and was spotted on...
Wellesley woman convicted in 2018 crash that killed Needham teens
Dania Antoine-Guiteau was convicted by a jury of motor vehicle homicide, but acquitted of manslaughter, in the Needham crash that claimed the lives of Talia Newfield, 16, and Adrienne Garrido, 17. A Norfolk Superior Court jury has found a 56-year-old Wellesley woman guilty of motor vehicle homicide in the February...
Route 44 closed after motorcycle crash that caused life-threatening injuries
Lakeville police are investigating a motorcycle crash that left one individual with serious injuries Monday afternoon,. According to a statement by the police department, officers responded to the collision between a motorcyclist and a vehicle on Route 44 at 12: 30 p.m. The motorcyclist was immediately flown to a Rhode...
Drivers injured after separate crashes into Lynn and Yarmouth buildings
LYNN – Drivers in two Massachusetts communities were seriously injured Sunday morning in separate crashes that sent vehicles plowing into buildings.The first crash happened around 1 a.m. on Highbank Road in Yarmouth. The woman who was driving was ejected after crashing into a home. She was the only person in the car.Following the crash, the woman was taken by MedFlight to an area hospital with serious injuries. The residents were home at the time but were in a different part of the house and were not hurt.The American Red Cross is assisting the family with temporary housing.Around 10:30 a.m. in Lynn, an SUV slammed through a commercial garage on Chatham Street. The vehicle appeared to have plowed through one wall before travelling completely through the building and out a wall on the other side.The car caught fire after crashing.Police said two people were taken to the hospital, including the woman who was driving. Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Developing Story: Man Dies of Apparent Gunshot Wound to the Head on Haverhill’s River Street
(Additional photograph below) An as-yet unidentified man appears to have died from a gunshot to the head around noon on River Street in Haverhill. Both Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Deputy Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. arrived on scene just after Haverhill Fire Department dispatchers called for first aid at 12:13 p.m. for an apparent gunshot victim. Firefighters and Trinity EMS went to the area of 337 River St., on the north side of the street between Hall and Ayer Streets. Indications at the scene suggested the man was pronounced dead around 12:28 p.m.
Plymouth police officer gets visit from flying squirrel while directing traffic
PLYMOUTH – A Plymouth police officer met an unexpected member of the community during his shift this weekend.Officer Andrew Whelan was directing traffic when a flying squirrel landed on himThough police said Whelan flinched at first, he quickly realized "the little guy wanted to play."Whelan named his new friend "Snookems.""Rumor has it, When Officer Whelan goes on Patrol, Snookems might be in his pocket," police joked.
nbcboston.com
Woman Flown to Hospital After Car Crashes Into Cape Cod House
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home Sunday in Yarmouth, Massachusetts. Authorities say the incident occurred on Highbank Road. One woman was airlifted from the scene. There was no immediate update on her condition. Photos from the scene showed extensive damage to the side of the home.
whdh.com
One person hospitalized after drive-by shooting in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A drive by shooting in Mattapan sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Boston Police responded to the scene on Westmore Road around 5:30 p.m. The victims injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. There is no word on any arrests so far, though police said the...
whdh.com
Boston Police: Victim wounded in Dorchester during overnight shooting
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A victim wounded during a late night shooting in Dorchester is expected to recover after getting themselves medical attention, according to officials. Boston Police said officers were called to Lindsay Street Sunday night where the victim was apparently shot and left with non-life threatening injuries. According...
whdh.com
FIRST ON 7: Rescue efforts underway in Lowell following water main break
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a water main break in Lowell that flooded the streets Monday, with officials rescuing people from homes. Local roadways, including Race and Moody streets, were completely flooded. Firefighters were seen traveling by inflatable boat, rescuing people and what appeared to be pets from houses.
Police say remains of 4 infants found in South Boston apartment, investigation ongoing
BOSTON — Police are providing an update to an investigation where multiple infant remains were found in an apartment in South Boston two weeks ago. Boston Police say a post-mortem examination was performed on the remains of two infant males and two infant females. The results of the autopsies are pending.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man killed in fiery crash on Route 195 remembered as special human being
A 22-year-old Fall River man died as a result of a single-vehicle crash on Route 195 in Westport on Thanksgiving morning. According to Gregg Miliiote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, just after 2:00 a.m. on November 24th, a motorist contacted emergency services to report a single motor vehicle crash on Interstate 195 West just prior to Exit 16 in Westport. The caller advised that the vehicle was engulfed in flames.
Comments / 0