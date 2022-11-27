Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
College Football Playoff ranking brings Alabama’s path into focus
The math is simple for the outside shot Alabama had for the College Football Playoff. There was chaos at the top last weekend, but enough to put the Crimson Tide back into contention? The second-to-last CFP rankings announced Tuesday night set the course. And there really isn’t one -- not...
Cadillac Williams ‘disappointed’ but ‘not upset’ after interviewing for Auburn head coaching job
Hugh Freeze wasn’t certain what kind of reception he was going to get from Cadillac Williams, but Auburn’s new head coach was prepared to “plead and beg” to convince Williams to remain on staff when the two had their first discussions Monday night in Auburn’s athletics complex.
Assessing Hugh Freeze the recruiter and what it means for Auburn football
The newest head coach of the Auburn Tigers needed a track record of gathering talent in the always-competitive Southeastern Conference. The Plains hasn’t welcomed a top-10 class since 2017 and no five-star has chosen Auburn in four cycles. Enter Hugh Freeze. With the various investigations into his misconduct has...
CFP chair explains reasoning for Ohio State, Alabama, Tennessee order in ranking
The only real drama with the College Football Playoff ranking release Tuesday came with the No. 5 spot. The committee went with the Buckeyes for the standby spot should USC or TCU slip up in their league title games. CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan got a few questions about...
Hugh Freeze hopes Nick Saban’s ‘a little nervous’ with his Auburn hiring
The Iron Bowl was Saturday but new Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze is already in the spirit of things. Taking questions at his introductory news conference Tuesday, Freeze was asked about the Alabama rivalry and facing Nick Saban. The former Ole Miss coach said he welcomes that challenge while saying...
Scouts view: Breaking down Thompson vs. Auburn in the Class 7A title game
Thompson and Auburn will meet for the Class 7A state title tonight for the second time in three years. In case anyone forgot, the Warriors beat the Tigers 29-28 in Tuscaloosa in 2020 by scoring 10 points in the final 18 seconds. Thompson (10-3) is playing in its fifth straight...
Stephen A. Smith says ‘if USC or TCU loses, Alabama goes in,’ Paul Finebaum says Tide doesn’t belong
When it comes to the College Football Playoffs, hypotheticals are as common as polls, voters and Paul Finebaum and Stephen A. Smith debating. Over the last few days, the debate has heated up. Who will be No. 5 and have the inside track if there is carnage during championship week?
50 years since the ‘Punt Bama Punt’ Iron Bowl
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been 50 years since one of the greatest finishes in Iron Bowl history. It was an ending that left Alabama fans in shock, Auburn fans in awe and everyone with a serious case of deja vu. The date was December 2, 1972. The venue, Legion Field in Birmingham. Gary Sanders […]
The best recruits in Auburn this week for the 2022 AHSAA Super 7
High school football fans have waited all year for this week. The Alabama High School Athletic Association will take over Auburn for the Super 7 state championship games starting on Wednesday night. The best teams feature some of the best recruits in the country, too. Hugh Freeze and the Tigers...
Hugh Freeze apologizes for unsolicited DMs to former Liberty student
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze apologized Tuesday for the controversial unsolicited direct messages he sent to a former Liberty student over the summer. In an interview with ESPN.com’s Chris Low, Freeze was asked about the multiples messages he sent in July to Chelsea Andrews, a former Liberty student who was among the plaintiffs in a lawsuit against the university regarding its handling of sexual assault claims and Title IX cases. Andrews, a sexual assault survivor, is an outspoken critic of Liberty leadership, including Flames athletics director Ian McCaw. She was messaged by Freeze regarding her criticism of McCaw, the disgraced former Baylor athletics director who resigned at Baylor in 2016 as a result of that program’s sexual assault scandal.
AD John Cohen: Hugh Freeze ‘completely transparent’ during Auburn search
Hugh Freeze was among Auburn’s top targets during its coaching search, and when the dust settled on the process after four weeks, it was Freeze who emerged as the Tigers’ new head coach. Freeze is the first major hire for Auburn athletics director John Cohen, who took over...
Archibald: Auburn’s problem isn’t just a Hugh Freeze problem
Enter your email to subscribe to John’s upcoming weekly newsletter:. This is an opinion column. Funny how much you say when you say nothing at all. About what’s important to you. About what’s not important to you. About who is not important to you and who is.
CFP rankings live stream (11/29): How to watch online, TV, time; Will Alabama, Ohio State be No. 5?
The latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings will be released on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The show will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial). The rankings will be unveiled by the 12-member selection committee, which is charged with the task of choosing the four semifinal teams that will play for a berth in the national championship team.
Hugh Freeze unaware of ‘magnitude of backlash’ after Auburn hiring but hopes to win over fans
Auburn’s hiring of Hugh Freeze brought its share of blowback, given the coach’s complicated past and baggage from multiple stops throughout his career. Freeze, for his part, said he wasn’t aware of the extent of the backlash, which included pointed criticism from vocal portion of Auburn’s fan base and elsewhere expressing concern about Freeze’s character and candidacy for the position.
Hugh Freeze’s salary, buyout figures at Auburn disclosed
Further details about Hugh Freeze’s contract at Auburn were disclosed Tuesday afternoon. Freeze, who was announced as the Tigers’ new head coach Monday, will make a base salary of $6.5 million over the course of his six-year deal, an Auburn athletics official confirmed to AL.com. Freeze’s contract includes on- and off-field incentives that, if all of them -- including a national championship -- are attained, would max his salary out at $10 million that season. The contract also includes an annual retention bonus.
What is Hugh Freeze’s record against Nick Saban?
Any Auburn coach would ultimately be judged by his on-the-field success against Alabama. New coach Auburn coach Hugh Freeze, who was announced Monday, has had success against Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide, relatively speaking, of course. Freeze, who led Ole Miss to a 39-25 record and four bowl games, beat...
Hugh Freeze denies report he had to relinquish control of Twitter account with Auburn
Hugh Freeze denied a report that he agreed to relinquish control of his social media accounts upon accepting the head coaching position at Auburn. On Monday evening, after Auburn announced the hiring of Freeze, Sports Illustrated reported that Freeze agreed to hand over control of his accounts. Freeze has been known in the past to reach out to critics on Twitter in particular, including a well-documented instance involving a former Liberty student.
Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze has a message for recruits: ‘Come and see’
Between press conferences and photo-ops, Hugh Freeze is set for a chaotic few days on the Plains. The 38th head coach of Auburn Tigers football has to build out a staff, rebuild trust with a fanbase weary of the hire, and perhaps most importantly, reload the roster. Freeze addressed the first two of those issues during his press conference on Monday. As for the recruiting aspect of his job?
What we did and didn’t learn from Hugh Freeze’s intro press conference at Auburn
Auburn athletic director John Cohen made of the most significant decisions of his long career in college athletics by hiring Hugh Freeze as the 31st head coach in Tiger history. Cohen introduced Freeze to the public during Tuesday’s press conference at the new football facility. Cohen addressed reporters but didn’t...
Former Auburn coach Gus Malzahn has welcome message for Hugh Freeze
One of Auburn’s former coaches welcomed the program’s newest coach to the Plains on Monday evening. Not long after Auburn officially announced the hiring of Hugh Freeze as the program’s new head coach, former Tigers coach Gus Malzahn shared a heartfelt and humorous message for Freeze, one of his longtime friends.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
207K+
Followers
63K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0